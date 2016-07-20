I wear dresses every single day, no matter what the season is. This is not an exaggeration. Pants annoy me to no end, and pants shopping is even worse. Consequently, I’ve done a lot of research about the right kinds of underwear to wear under summer clothing, especially if you’re looking for panties and shorts with adequate coverage. The results? Dress lovers everywhere can rest easy knowing that there are tons of options out there.

Wind is something that I’ve got a lot of on Long Island, and since the very beginning of my dress-wearing days, I realized that running errands with nothing but a thong underneath would most likely result in a parking lot full of people who’ve now seen my butt. Which is to say, if you're someone who wants to avoid this, I recommend shorts under dresses, all the way.

I used to steal a pair of boxer briefs from every guy I’ve ever dated, but I’ve since learned that they specifically make underwear for underneath dresses and skirts. Reach for something that’s smooth, body-hugging, fits well, and offers full coverage, and you can walk over any subway grate without a care. Check out these awesome full coverage underwear options for any body size or dress type.

1. Maidenform Pure Genius Tailored Boyshort

This Maidenform boy short panty is ideal for tighter and shorter skirts or dresses, as it provides adequate coverage and a seamless look underneath clothing while cutting right above the thigh. It’s extra stretchy and comfortable, so you get protection while feeling like you’re wearing nothing at all. And it comes in six different colors, including black, hot pink, and a smokey gray.

One reviewer wrote: "LOVE these. Will definitely order again as needed. They hug the body, doesn't show any bottom butt cheek. They stay up well, no needing to pull them back up for any reason. I used them for under skirts and dresses and now I use them to wear to bed and around the house."

2. Jockey Slipshort Light Boy Shorts

For full coverage without any of the bunching or sweating, you’ve got Jockey's light boy shorts. They’re made with a silky smooth fabric that reduces chafing, wicks sweat, glides easily underneath any fabric, and won’t cause panty lines. Made with a comfortable blend of nylon, microfiber, spandex, and cotton, this pick comes in your choice of three colors.

One reviewer wrote: “Fit perfect. Would recommend to fellow dress wearers!”

3. Stashitware Secret Pocket Briefs

This pair of full coverage briefs looks a little less like underwear and more like a pair of boyshorts — and because they’re well-stitched and have a hidden pocket that's 8-inches deep, they provide the coverage and convenience that you’re looking for underneath a dress or skirt. This pair comes in basic colors, like black, white, and beige, as well as some more fun colors, like pink and purple.

One reviewer wrote: "Fits fantastic and very comfortable plus they look great"

4. FOXERS Women's Lace Boxer Briefs

If you wear dresses to avoid feeling confined, a thick solid fabric might seem counterintuitive. The FOXERS lace boxer briefs cover things up while still being breathable and lightweight, as they’re made from a nylon lace material. Unlike other briefs, the band fits snugly around your waist to prevent lines, and they have a subtle interior lining to keep certain areas covered. Choose from colors like, black, charcoal gray, and ivory.

One reviewer wrote: "Fit well, didnt ride up, or give me a wedgie. I didnt even feel them the entire day!!"

5. Caramel Cantina 6 Pack Nylon Spandex

These plus-size hipster boy short panties look more like workout shorts than anything else, so they’re an obvious option when it comes to full coverage. They’ve got a great stretch to them without becoming translucent, they won’t slip or bunch, and women say, “They almost feel like I'm wearing nothing."

One reviewer wrote: "Fabric is super soft and these boy shorts are very comfortable. I’ve tried many different styles of panties and these are the best - particularly if you are wearing a dress or skirt."

6. Comfort Choice Plus-Size Cotton Boyshort

This plus size fitted boxer is an awesome option for plus-sized women, as it’s got a full elastic waist, no-bunching silhouette, and inseam for full leg coverage. Reviewers say they’re durable, extra comfortable, and lightweight, so they’re great for under dresses. This pair comes in a handy two-pack with a handful of different color options

One reviewer wrote: "Perfect shorts to wear under dresses and have confidence you aren't showing anything you don't want to show. Washes well and feels comfortable"

7. EMPRELLA Seamless Boy Shorts

For full protection that looks like part of the outfit, there’s these seamless lace boyshorts. The top has a streamlined design so it doesn’t show underneath your skirts and dresses, but the bottom features a lacy trim that’s pretty and provides complete coverage. Best of all, it comes in a budget-friendly six-pack with a mix of black, white, and gray pairs.

One reviewer wrote: "Hugs me comfortable! I’m a bigger girl who has a larger bottom and these do NOT cut me in the middle of the cheeks. The lace lays and feels so nice. This may sound exaggerated but I almost forgot I was wearing them."

8. Ilusion Classic Daywear Bloomer Slip

This Ilusion bloomer slip is especially great for hot summer days, as it’s made out of a lightweight anti-cling material. The bottom has a lace panel trim that blends in with the hem of your typical skater dress, and it helps with dresses that tend to cling, according to reviewers. Also, it comes in your choice of black, beige, or white.

One reviewer wrote: "In the fall/winter I often wear a lightweight cotton/modal knit dress over leggings. Without a slip or these "Bloomers" the dress just clings. It seems old fashioned to wear a slip but a clinging dress is no joy. The thing is, it's VERY difficult to find a slip short enough to accommodate a dress a few inches above the knee. These bloomers work perfectly!"

9. METWAY Mulberry Silk High Waisted Lace Boy Shorts

Another great option if you can’t stand being weighed down: Mulberry silk high waisted lace boy shorts. Available in black, beige, or white, they’re made entirely from 100% natural mulberry silk, so they’re lightweight, breathable, extra soft, and comfortable. Some women wear them to sleep at night, but because they’re virtually undetectable under other fabrics, they provide awesome coverage under dresses.

One reviewer wrote: "Very nice and breezy. Lay nicely under skirts and dresses"

10. HOEREV Comfort Middle Waist Bamboo Briefs

I’m all for fabric made from bamboo because it’s super breathable, sweat-wicking, and soft. These HOEREV bamboo briefs provide a good amount of protection during a Marilyn Monroe moment, as the waist is high and the butt is covered, but they’re so lightweight and comfortable that you’ll forget you’re wearing them. On top of all that, it comes in an efficient three-pack with a variety of color options.

One reviewer wrote: "So soft! So cozy! They fit great and stay where they should. I definitely need more! My butt has never been more comfy!"

