This Cake Is Covered In Cheesecake & It's The Only Recipe You Need This Holiday Season — PHOTOS

The holiday season is all about baking, and boy have I got a recipe you’re going to need to make ASAP. Wow your friends and family with this indulgent cake batter cheesecake that couldn’t be easier to make. I skipped the frosting this time around, and opted to top the cake with cheesecake — a choice that left me wondering why I haven’t done so before. Not to mention, this cheesecake recipe is almost as easy, if not easier, to make than homemade frosting. With just four ingredients, feel free to make this cheesecake in a standard pie crust on its own, or in any other variety you’d like. However, as previously mentioned, if you’re looking to “wow” a crowd, I suggest following the simple recipe below.



Of course, with all the holiday baking you likely have to do, it's totally fine to take a few shortcuts. I recently discovered Miss Jones Baking Co. and have been using its products non-stop as they’re super simple to make (boxed cake mixes, cans of frosting, etc.), yet they’re all organic! I even skipped the powdered sugar in a typical cheesecake recipe and instead used its organic vanilla cake mix powder to give the cheesecake a cake batter flavor. I can’t wait to share this creation at upcoming holiday gatherings! Plus, swap out the clear sugar sprinkles for rainbow nonpareils to turn this beauty into a birthday or everyday celebratory cake.



Ingredients



For the cake:

1 box Miss Jones Baking Co. Organic Vanilla Cake Mix

3 eggs

1/2 cup milk

1/2 cup melted unsalted butter For the cheesecake: 16 oz. cream cheese

1 cup Miss Jones Baking Co. Organic Vanilla Cake Mix (plain powder)

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1/4 tsp. lemon juice For the toppings: Sprinkles

Decorations