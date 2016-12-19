A J.K. Rowling Quote Inspired This Powerful Image Dedicated To Orlando Pulse Victims

In a beautiful surprise, it has been revealed that J.K. Rowling is teaming up with DC Comics' Jim Lee to provide a Harry Potter contribution to Love is Love, the upcoming graphic novel anthology. This anthology will be dedicated to victims of the Orlando shooting, and will raise money for the LGBTQIA+ Civil Rights organization Equality Florida, which provides support for survivors of the shooting, as well as families of the victims. The graphic novel features contributions from big names such as Damon Lindelof, Patton Oswalt — and now J.K. Rowling.

The beautiful illustration was drawn by Jim Lee, with the special blessing of J.K. Rowling, who also provided the image's poignant caption: "Differences of habit and language are nothing at all if our aims are identical and our hearts are open." The quote is initially from Goblet of Fire, and is made by the beloved LGBT character Albus Dumbledore. In this context, as a response to the hatred and bigotry that inspired the Orlando tragedy, it takes on a particularly special meaning.

The illustration shows Harry, Hermione, Ron, and Dumbledore with their wands defiantly raised, a gesture which Potterheads have long used as a symbol of mourning and respect, under a rainbow flag.



[Embed]

Love is Love was created by Marc Andreyko, who was inspired by recalling charity efforts such as Live Aid and "We Are The World." He told the New York Times that "Events like this shouldn't be compartmentalized. They should hurt and we should want to change for the better." The Harry Potter series has long inspired fans to fight for a more tolerant and accepting world — and Harry, Hermione, Ron, and Dumbledore are continuing that work here. Love is Love will be released December 21.