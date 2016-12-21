How Much Is The ColourPop X Amanda Steele Eye Shadow Palette? This First Of Its Kind Product Is Super Affordable

Just because the gift-giving season will be coming to an end shortly doesn’t mean that you have to stop treating yourself. ColourPop is giving you something to look forward to the day after Christmas because that’s when you can expect their latest collab to hit the virtual shelves. How much is the ColourPop X Amanda Steele Eye Shadow Palette? This little baby won’t break the bank!



Each ColourPop collaboration is special, but this Amanda Steele one is a little extra amazing, if you ask me. It’s in large part due to the fact that this line-up will hold the first-ever eye shadow palette for the brand. You’ll typically find ColourPop shadows (even foursomes) packaged in individual containers, but not this time around. Now, you’ll be able to use different colors including and ivory shade, a gray and a purple, all housed in one convenient place.

According to the brand’s Instagram, this Weekend Warrior palette is filled with four different shades and will only cost $18. It’ll be available to shop at exactly 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on Dec. 26. Since it’s coming at such an affordable price, there’s no way you’re going to want to miss the chance to shop this newbie from the cosmetics company.

[Embed]

Gorgeous colors, for an incredible price. That's what I'm talkin' about!

[Embed]

The collection includes more than just the palette, too. There are single shadows and lippies in the mix as well.

[Embed]

There's a lot to look forward to with this range.

[Twitter Embed: https://twitter.com/TrenDMooD/status/811013322665443329]

This duo's got some seriously fun colors in store for us.

[Twitter Embed: https://twitter.com/hoeaquin/status/811372947713781760]

You'll be able to create some life-changing beauty moments with these products in your makeup bag.

[Twitter Embed: https://twitter.com/kaylynstagram/status/810969001761394688]

This collection is must-have for sure. I mean, not only does it contain a first-ever product for the brand, but it's also full of some great hues in items you know and love from ColourPop (that Ultra Matte Lippie, for example!). It just doesn't get better than that!

Images: colourpopcosmetics/Instagram (1)