How To Make Mallomars From Scratch Using Just Four Ingredients
My s’mores obsession is very, very real, which is why this Mallomars recipe couldn't come at a better time. Truth be told, it started years ago in my childhood. There’s just something about the sticky marshmallow and melty chocolate that really sticks with you as a kid. As I've gotten older I’ve obviously continued eating my fair share of s’mores, but have also loved experimenting and finding new ways to enjoy them. Who would have known you can make so much out of just a few simple ingredients? Enter the Mallomar, one of my favorite cookies that if you think about it, is truly just a s’more. I set out to make these bad boys on my own, and was shocked at how easy it was to create. That, and how freakin’ delicious the homemade version is.
For this particular recipe, I only added one extra ingredient to what you would normally use in s’mores. That, and I swapped out regular marshmallows for marshmallow fluff, which made shaping the Mallomars a breeze. The one ingredient I added was a bit of butter to help mold the graham crackers into the base of the cookies. This enables the graham crackers to stay together, allowing you to put the remaining ingredients easily on top. As for the rest of the cookie, I simply piped fluff onto the base using a plastic bag, and spooned melted chocolate over it all. Easy peasy, and oh so delicious!
Ingredients
- 1 7 oz. jar marshmallow fluff
- 9 full-size honey graham crackers
- 4 1/2 tbsp. butter
- 1 16 oz. bag dark chocolate candy wafters
What You'll Need:
Instructions
- In a food processor, combine crackers and butter until smooth. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper, and pour the graham cracker mixture onto a tray. Make small balls (roughly one tablespoon) of mixture, and place them two inches from one another on the tray. Flatten balls with the palm of your hand.
- Pour fluff into a plastic sandwich bag, and cut a small hole in one of the bottom corners of the bag. Carefully pipe one dollop of fluff onto the flat crackers. Place in the fridge for one hour.
- In a microwavable safe bowl, melt chocolate wafers in 30 second increments, mixing in between, until smooth. Carefully spoon one tablespoon of melted chocolate over each dollop of fluff. Place in the freezer for one hour. Serve, and enjoy!
Images & Recipe: Public Lives, Secret Recipes