This Lucky Charms White Chocolate Bark Recipe Is The Perfect Way To Celebrate St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day is around the corner, and this Lucky Charms white chocolate bark recipe could quite possibly be the easiest recipe I have done to date. It is just one step, and only requires about three to five minutes of your time. Did you know you can now purchase Lucky Charms with just the marshmallows online? Oh, and a one-pound bag is just $10. (You can order them here.) You are welcome.

You can find the full recipe for this dessert below, but basically you just melt the chocolate, spread it out on some parchment paper, top it with honestly whatever you want (sprinkles, more white chocolate chips, cereal, etc.), freeze it for a few hours, and then break it apart into portions to share, or into bite-sized pieces for yourself. It couldn’t be cuter, and it obviously tastes good because like I said, it’s just chocolate and toppings.



If you are looking to go all out this St. Patrick's Day, I also recommend making these green Guinness pancakes for breakfast, baked Lucky Charms cake for lunch (hey it's a holiday, cake for lunch is totally acceptable), and of course this chocolate bark for dinner. Best day ever? I think so.





Ingredients



2 cups white chocolate chips

Sprinkles

Lucky Charms marshmallows