6 Things That Are Missing From Your Everyday Skin Care Routine

There are two types of people in this world: those who have their six-step beauty routine down to an art, and those whose idea of a beauty routine is taking a shower. If you're reading this, we're going to take a wild guess and assume you're one of the former. Maybe you religiously wash off your makeup every night before bed. Maybe you have more serums than you could possibly use. Maybe you're a VIP member at your local beauty store. But even if you're a beauty diehard, there might still be some lesser-known (but still essential) steps you're missing from your skin care routine.

Even a serious beauty junkie may be missing out on some essentials, particularly if you've been dedicated to your usual regimen since high school. (There's nothing wrong with that, btw.) Still, there have been so many changes in the beauty world, especially when it comes to skin care. Need proof? See: ampoules, essences, and packs. Beyond the more advanced bits, you might even be missing even the most basic skin care steps — like a daily SPF. (GASP!)

If you can't remember the last time you considered adding new products for your routine or thought about what you should try next, you're in luck! From botanical sunscreens with "physical blockers" to nourishing antioxidants, consider this your guide to a more effective skin care regimen.

1. An Oil-Based Cleanser

We're talking in addition to your usual cleanser (assuming that it's not an oil cleanser) rather than in place of it. Put the two together and you've got a double-cleanse, which is a one-two punch against dirty, congested skin. The oil-based cleanser dissolves makeup, while the foam or milky cleanser takes care of the daily grime. Together, your skin is clean, but not in a shiny way.



2. A Botanical Sunscreen

You already get bonus points if you're even wearing SPF on a daily basis in the first place, but all sunscreens are not created equal. The two types of formulas, mineral and chemical, work differently. Chemical sunscreens are absorbed into skin, while mineral sunscreens (a.k.a. "physical blockers") sit on top of your skin, where they act like a shield and reflect UV light away from your body.



Mineral sunscreens are more natural and therefore tend to be better for sensitive skin. Try a botanical SPF 30 mineral sunscreen lotion if you're looking for a great sunscreen with botanical ingredients (like kakadu plum to provide antioxidant benefits). It's gentle, effective, and gives you natural protection against the sun's rays.

3. An Antioxidant Serum

Antioxidants are the MVP's of the skin care world. Their main job is to counteract free radicals found in the molecules created by UV light, pollution, and stress. These free radicals do everything from break down collagen to cause dark spots and exasperate acne. (Thanks, but no thanks.) If you don't have this in your routine in the form of a serum or moisturizer, you're missing out. And no one enjoys FOMO.



4. A Dedicated Eye Cream

Yes... You really do need it! Research shows a significant improvement in eye wrinkles (think crows feet) when eye cream is added to a skin care regimen, as opposed to one without it. The skin is drier and more delicate around the eye area—since it doesn't have the oil-producing glands found around the T-zone—and needs its own, deeply hydrating formula and ingredients. Look for a cream with vitamin K, which can help do away with dark circles.



5. A Chemical Exfoliant

You're exfoliating on a regular basis—right? Great! Make sure exfoliating product works by using acids, like glycolic acid, to gently dissolve dead skin ("gently" being the key word here). If your skin looks dull or just "meh" in any way, shape, or form, get on this. Use it right after your double-cleanse, and right before your serum and moisturizer.



6. A Beauty Supplement

If you don't happen to be swigging a green juice or incorporating beets into every meal (we'll give this one a hard pass, thank you), you may be low on essential vitamins that benefit your skin, hair, and even nails. Derms agree that if you're not getting the proper nutrients from a diet, you should consider a supplement that offers biotin, riboflavin, niacin, and vitamins A, B6, B12, C, and K. Start one up, and you'll notice the difference in your skin's radiance and overall health.



This article is sponsored by Australian Gold.

