If you’re patiently counting down to Black Friday, waiting for season’s best beauty sales, boy do we have some goodnews for you. Through September 30, Exponent Beauty — the brand behind those buzzy, mix-your-own skin care products you’ve likely seen on social media — is giving shoppers an opportunity to snag their best-selling bundle for 20% off. All you have to do is enter the code ‘EPIC20’ at checkout, and you’ll receive 20% off the brand’s Epic Age Defiers gift set, which includes not one, but two active-rich serums and a bunch of other extras, too.

To learn more about the products included in the set, keep reading.

What’s Included:

1 Activator Base

2 Powder Globes + Dispensers

1 Quadruple Hyaluronic Acid Hydrator

1 Brightening Boost Vitamin C Active Powder

1 Time Rewind Retinol Active Powder

How It Works

In case you missed it, Exponent Beauty is known for their line of active powders that turn into serums once you mix them with their Quadruple Hyaluronic Acid Hydrator. It might sound unnecessarily complicated at first, but there’s a reason behind this system: the active ingredients found in traditional, water-based serums tend to degrade over time, rendering your serums less effective a couple of months after they’ve been opened. But since Exponent Beauty delivers the active ingredients in powder form and allows you to mix up your serums right on the spot, you’re getting a fresher, more effective product every single time.

The set includes the brand’s signature Activator Base, which you can use over and over again with all your different powders. It also comes with two Powder Globes and Dispensers which are refillable, so you won’t have to buy new ones (you’ll only have to buy new powders), as well as the Quadruple Hyaluronic Acid Hydrator that serves as the base of your serums. When the time comes to apply your serum each morning or night, simply push down and twist your jar of powder onto the base, which should be loaded with the hyaluronic acid activator. Then quickly mix up the concoction with your finger, and apply it to your face — the whole process takes mere seconds. (To see how the system works in action, click here.)

The Science Behind The Serums

In the Epic Age Defiers gift set, you get two powders that become serums once mixed with the hyaluronic acid hydrator: a retinol powder and a vitamin C powder. If you ask any dermatologist, they’ll probably tell you that retinol and vitamin C are the two most important ingredients you should be incorporating into your skin care routine. Why? Well, retinol is known for its ability to stimulate skin cell turnover and increase collagen production — this, in turn, promotes smoother, firmer skin and helps treat everything from acne and clogged pores to unwanted hyperpigmentation. Retinol can make your skin more sensitive to the sun, however, so your retinol serum should always be applied at night.

Vitamin C serums, on the other hand, can be applied either morning or night, but many experts say to apply them underneath your morning SPF since they help bolster your skin’s defenses against UV damage. Vitamin C not only works to protect your skin from environmental aggressors, but it also helps promote a clear, bright, even-looking complexion. So, by using both retinol and vitamin C, you’ll be on your way to your best skin ever.

Get 20% Off The Bundle With Code ‘EPIC20’