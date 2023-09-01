One of the perks of the never-ending beauty product launches is that there’s always something to add to your wish list. But when it comes to skin care, it can feel like you’re constantly seeing the same ingredients on repeat (think vitamin C and hyaluronic acid). If you’re looking for something different to put to the test, Love, Indus is rooted in the beauty traditions and botanical ingredients of the Indian subcontinent, but paired with the efficacy that comes from using Western technology (the brand’s founder, who was born and raised in India, particularly drew inspiration from New York, where she spent more than a decade working in the personal care industry). The result is a small but mighty line of high-end skin care products, which include everything from serums to creams — all cruelty-free and made without common irritants like parabens, phthalates, and and fragrances.

For Labor Day, the brand is holding a site-wide sale — simply enter the code ‘LABORDAY’ at checkout to receive 25% off — and they’re even throwing in a surprise gift with your order when you spend over $100. If you’re not sure where to start, check out some of the brand’s best-selling products, ahead.

Amrutini True Brew Transforming Serum

The Amrutini True Brew Transforming Serum elevates your average formula by combining established skin care favorites like niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and collagen-stimulating peptides with multiple ingredients from the Indian subcontinent. Among the serum’s most potent regional ingredients is vegan ghee, a clarified butter that’s rich in skin-soothing omega fatty acids and vitamins, and has long been used in the Indian ayurvedic practice called Shata Dhauta Ghrita. The vegan ghee is also paired with copper for anti-inflammatory benefits, as well as Makaibari tea leaf extract, hydrolyzed Muga silk, and ashwagandha root extract to help enhance skin elasticity and prevent water loss.

Amrutini Luminosity Dewdrops Overnight Oasis Serum

When it’s more moisture that your skin needs, the Amrutini Luminosity Dewdrops Serum can be used as part of your nighttime routine, or even as a silky-smooth base for your makeup that also works to nourish the skin. Hydrolyzed Muga silk and antioxidant-rich Makaibari tea leaf extract are combined with more gentle moisturizing ingredients like glycerin, mushroom extract, hyaluronic extract, and panthenol. The serum also comes with copper-crusted silk cocoons, which you can dampen with warm water and move over your skin in circular movements to gently exfoliate and promote hydration at the same time (the silk cocoons release a protein known as sericin, which forms a protective layer over the skin).

Amrutini Precious Potion Vital Cream

Like all of the Amrutini products, the Precious Potion Vital Cream focuses on strengthening the skin, which is why it’s gentle enough to be used both morning and night by all skin types — from sensitive to dry and even oily. The noncomedogenic cream has a rich consistency that absorbs into the skin without clogging the pores, and it’s packed with many of the same soothing and hydrating ingredients found in the serums mentioned earlier (hydrolyzed Muga silk, Makaibari tea leaf extract, and vegan ghee). Additionally, the moisturizer includes classic conditioning ingredients like shea butter, cocoa seed butter, hyaluronic acid, and collagen-stimulating peptides to attract moisture while leaving skin feeling immediately smoother and plumped up.

Amrutini Collection

If you can’t choose just one product (or you really want to meet that $100 minimum post-discount code for the free gift), the Amrutini Collection includes every product from the line. Valued at more than $350, the set comes with full-size versions of the cream and both serums for just under $215 when you add the ‘LABORDAY’ code at checkout.