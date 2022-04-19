The iconic true story of the Brink’s-Mat robbery and the decades-long chain of events that followed is the subject of BBC One’s gripping new true crime drama, The Gold. Inspired by extensive research and interviews with those closest to the real-life events, the forthcoming new series is described as an “extraordinary and epic story” that takes viewers on a “journey into a 1980s world awash with cheap money and loosened morals.” Find everything there is to know about The Gold, below.

The Gold Plot

The BBC One drama is based on the true story of the Brink’s-Mat robbery, which occurred on Nov. 26, 1983, when six armed men broke into the Brink’s-Mat security depot close to Heathrow Airport. During what was intended to be a “typical Old Kent Road armed robbery,” the men inadvertently came across gold bullion worth £26 million.

Due to the scale of the theft and its lasting legacy, the robbery at the centre is recognised as a seminal event in British criminal history.

“The disposal of the bullion caused the birth of large-scale international money laundering, provided the dirty money that helped fuel the London Docklands property boom, united blue and white collar criminals, and left controversy and murder in its wake,” a BBC synopsis reads.

The Gold Cast

Penned by Neil Forsyth (Guilt) and co-directed by Academy Award-winner Aneil Karia (The Long Goodbye), the drama features an all-star cast led by Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey), Jack Lowden (Small Axe), Dominic Cooper (Mamma Mia!), and Charlotte Spencer (Cinderella).

A BBC press release sent to Bustle confirms that Black Mirror’s Tom Cullen, Old’s Emun Elliot, Mission: Impossible star Sean Harris, Midsommar’s Ellora Torchia, and Prime Suspect’s Stefanie Martini will also star in the forthcoming series.

Speaking ahead of the new series, BBC Commissioning Editor, Tommy Bulfin praised The Gold’s “talented and exciting” ensemble cast. “The BBC One audience are in for a real treat when this hits the screen,” Bulfin teased.

Meanwhile, the show’s Executive Producer, Ben Farrell, said he is excited to tell “the full, immersive, thrilling story of the Brink’s-Mat gold crime” for the first time.

BBC’s The Gold Release Date

A release date for The Gold is yet to be announced. However, filming is now underway, and the new series will premiere in the UK on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. It will then be made available globally on Paramount+.