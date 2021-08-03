Blake Moynes’ Sister Absolutely Dragged Him On The Bachelorette

With only two episodes left in her season of The Bachelorette, Katie Thurston spent Monday night meeting her finalists’ families. Typically, this is a time for the remaining contestants to really shine and let the lead learn more about who they are. But in Blake Moynes case, his sister stole the show — at least as far as fans are concerned.

After Blake’s sister, Taylor Moynes, met Katie, she sat down with her brother to find out whether or not he’d said “I love you.” When he told his sister how quickly he was falling for Katie, she immediately called him out for basically finding “the one” three times in just a little over a year and a half.

“So this is the one now? Is this the one?” Taylor asked. When Blake responded, “Yes,” she went in. “Yeah, but you were so set before you even met Clare [Crawley]. You were like, ‘I love her, it’s gonna work.’ And then that was off the table in how long? And then Tayshia [Adams] came in, you’re in love again like right away. You get to the point where you just say that like, ‘She’s the one.’ Like, what do you mean?”

Bachelorette fans clearly resonated with his sister’s line of questioning, and took to Twitter to express their shock (and delight).

Fans also seemed excited that someone was finally asking Moynes real questions since it seemed highly suspect that he fell for three bachelorettes so quickly. As one viewer tweeted, “I love her.”

Other fans tweeted about how Blake’s mom and sister clearly stole this week’s episode with their direct personalities.

And some fans captured their feelings on Blake’s sister absolutely dragging him by tweeting their favorite quotes from their conversation with the perfect reaction memes.

And then Thurston added fuel to the Twitter fire by tweeting (and spoiling) next week’s episode when she shared, “If you think Blake’s sister is brutally honest.. just wait until the season finale..” Guess Bachelor nation should get their memes ready for next week, and tune in to find out!