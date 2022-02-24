Britney Spears no longer wants to be silenced by anyone who has ever wronged her. Taking to Instagram on Feb. 23, Spears called out her former business management company Tri Star and its associates Lou Taylor and Robin Greenhill. Her caption explained how they allegedly deceived her just before she was held in a mental health facility against her will in early 2019, a discovery that kickstarted the #FreeBritney movement and helped bring an end to her 13-year conservatorship.

In the since-deleted Instagram post, Spears explained that a week before she went to the facility, she met with Taylor and Greenhill at the Tri Star offices on their invitation. “The swanky suited up b*tches … SO NICE with their ‘We are here to make you feel SPECIAL’ !!!!” she wrote, before naming her former business managers. “I had lunch with Lou Taylor and Robin Greenhill … they said ‘Britney, look at your picture on the wall!’ With a huge black and white framed picture in the hall of their office !!!!! Kate Beckinsale was there too !!!!! They sucked up to me and ‘made me feel special’ … RIGHT …. Ha those same b*tches killed me a week later !!!!”

Spears went on to say that her father Jamie, who was her primary conservator at the time, “worshipped” Taylor and Greenhill to the point where he “would have done anything they asked of him.” She then voiced her belief that the women “were trying to kill me... but not a damn thing was wrong with me and I didn’t die !!!”

Instagram/Britney Spears Britney Spears’ deleted Instagram post from Feb. 23. Instagram/Britney Spears

Tri Star, Taylor, and Greenhill have come under scrutiny as Spears fought to be freed from her conservatorship, which was terminated in November 2021. Hulu’s New York Times documentary Controlling Britney Spears included allegations that Greenhill was a part of a team monitoring Spears’ iPhone, which could be against the law, while Netflix’s Britney v. Spears looked into claims that Taylor advocated for the conservatorship, which Taylor has denied. Taylor is also facing accusations that she improperly used money from Spears’ estate for her own benefit.

Spears has rarely spoken out against Tri Star or its associates directly, only mentioning Taylor in a November Instagram post, where she pinned the blame of the conservatorship onto her and Spears’ mother Lynne. She now appears ready to share her experiences, promising to hold them accountable. “Nobody else would have lived through what they did to me !!!” she concluded her post. “I lived through all of if and I remember all of it !!!! I will sue the s— out of Tri Star !!!! Psss they got away with all of it and I’m here to warn them every day of my precious life !!!!”