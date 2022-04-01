Channel 4’s Open House: The Great Sex Experiment Leaves Love Island In The Shade

A new reality series that skips bogus quests for love, Channel 4’s Open House: The Great Sex Experiment isn’t short of a few jaw-dropping moments. Couples seasoned in group sex join curious newbies as they take a journey of the senses alongside a licensed therapist.

While some partnerships thrive, not all of the couples are united in exploring outside of their relationship. As such, there are major discussions ahead for our daring duos.

The show takes place against the backdrop of a retreat. A group of couples in long term open relationships — known as “residents” — have already made themselves at home when monogamous couples considering the lifestyle show up. Right off the bat, they're among tempting company.

“Life is short, why limit sex to just one person,” says the show’s relationship therapist Dr. Lori Beth. Of couples opening inviting third parties into their sex life, Dr. Beth remarks: “It can be incredibly successful. I’ve seen couples come out actually with stronger relationships.”

In the first episode, we meet Maddy and Nathan. Already adventurous, with a “nice sex toy collection,” they tell Dr. Beth they want to try a threesome. Maddy is noticeably more animated at the prospect, though. They leave their first social with a third addition, and head upstairs. But the experience is less than enjoyable for Nathan.

Meanwhile, parents John and Danielle, who became curious about sex parties after they both cheated, tell Dr. Beth that they want to approach sex with others. They’re eager to explore this in an honest way, seeking out “ethical non-monogamy.” The therapist warns John and Danielle that open sex, after previous affairs, can be tricky.

Open House: The Great Sex Experiment airs April 1 at 10pm on Channel 4.