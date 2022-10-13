Channel 4's 'Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama': Cast, Plot & Release Date

There must have been a race to secure the rights to the drama that ensued following Coleen Rooney’s iconic 2019 Instagram post. And rightly so. Well, only a few months have gone by since that verdict, but the WAGatha Christie court case is already getting the screen treatment. And it is set to star Michael Sheen and Harry Potter’s very own Nymphadora Tonks, actor Natalia Tena. Titled Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama, Channel 4’s two-part film promises to “bring viewers all of the incredible and unbelievable moments from a case that kept the public and media gripped,” per the synopsis. Thrilled and intrigued? Me too. Of course, this isn’t the only WAGatha Christie TV show in the works. (How could it be?) Disney+ has a three-part documentary series in the works with Coleen Rooney herself, and the BBC is also on its own documentary, made by Curious Films. Here’s everything we know about Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama thus far, including when we can expect to (re)watch the drama unfold.

Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama Plot

As you’d suspect, Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama recreates the high drama of the High Court defamation case that followed Coleen Rooney’s legendary 2019 Instagram post. The court case uncovered a treasure trove of wild revelations and truly unbelievable moments, lest we forget Peter’s Chipolata and Davy Jones’ unexpected cameo. Expect the sparring legal teams to be firmly in the spotlight. The Channel 4 announcement of the “factual drama” states that the scrip was “created from the real court transcripts” which suggest it will be highly faithful to the real event – Whatsapp messages and all!

Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama Cast

Leading the cast as Coleen Rooney is BAFTA-winning actor Chanel Cresswell, while Natalia Tena, of Harry Potter and Game Of Thrones fame, will take on the role of fellow WAG Rebekah Vardy. The legendary Michael Sheen will take on the role of Coleen Rooney’s high profile barrister David Sherborne, who famously shot to fame during the trial with his witty remarks, and Simon Coury will play Rebekah’s barrister, Hugh Tomlinson QC. As for the famous footballer husbands, Wayne Rooney will be played by Dion Lloyd and Jamie Vardy by Márton Nagyszokolyai.

Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama Release Date

Channel 4 has yet to confirm a release date, but has said that Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama will air “later this year” so 2022 really will be the year of WAGatha.