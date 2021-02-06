These Are The Drag Race Queens Rumored To Be In Season 13's Top 4

Spoilers ahead for Season 13 of RuPaul's Drag Race. It's never too soon to predict the Drag Race winner, and fans already have a lot of thoughts about which queens will be in Season 13's Top 4. A Twitter search for "#DragRace Top 4" brings up a slew of speculations, but users on the subreddit r/SpoiledDragRace seems to think they've already figured out who will make it to the end. Here are their predictions.

Symone

This is the least surprising pick. As of the Feb. 5 episode, Symone has won three of five challenges, and r/SpoiledDragRace claims she squeezes one more in before the season's end — not including the final crown. Based on her successful track record and overall polished drag, she's most likely to win Season 13, which would make her the first queen from Arkansas to become America's next drag superstar.

Gottmik

From the beginning, the Season 13 queens saw Gottmik as big competition. And the Los Angeles-based queen quickly confirmed their fears by winning the Jan. 29 episode's Bag Ball — a design challenge that, aside from Snatch Game (which she's also rumored to win), requires the most skill. In the history of Drag Race, every ball challenge winner has made it to their season's Top 4, and it seems Gottmik will be no exception.

Rosé

Talk about a comeback. Rosé may have lost her initial Pork Chop lip-sync to Olivia Lux, but she apparently spends the rest of the season proving that she's winning material. So far, she's performed well but doesn't have any challenge wins. According to the Drag Race Redditors, she's just a late bloomer — ending the competition with three victories. She also reportedly never has to lip-sync for her life.

Kandy Muse

Considering Kandy was in the bottom in the Feb. 5 episode and has been regularly critiqued for her basic looks and one-dimensional stage presence, it's a surprise to hear that she might make it to the Top 4. But Kandy is hilarious, and her candid, over-the-top personality is likely what boosts her to the end.

According to Drag Race YouTuber Bucy, there's a possibility that Kandy won't compete in the live finale even if she makes it to the Top 4. It depends on how production decides to film it: traditionally, on stage at a theatre with the final four, or virtually with three queens to practice COVID safety, like in Season 12. No season finale is ever the same, so we'll have to wait and see how it plays out.

Honorable Mentions

While some fans will be happy with this Top 4 bracket, others have their sights set on a different lineup. Drag Race Twitter sees Utica, Denali, Olivia, and/or Tina Burner making it to the end. Obviously, it's still early on in the season and some opinions may change as things progress.

May the best queen win!