BBC’s Inside Man Trailer Reveals First Look Of The “Captivating” Drama

The BBC and Netflix’s latest collaboration arrives in the form of Inside Man. Penned by the BAFTA- and Emmy-award-winning writer Steven Moffat, and featuring an impressive all-star cast, the brand new series is likely to become your next must-watch TV drama. If you’d like to discover more about the hotly anticipated release, find everything you need to know about Inside Man, below.

Inside Man Release Date

Inside Man is coming to BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Monday, Sept. 26.

Inside Man Plot

The “captivating” four-part drama revolves around a prisoner on death row in the United States, a Vicar in a quiet English town, and a maths teacher trapped in a cellar, all of whom cross paths in an unexpected way.

The show’s official synopsis reads, “In the U.S., a prisoner on death row is seeking atonement as he faces execution. On a train in England, a journalist is looking for a story. In a quiet little village, a vicar is picking up his son’s maths tutor from the station. All four are about to be entangled in a dilemma that could lead one of them to murder.”

Inside Man Cast

The show’s all-star cast includes Doctor Who’s David Tennant, The Devil Wears Prada’s Stanley Tucci, Dracula's Dolly Wells, and It’s a Sin’s Lydia West.

Inside Man Trailer

The first official trailer for Inside Man was released on Sept. 20, giving viewers a first glimpse of the mysterious new series.

Commenting on the new series, Director of BBC drama Piers Wenger praised the “fantastic” Inside Man cast, teasing that viewers can expect to be “gripped” by the Moffat-penned drama. “BBC One viewers will already know the television magic created when Steven Moffat writes for David, Dolly and Lydia.” Wenger continued, “With the fantastic Stanley Tucci alongside them as our Inside Man, everything is in place for a series that will have the nation gripped.”

Elsewhere, the Director of Independent Drama at BBC Studios Caroline Stone said the broadcaster is “very excited” to “bring another fantastic series from Steven Moffat to audiences around the world.”

“Inside Man is set to be an unmissable drama with a hugely talented line-up both on and off-screen. From the very successful partnerships we’ve had in the past with Netflix, we are optimistic it will be another hit globally,” Stone concluded.

Inside Man begins on Monday, Sept. 26, on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.