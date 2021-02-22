Harry & Meghan May Reshoot Parts Of Oprah Interview Following Recent Royal Update

On Feb. 19, Buckingham Palace released a statement explaining that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be relinquishing their honorary military appointments and Royal patronages after the couple confirmed they do not want to return to their roles as working royals. The news made headlines around the world and has reportedly also had an impact on the interview Harry and Meghan did with Oprah Winfery, which was recorded a few days prior and is due to be broadcast on March 7. Over the weekend, reports emerged saying that the interview may have to be edited (and perhaps partially re-shot) in light of the new announcement.

According to The Mirror, a "TV insider" at CBS has said that the stripping of Harry and Meghan's appointments and patronages will have "significantly" changed their position and what they might have spoken about in their interview with Oprah.

"When the Duke and Duchess spoke, it was never envisaged they would have their patronages taken away," the insider told the newspaper. "They didn’t see it coming and spoke as they still had roles to play. Now, however, other than their titles, they are to have no role in royal life – a point producers know was not discussed when Winfrey spoke to them."

They added: "Neither the Sussexes nor the TV crew saw the fallout of their interview leading to this. Harry and Meghan thought they would retain their roles."

I have reached out to a spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan to establish if they have any comment on these reports.

Buckingham Palace's statement on Feb. 19 said, "Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of the Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service."

It went on: "The honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by The Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family. While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family."

A spokesman for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said: "As evidenced by their work over the past year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their duty and service to the UK and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organisations they have represented regardless of official role. We can all live a life of service. Service is universal."

The interview between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with Oprah Winfery, which has been described as an "intimate conversation” will air on CBS on March 7. The 90 minute special will then be available to stream in the UK the next day.