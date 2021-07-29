There Are Still 2 Chances To Apply For BTS' Virtual ARMY Pyjama Party

Fans of global phenomenon BTS will be elated to hear that on August 9, 2021, the boyband will be holding four virtual sessions with their fans. The live streams can be applied for through an online membership portal, and the dress code is strictly pyjamas. Here’s everything you need to know.

The event has been named One Amazing Summer Day With ARMY (ARMY is the band’s official fandom, who have a huge online presence of over 40 million members) and is set to take place on August 9 via video call. It will be split into four 30-minute sessions, during which time lucky fans will get to hang out with the band in their pyjamas.

Speaking about the occasion, the fan club’s manager said: “The summer is well under way, and a special day is set to begin for the boys who danced together with ARMY beneath the warmth of the sun singing of their youth, the boys and ARMY who remain in each other’s hearts in their most beautiful moments in life.”

BTS fans who are interested in getting selected for one of the coveted slots will need to be an official ARMY member. You can sign up for an account online now, ahead of the application process, which begun today, on July 29.

The second round of applications will go live on July 30 at 11.59 p.m. KST (3.59 p.m. BST), followed by the third on July 31 and August 1 at the same times.

All you have to do to enter is visit the application links via the ARMY page, click apply, and check your application afterwards at the BTS event application history page.

Fifty lucky fans will be selected for each session, with announcements about chosen guests taking place between July 30 to August 2, depending on which round the person entered at. Those who are successful will be informed of the specific timings of their event afterwards.