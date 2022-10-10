UK Audiences Will Soon Be Able To Enjoy Grey’s Anatomy Season 19

After 17 years, and many ups and down, Meredith Grey’s life is still keeping us on the edge of our seats. When Grey’s Anatomy 18 wrapped up in May, marking the 400th episode of the critically-acclaimed medical drama, fans were left wondering if Grey and Dr. Nick Marsh would find their way back to each other.

Picking up six months later, the teaser for Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 gives us a glimpse into the lives of our favourite fictional doctors, residents, and surgeons. It also introduces fresh blood in the form of five new interns played by Harry Shum Jr., Alexis Floyd, Adelaide Kane, Niko Terho, and Midori Francis. With the teaser focusing heavily on the interns learning the ropes at Grey Sloan Memorial, we can’t help but feel nostalgic. It’s almost like returning to the beginning of the show once again.

However, in the upcoming season, Ellen Pompeo — who plays the titular character of Meredith Grey— will appear on screen less, on account of the actor focusing on her producing career outside of the popular franchise. On-screen, we’ll see Grey transition into her new role as the Interim Chief of Surgery.

The series is currently streaming in the U.S. on Hulu and ABC. But how can UK audiences get involved? Well, the Season 19 will be airing on Disney+. In fact, all seasons of the hit medical drama will be available to stream on the platform from Oct. 26.