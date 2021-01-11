After I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here relocated from Australia to Wales last year, fans were relieved to see the change of setting (plus other pandemic restrictions) didn't have too much effect on the show's entertainment value, with the usual gruesome tasks and uncomfortable living conditions providing top quality viewing. And per The Sun, the change may be here to stay, as I'm A Celebrity bosses have reportedly booked Gwrych Castle for 2021 as a precaution in case Australia is not an option.

According to the tabloid, ITV has already secured the 200-year-old castle in case it's needed for another round of filming. "A huge amount of work went into readying the building so the basics are all laid down and ready to go," a source told The Sun. "The castle format ended up being a huge success for ITV and having a second series in Wales wouldn’t be a negative for them."

Despite fears about a change in format for the first time in the show's 19-year history, the I'm A Celeb 2020 launch show broke records, with 14.3 million people tuning in to watch the celebrity campers enter the castle. A few weeks later, 10.2 million people watched Giovanna Fletcher be named Queen of the Castle after toughing it out in the Welsh wilderness.

While ITV bosses are reportedly relieved that the 2020 show was a success, a source told The Sun that "going back to Australia is what everyone wants" and "is what everyone is working towards and hoping for."

Back in December 2020, ITV showrunner Richard Cowles echoed these sentiments in an interview with Broadcast. "Australia has been I’m A Celebrity’s natural home and the Welsh version was born out of necessity rather than choice, but we’ve learned a lot and so maybe there is a UK incarnation of the show," he said. "We will look at what being in Wales means for the format going forward. Is it something we would want to do again, or do we want to return to Australia?"

It's not yet confirmed how ITV plans to deliver the reality programme this year, but The Sun has reported that bosses are considering the splitting time between the castle and Australia. Bustle reached out to ITV but a representative said they have no comment at this time.