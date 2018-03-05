Whether you’re a fan of the show or not, you’ve likely stumbled upon the Vanderpump Rules “Scandoval” drama in recent months. The well-documented cheating scandal first broke back in March, when it was reported that Pump Rules star Tom Sandoval had cheated on his longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with their co-star, Raquel Leviss. The fallout has since thrust the show’s cast into the spotlight more than ever before, while the show itself has enjoyed record ratings. However, now that the Scandoval drama has settled following an intense three-part reunion, a long-forgotten Vanderpump Rules cameo has caught the attention of fans.

The cameo in question occurred back in 2009, when the now-former Pump Rules lothario Jax Taylor made a brief appearance on the hit series Desperate Housewives. According to the reality star’s IMDb page, Taylor played “Hot Guy 2 in Dance Club” in the Season 5 episode “Look Into Their Eyes and You See What They Know.”

In the clip, which is now doing the rounds on TikTok, Hot Guy 2 in Dance Club makes his way through a night club, walks over to two women, and then hands one of the women a drink — who just so happens to be Edie Britt (played byNicollette Sheridan). He never says a word, but he does make a some very Jax-like expressions that Pump Rules fans will find all too familiar.

Back in 2016, Taylor addressed his short-but-sweet stint on Wisteria Lane, confirming “yup that’s me” when an eagle-eyed fan spotted him in the episode years later.

Hot Guy 2 in Dance Club on Desperate Housewives isn’t Taylor’s only pre-Pump Rules gig, and the reality star has previously modelled for the cover of the Assassin's Creed II video game, starred in a commerical for Britney Spears’ Onyx Hotel Tour, and appeared on the game show Baggage alongside his former Vanderpump Rules co-star, Tom Schwartz.

Taylor left his SUR days behind back in 2020, and currently hosts his very own podcast, When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany, alongside his wife and former Pump Rules co-star, Brittany Cartwright.