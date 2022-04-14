The five sisters didn’t exactly rise to fame with a “waste not, want not” mantra. Apart from that time Kourtney Kardashian became obsessed with extreme couponing on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Otherwise, both the Jenners and Kardashians are known for their lavish lifestyles. Still, some fans were taken aback when model Kendall Jenner recently admitted she doesn’t know what “frugal” means.

During a family interview with Access Hollywood, the Kardashian and Jenner sisters, along with their mum, Kris Jenner, were given a set of cards, each showing a photo of one of them, for a game called “Most Likely To.” When asked, “Who’s the most frugal of the bunch?” the Kardashian and Jenner family started rummaging through their cards.

Kourtney blurted out “I know!” before holding up Kendall’s face. Kim, Khloe and Kris also voted for Kendall. Meanwhile, Kendall turned to Kourtney and asked her what it means. “You care about the cost, like, money,” replied Kourtney. To which Kendall said: “Oh yeah, I’m cheap,” before voting for herself, too.

Unsurprisingly, TikTok has had a field day over this. One viewer said of the now-viral clip: “When you're so rich that you have never heard of or had to use the word frugal.” Another focused on Kourtney’s big sister moment: “That was cute. Big sis with the assist.”

Making a return to reality TV, the family’s new show The Kardashians is now streaming on Disney+.