Lady Gaga Shouted Out Ariana Grande's Arianators At The 2020 VMAs

Mother Monster has spoken. In Lady Gaga's acceptance speech thanking Ariana Grande at the 2020 MTV VMAs, she shouted out her "Rain on Me" collaborator's fan kingdom, too. "Me and Ariana are truly soul sisters," Gaga began while collecting the Moon Person for Best Collaboration. "Girl, this is for us. We've both been through some sh*t together, but were willing to share that with each other. And Ari, I love you. I feel like when we were in the studio, we turned our tears that felt like endless rainfall into diamonds. And I will treasure those diamonds with you forever, honey. I love you. I love you, Little Monsters. All the Arianators, you rock."

Although Grande wasn't on stage with Gaga to accept the award, the "7 rings" singer sent her own thanks via Twitter, writing: "WOW I LOVE U @ladygaga congratulations !!!!! thank u @MTV @vmas & my babes who voted i love u we love u !!!!!"

Hours before the duo was slated to perform "Rain on Me" live for the first time on the awards show, Grande also shared a "happy VMA day" Instagram, calling Gaga "f*cking incredible," thanking MTV for "being so diligent in making this such a safe & healthy experience for all of the performers and crew involved."

