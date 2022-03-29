Twitter Can’t Get Enough Of Lady Gaga & Caitlyn Jenner's Awkward Encounter

When it comes to the Oscars, Elton John’s party is always the place to be seen. And Lady Gaga most definitely got the memo. Unfortunately for her, so did Caitlyn Jenner. In a video captured by onlookers, Jenner can be seen approaching Gaga, who looks less-than-enthralled by the interruption.

Jenner asks Gaga if she still spends time in Malibu. “Yes,” replies the singer. Only for Jenner to note that she hasn’t seen her at “the Starbucks for a while.” To this, Gaga quips: “Well, I've… I've switched baristas.” The duo end their swift catch up by politely telling the other it was good to see them. Meanwhile, Elton John’s husband, and party co-host David Furnish, who’s walking by Gaga’s side, adds: “Good seeing you, Caitlyn.”

The Twitterverse has had much to say of the footage. Some compared Gaga hiding in the coffee shop from Jenner to the Euphoria scene where Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) hides in the bathroom from Maddy (Alexa Demie). Another quipped: “Lady Gaga switched Starbucks to avoid Caitlyn Jenner. Celebrities are just like us.” While one social media commenter celebrated that the Oscars had delivered yet another toe-curling moment for them to enjoy.

People have speculated that Gaga’s stiff response to Jenner may come down to their opposing political views. While Jenner is a proud Republican — and once hoped to be the California Governor — Gaga is known to be more liberal in her outlook.