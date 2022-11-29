Leonardo DiCaprio Celebrates A Special Birth In Moving IG Post

Following his many acclaimed performances in films like Titanic, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, and The Revenant, Leonardo DiCaprio has cemented his reputation as one of the finest actors of his generation. The Academy Award-winning actor has also become known for his environmental activism in recent years, championing global causes such as climate change. In a recent Instagram post, the Hollywood star brought attention to a recent conservation project and celebrated the birth of a bison calf in the Kent countryside.

Led by the Kent Wildlife and Wildwood Trusts, the Wilder Blean project praised by DiCaprio helped reintroduce European bison into the “ancient Canterbury woodland” in Jul. 2022, in an effort to restore the area back to its natural state. On Nov. 17, the actor shared an exciting update on the project on Instagram, informing his 55.6 million followers that “the three adult bison that had been released just a few weeks prior” had welcomed a “healthy bison calf.”

Along with a photograph of the baby bison — which became the first to be born in the UK in thousands of years — the Don’t Look Up star described the animals as “ecosystem engineers” due to their ability to “create light and space for other wildlife to thrive.”

In a caption of the post, the actor continued: “European Bison were once on the brink of extinction and now number more than 9,000 individuals.”

Mark Habben, the director of zoo operations at Wildwood Trust quoted in DiCaprio’s Instagram post, described his “elation” at this landmark moment in the Wilder Blean project.

“When the bison took their first steps into the wild just weeks ago, it was hard to imagine that anything could come close to the elation we felt in that moment,” Habben said in a statement. “But here we are celebrating the arrival of a bison calf.”