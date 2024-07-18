26 years after The Parent Trap’s release, Lindsay Lohan reunited with the real-life Hallie Parker, who she played in the 1998 classic.

On July 17, the film’s director Nancy Meyers shared a photograph of Lohan posing with her daughter, Hallie Meyers-Shyer, who inspired the actor’s Parent Trap character.

“A Camp Walden reunion,” Meyers captioned the post on Instagram, referencing the movie. “Were they Navajos or Arapahoes? Well one of them was both!” Lohan quickly commented under the photo, writing, “Love you Nancy! Love you Hal!”

Filmed as a remake of the same-named 1961 movie, Disney’s The Parent Trap follows identical twins Hallie and Annie Parker (both played by Lohan) who reunite by chance at a summer camp, and plot to get their divorced parents back together.

Along with Lohan, Meyers’ daughter made a small appearance in the ‘90s favorite, which also stars the late Natasha Richardson and Dennis Quaid. In 2020, the real-life Hallie posted a throwback photo of herself and Lohan on The Parent Trap set, wearing identical red, black, and white tracksuits. “We wore matching outfits for all of 1998,” she captioned the post.

Lindsay Lohan in Disney’s The Parent Trap. Walt Disney Pictures / 'The Parent Trap'

Hallie Isn’t Lohan’s Favorite Twin

Lohan recalled filming the seminal classic with Vogue in 2022, disclosing that she always “wanted to be more like Annie.”

“She was more preppy and reserved, and she just had a classier twist to her that I really loved,” Lohan explained. “Hallie was too American for me because I was too used to that, but Annie was my favorite.”

The actor also recently stepped back into the role of Hallie and Annie Parker in a TikTok for The Tonight Show. In the viral clip, Lohan hands host Jimmy Fallon some Oreo cookies. The camera then cuts to another Lohan standing behind him, wearing a Camp Walden T-shirt.

The actor again referenced The Parent Trap in a video for Bustle, in which she interviews herself as a nod to the Parker twins.