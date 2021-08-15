Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton Are Reportedly Exploring A Joint Netflix Project

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming media projects might include the royal family. Meghan and Kate Middleton have reportedly discussed collaborating on a Netflix project that would focus on the Duchess of Cambridge’s charity work. The sisters-in-law are said to be on good terms, with an anonymous source telling Us Weekly that “Meghan and Kate are actually getting along really well and have been in touch more often.”

After signing a multi-year deal with Netflix in September 2020, it seems Meghan wants to include Kate in one of her upcoming projects. “Meghan has been talking to her about collaborating on a project for Netflix, a documentary that will spotlight Kate’s charity work and the huge impact she’s made with her philanthropy,” Us Weekly’s source said. “Kate is very flattered, and it’s all very positive between them.” (Bustle reached out to Meghan and Kate’s camps but did not hear back at the time of publication.)

The news that the former Suits actor is considering partnering with Kate on a documentary comes after more than a year of rocky relations between the Sussexes and other members of the royal family. The relationship has been somewhat strained since Harry and Meghan announced their decision to “step back” from their roles as senior royals in January 2020, citing abuse from the press and a desire to “carve out a progressive new role within this institution.” In March, the couple sat down for a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey and described facing a lack of support from the royal family during difficult times.

The Duchess of Cambridge has reportedly been reaching out more to Meghan and Harry since the June birth of their daughter, Lillibet, however, sending “sending [notes and] gifts and trying to build up a relationship,” according to an Us Weekly source. The next month, a source also shared that “tensions have eased between Meghan and Kate and the two are “in a better place and have exchanged texts since the birth of Lilibet.”

If the Duchess of Cambridge is indeed interested in doing a project based on her philanthropy, which includes research on early childhood education and climate advocacy, it will be a logical next step for Harry and Meghan’s production company, Archewell. At the time they inked their huge Netflix deal, they shared that they hope to shine “a light on people and causes around the world” with “content that informs but also gives hope.” On the way so far is a docuseries about the Invictus Games, the competition Prince Harry created for wounded veterans, and an animated series called Pearl, which will follow a girl who is inspired by women throughout history.