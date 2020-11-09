Meghan Markle Supported Social Media Kindness Day In Memory Of Caroline Flack

Caroline Flack's untimely death in Feb. 2020 inspired the #BeKind hashtag, remind us all that a little kindness – be it digital or IRL – goes a long way. Now a social media campaign has been launched to coincide with what would have been the TV presenter's 1st birthday (Nov. 9) Social Media Kindness Day pays tribute to Flack and strives to make the digital space a better, safer space. It is a cause that Meghan Markle has wholeheartedly endorsed with a touching message.

"For so many, social media plays a big part of their daily life," wrote the Duchess of Sussex. "We have access to it at the end of our finger tips, so it ought to be a kinder and safer place for all. It saddens me that in today's society Social Media Kindness Day is deemed necessary. But it absolutely is! I sincerely hope this much needed awareness day is a success. I fully support the initiative."

According to its website, Social Media Kindness Day says it was created to highlight how truly important it is to be mindful of each other while online. Markle has previously spoken about the impact trolling has had on her own mental health. During a recent podcast recording with Teenager Therapy, the Duchess referred to the abuse she suffered as "almost unsurvivable."

“If you’re not in school and you’re finding yourselves on your devices or online more, right? And there’s a lot of vulnerability there that I think so many people are experiencing. And yes, it’s a great way to connect but also it kind of ends up being a place where there’s a lot of disconnection,” she said.

“I can speak personally too because I'm told that in 2019 I was the most trolled person in the entire world – male or female,” she continued. “Now eight months of that, I wasn't even visible. I was on maternity leave or with a baby. But what was able to just be manufactured and churned out. It's almost unsurvivable."

Both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have previously spoken about their ambitions of making social media a better place for everyone and raising awareness for the effects of trolling and online abuse. It’s been reported that it’ll be a key area of focus for their foundation, Archewell, and they’ve publicly supported efforts to end hate speech on social media platforms.