As January 1 rolled around, people didn’t miss an opportunity to say a definitive farewell to 2020. My feed had a definite lack of sparkle this year but that didn’t mean that this year's New Years messages were all doom and gloom. Sophie Hinchcliffe AKA the domestic goddess Mrs Hinch announced she’s expecting another baby on Jan. 2. She’s spent the last year sharing her tips and tricks on how to get an immaculate home in lockdown and said while times have been tough this news is hope for the future.

Mrs Hinch shared the news with her 3.9 million Instagram followers over the weekend. She posted a picture of her one-year-old son Ronnie holding the sign “New Years Resolution: Be The Best Big Brother 2021” followed by a picture of her partner Jamie holding her bump.

She wrote, “It is often in the darkest skies that we see the brightest stars. Baby Hinch Number Two , We can’t wait to finally meet you. Happy New Year everyone... from our little family to yours... We hope your 2021 is filled with hope, health and happiness. We love you all.”

The exciting New Years announcement was shared by her husband. Jamie Hinchcliffe wrote, “Soph you have no idea how proud I am of you. We’ve all got you. Baby Hinch no. two we’re ready.”

Fans were quick to congratulate the Hinch family. Friend and presenter Stacey Solomon wrote, “Luckiest handsomes in the whole wide world. We love you to the moon and back. Ron you are going to be the best big brother ever. Yes 2021. Soph, the most incredible mummy, I love you.”

Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague commented “OH MY GOD STOP. congratulations” and Dani Dyer, who is also expecting a baby wrote, “Omg congratulations. amazing news.”