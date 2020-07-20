New To Netflix The Week Of July 20

Streaming
From an enlightening new docuseries to an Oscar darling, here is your guide to the best TV shows and movies coming to Netflix this week.
Netflix
David Gelb, the man behind Chef's Table and Jiro Dreams of Sushi, brings his food doc expertise to this new original series about Latin American street food and the chefs who make it.
Coming July 20
Netflix
Fans of true crime documentaries, consider this your white whale. This much-hyped new original docuseries is one of the most extensive looks ever at New York's battle against organized crime in the 1970s and 1980s.
Coming July 22