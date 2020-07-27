Streaming

What's New To Netflix The Week Of July 27

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind isn't the only genre-bending romance dropping on the streaming platform this week.

By Johnny Brayson

Get Even: Season One

In this new original series out of the U.K., four classmates at an elite private school orchestrate an elaborate revenge plot against their bullies — and end up getting framed for murder.

Coming July 31

Seriously Single

This new original rom-com out of South Africa follows a newly-single woman who can't seem to get over her ex — much to the chagrin of her perpetually-single best friend.

Coming July 31

