Paris Hilton is now a mother of two. On Nov. 23, Hilton surprised fans by announcing that she is welcoming a baby girl named London with her husband Carter Reum.

On Instagram, Hilton posted a photograph of a pink baby outfit with the name London stitched on the front, along with the caption: “Thankful for my baby girl.”

Meanwhile, Hilton also shared a photo of her son Phoenix to Instagram Stories, calling him a “big brother.”

Hilton is yet to confirm whether the surprise announcement confirms the birth of baby London or that the little one is on the way. However, she appeared to suggest her daughter has already arrived on TikTok, writing: “My princess has arrived!!.”

More to come.