In One Nightstand, celebrity readers and writers join us at the blond in 11 Howard to discuss some of their favorite books, allowing us to learn about their tastes and lives in the process.

Rob Lowe has been famous for more than four decades, but even starting out in the early 1980s meant he was too late for the days when the press could be kept on a leash — an era vividly captured in David Niven’s memoir The Moon’s a Balloon, one of the four books Lowe has chosen to discuss today. “The press would take orders,” he says. “I have a friend who was in the Blue Angels in the ’60s. He told me a story about being at a party. JFK invited the Blue Angels because he was an aviation enthusiast, and [a famous actress] apparently walked into the party nude, but with a mink and was like, ‘The president will be down in a few minutes, boys.’ And no one said a word.” He pauses. “By the way, for the record, I have no idea if that story is true, but that was directly from my friend who flew with the Blue Angels.”

Lowe may have come of age in a different media cycle, but his career speaks to his ability to stay ahead in an industry obsessed with what’s new and what’s next. His new documentary, Rob Lowe: The Outsider, spotlights the vicissitudes of the 62-year-old’s life, from his personal battles and eventual sobriety to his fight to break through as a young actor. “I’m so interested in the new James Bond reveal,” he says. “Robert Pattinson got it, and he’s the best. Like duh, Robert Pattinson, hello, sure… When I came up, it was like Tom Cruise and Patrick Swayze and Kevin Bacon, and they’re like your frenemy. You want them to win, but not at a cost to you.”

The documentary is one half of a Netflix double-header for Lowe, who also appears in the streamer’s festive rom-com In a Holidaze as an eccentric honorary uncle. Being the veteran on set made for a full-circle moment with his younger colleagues. “I remember when Hal Holbrook, the great character actor, was on The West Wing for a week,” he says. “I just wanted to hear every story from him. Now I’m sitting there and there’s Maddie Ziegler and all the kids going, ‘Tell me about this and that.’ I’m like, ‘I’m that guy. I’m that guy.’”

Surely top of the list were questions about St. Elmo’s Fire, the 1985 cult classic in which Lowe’s performance as Billy Hicks, opposite Demi Moore and Emilio Estevez, turned him into a star. A sequel is in the works. “We’re trying to get the script right,” he says of a possible reunion. “In St. Elmo’s Fire, my character has got his sax slung across his back [at the end] — not in a carrying case, of course — and he’s getting on the bus to New York. So he literally gets to New York almost a year before the sax solo is completely removed from every pop hit. Overnight, no sax solos. So my thing is he gets there and gets one big sax solo in Billy Ocean’s ‘Caribbean Queen,’ and then it’s curtains and [he] has to figure out what to do.”

Keep reading to discover four of Lowe’s favorite books.

Lowe’s first selection is The Killer Angels by Michael Shaara, a Pulitzer Prize-winning fictional account of the Battle of Gettysburg. “It’s soaring, emotional, inspirational, and patriotic,” he says. “That it really happened is amazing, but more than anything, it’s the subject matter and the prose.”

Throughout the book, Confederate leaders feel doubtful about Robert E. Lee’s choice of military tactic. Ultimately, many defer to the General’s authority, choosing not to raise red flags. Lowe likens that mentality to working with Peter Bogdonavich, whom he describes as “the General Lee of movie directors” on the 1988 film Illegally Yours. He was initially skeptical of the script but decided to trust the legendary director’s expertise. “I was like, ‘I don’t know. I kind of like the script, Lee…’ But I was young,” he says. “This is an analogy you never saw coming — Peter Bogdanovich versus Robert Lee and a rom-com versus the Civil War.”

Ultimately, the film was a box-office flop, grossing around $259,000 against a reported $13 million budget. “Like Lee and Gettysburg that day, I was decimated by the loss of that movie because the General definitely sent me on Pickett’s Charge,” he says. “The number one thing that anybody in life should do, but particularly as a creative, is trust your instincts.”

Lowe is also a fan of Gettysburg, the 1993 film adaptation featuring his West Wing co-star Martin Sheen as Robert E. Lee — except for one thing. “Worst beards you’ll ever see. I’m telling you, it’s Saturday Night Live-level beards,” he says. “Tom Berenger, I love him. He’s a great actor. But that beard. It’s like they took muskrats and just soldered them to their faces.”

The actor’s love of history runs in the family. “My son, Matthew, who's a military history major, recommended it to me,” he says. “When he got married three weeks ago, he walked down the aisle to ‘Ashokan Farewell.’”

His second pick is actor David Niven’s 1971 memoir The Moon’s a Balloon. Lowe says he turned to the book for inspiration while writing his first memoir, Stories I Only Tell My Friends. “It delivers on all of the things a memoir has to, but a lot of them don’t, particularly when they’re written by celebrities,” he says. “It has to be honest, unflinching, no b*llsh*t, warts and all, authentic. It has to name names. He has to give the people what they want, but in a way that’s not gratuitous and in a way that’s not taking shots or going for a pull quote.”

His third choice is The Year of Magical Thinking, Joan Didion’s 2005 memoir recounting the year following her husband’s death while her daughter Quintana was critically ill. “I love Joan Didion. Probably if I have to pick one, she’s my favorite writer,” he says. “Incidentally, I used to see her every morning at a drop-off in Malibu. My brother, Chad, was in Quintana’s class. I was too young to know her but I knew she was some kind of writer, and she had the famous Stingray.”

Throughout the book, Didion describes keeping mementos from her loved ones who have passed. Lowe says his family is less sentimental. “My version of it is, ‘Oh, well, I really need to keep this ill-fitting crew jacket from John Irving’s Hotel New Hampshire adaptation film that I made. It doesn’t really fit me, but for my kids,’” he says. “And then they’re like, ‘Nah, not interested.’"

During this interview, Lowe learned that Didion briefly mentioned him in her 1988 essay Insider Baseball. “What? I got mentioned by Joan Didion? You’ve made my day. She knew who I was!” he says. “That’s up there with having a star on the Walk of Fame.”

His final pick is What It Takes: The Way to the White House, a nonfiction account of the 1988 presidential election from Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Richard Ben Cramer. The author follows each politician from the moment they announce their candidacy through the general election. The theme that ties together the six men is persistence, a trait Lowe takes to heart.

“I’m just naturally resilient. My self-image is of those old toys that we grew up with — the inflatable clown, you punch it in the nose and it would go wink, and then it would slowly come back up,” he says. “If you don’t have that, then you are very easily one of the many people who have a couple of movies and are gone and never come back. You have to be able to keep coming back, and a lot of people aren’t built that way.”