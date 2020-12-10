TV & Movies

A Sneak Preview of Drag Race S13 Has Been Leaked Online

And it reveals a lip-syncing twist we weren't ready for.

By Orla Pentelow

Start your engines, RuPaul’s Drag Race is back for its thirteenth season to bring joy into 2021 and it features one hell of a twist. VH1 confirmed that the series would be back for another fabulous season in August, but now we can finally get a sneak peak of what’s in store for the 13 new contestants, after the first trailer for RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 was leaked online.

A teaser clip for the latest season was somehow leaked online on Tuesday (Dec.8), revealing a first look at the new set of drag queen contestants hoping to be America’s Next Drag Superstar. The 12-second clip reveals a dramatic twist that will take place in the debut episode as host and mentor RuPaul, glamorous as always in a big blonde wig and shimmering pink frilled dress, teases: “You ain’t ready for this…!”

Contestants hoping to be the next Jaida Essence Hall will have to fight for their place from the get go: RuPaul’s new squirrel-friends will go head-to-head in a lip-sync extravaganza in the new season premiere, after RuPaul announced in the leaked clip that the season will kick off with “six lip-syncs for your lives."

In true drag race form, it wouldn’t be news without reactions from the contestants. The clip then cuts to confessionals with two new contestants. Atlanta-based performer LaLa Ri exclaims “Hold on – press pause” before New York queen Olivia Lux squeals: “It is about to start, honey!”

