'Peaky Blinders' Creator Steven Knight Has A Killer New Drama In The Works

Steven Knight is back. Not with Peaky Blinders, but a whole new drama. BBC’s SAS: Rogue Heroes tells the story of how the world’s greatest Special Forces unit was formed under the most extraordinary of circumstances in the midst of World War II. Here’s everything we know about BBC’s SAS: Rogue Heroes so far.

SAS: Rogue Heroes Plot

Based on Ben Macintyre’s best-selling book of the same name, the historical BBC drama depicts the formation of the British Army’s Special Air Service (SAS). The story centres on the eccentric young officer, David Stirling, who is hospitalised after a training exercise went wrong. While recovering, he becomes convinced that traditional commando units aren’t fit for purpose and conjures up a radical plan that flies in the face of traditional modern warfare.

“He fights for permission to recruit the toughest, boldest and brightest soldiers for a small undercover unit that will create mayhem behind enemy lines. More rebels than soldiers, Stirling’s team are every bit as complicated, flawed and reckless as they are astonishingly brave and heroic,” an official BBC synopsis teases.

BBC/Kudos/Robert Viglasky

SAS: Rogue Heroes Cast

The cast of SAS: Rogue Heroes is led by Connor Swindells (Sex Education) as David Stirling, Jack O’Connell (The North Water) as Paddy Mayne, Alfie Allen (Game Of Thrones) as Jock Lewes, Sofia Boutella (Atomic Blonde) as Eve, and Dominic West (The Wire) as Lieutenant Colonel Wrangel Clarke.

Also appearing in the drama is Amir El Masry (Industry), Tom Glynn-Carney (Dunkirk), Jason Watkins (Line of Duty), Stuart Campbell (Baptiste), Ralph Davis (Small Axe), and Bobby Schofield (Time), among others.

Commenting on his latest project, the show’s writer and executive producer Knight said it has been a “privilege” to tell this particular story. “This is a war story like no other, told in a way that is at once inspired by the facts and true to the spirit of this legendary brigade of misfits and adventurers,” he added.

BBC/Kudos/Sophie Mutevelian

Meanwhile, the show’s executive producer, Karen Wilson, said that she is “incredibly excited” for the world to see the BBC drama. “A huge thank you to the series’ peerless cast and crew for bringing Steven Knight’s ambitious, extraordinary scripts to life with such skill and style.”

SAS: Rogue Heroes Trailer

Accompanying the finale of Knight’s Peaky Blinders on April 3, a teaser trailer for SAS: Rogue Heroes launched providing an explosive glimpse at what the series has to offer. Set in Cairo in 1941, it gives a sneak peek of Connor Swindells, Jack O’Connell, and Alfie Allen in action alongside Dominic West, Sofia Boutella, and Jason Watkins.

SAS: Rogue Heroes Release Date

While an official air date has yet to be announced, a BBC press release has confirmed that filming has wrapped on the series, and SAS: Rogue Heroes will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2022.

