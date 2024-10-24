Part 2 of Netflix docuseries Simone Biles Rising follows the gymnast to Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics — her highly anticipated, self-described “redemption tour” where she’d ultimately earn yet another medal, making her the most decorated Olympic gymnast in the history of Team USA.

But even with so much history to make, Biles found time to share her thoughts on the national uniform.

It Wasn’t Her Favorite ‘Fit

In Episode 4 of the docuseries (which dropped on Oct. 25), Biles and her teammates arrived in Paris ahead of the Games.

Before the action officially began, they went to try on their Ralph Lauren-designed uniforms for the opening and closing ceremonies.

The opener’s navy blazer, striped shirt, and jeans were designed to reflect Ralph Lauren’s “classic codes of sporty sophistication,” as the brand puts it. However, Biles wasn’t thrilled by the look.

“You know when you put on an outfit and it’s just really not it?” she said during the docuseries, adding that she was “trying to see the vision” — but couldn’t quite get there.

Though the team was assured they looked good in their coordinating blazers, the Olympian simply wasn’t feeling it. “I feel like I’m going to school in London,” she joked, before putting on a playful accent to illustrate her point. “Let me get on me horse!”

Netflix

Alas, Biles ultimately ended up skipping the opening ceremony — and no, it wasn’t an excuse to avoid wearing the blazer ensemble.

Li Li Leung, the president and CEO of USA Gymnastics, said at a conference in July that the athletes were “discouraged” from attending the ceremony since it would require so much time on their feet, per NBC News.

And as Biles’ mom, Nellie Biles, told the outlet, her daughter indeed took time to “rest up” before her first event. Considering Team USA’s performance at the 2024 Games, the recharge time was well worth it.

Sending A Sartorial Message

While Biles may be best known for her gravity-defying moves, it’s not surprising that she would also have strong opinions about what she wears. She’s all about sending a message with her fashion and accessories. For example, she has both a leotard and a diamond pendant that nod to a very special animal, the goat. She donned the necklace in Paris, describing it as “a little ode,” per The Guardian.

Mike Egerton - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

“I mean, a lot of people love it. They always call me the GOAT [greatest of all time], so I thought it would be really special if I got one made,” she continued. “The haters hate it, so I love that even more.”