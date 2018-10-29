Halloween might be my favourite time of the year. Trick or treating, pumpkin carving, dressing up like a complete fool — I am there for all of it. Due to lockdown restrictions and the pandemic I am thinking Halloween night may be slightly low key. Whilst I am all for spooky fun it may have to wait until next year. Nothing gives me nightmares more than a hangover at work. So if, like me, you’ll be having a quiet Halloween night here are seven of the best British Halloween films. You may be safely indoors, but it doesn’t mean you won’t be scared silly.

1 The Awakening (2011) StudiocanalUK on YouTube The Awakening is straight up terrifying. If you don’t like creepy child ghosts this is definitely the Halloween film that will scare the socks off you. Set in the 1920s, the story follows Hoax exposer Florence Cathcart (played by Rebecca Hall) as she visits a boarding school to explain why a child ghost has been spotted. She soon realises she is in way over her head as "the missing" start to appear. Even writing this sent shivers down my spine. Watch on Netflix now

2 The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975) Sharmane Makea on YouTube The Rocky Horror Picture Show is amazingly camp, a little spooky, and embodies Halloween fun. It stars Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, and Barry Bostwick as well as a whole host of other creepy residents. It tells the story of a young engaged couple (Curry and Sarandon) whose car breaks down in the middle of nowhere. With no other choice they have to seek the help of the only resident near by. They happen across the mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter and get dragged into his bizarre world. Whilst The Rocky Horror Picture Show won’t have you hiding behind a blanket you will be dancing around your front room. Watch on Amazon now

3 'Corpse Bride' (2005) Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube If you are living the nightmare of babysitting this Halloween or, like me, are a massive baby yourself, Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride is the perfect Halloween film. It is sweet, spooky, and a little bit sad and with an all-star cast of Emma Watson and Helena Bonham Carter. Burton tells the story of an excruciatingly shy groom-to-be who is practising his marriage vows. Only he doesn’t realise he is doing it in the presence of a deceased woman who rises from the grave assuming he has married her. Light-hearted, but still very much in the spirit of Halloween, Corpse Bride is a great Halloween film. Watch on Amazon now

4 Malevolent (2018) Netflix Starring Little Women’s Florence Pugh, Malevolent is haunting. A group of scam artists make their money by faking paranormal activity. However, after working in a desolate country house unexplainable things start to happen. It soon becomes too much for them to ignore and one by one they fall prey to what they’ve been mimicking. Malevolent isn’t for the easily scared and fainthearted. Watch on Netflix now

5 Woman In Black (2012) WIB on YouTube Do not be fooled, while the Woman In Black stars Daniel Radcliffe, his harmless days of Harry Potter are long behind him. This film is no joke, it will have you jumping out of your skin. It has all the makings of a great horror film; spooky empty house, dead owners, a creepy lake. Radcliffe stars as Arthur Kipps, a solicitor who travels to a village to discover that there is a ghost of a woman terrorising the locals. Instead of running for the hills he sticks around to see why she is so vengeful with terrifying consequences. Watch on Netflix now

6 The Hallow (2015) Entertainment One UK on YouTube Last but not least if you’re serious about being truly freaked out this Halloween then The Hallow is the film for you. It is straight up terrifying. Following Adam (played by Joseph Mawle) and Claire (played by Bojana Novakovic) as they move into their new secluded house in Ireland it becomes abundantly clear they may have made a mistake. The entire family ends up fighting for their lives against demonic beings that live in the woods. This film is truly chilling and perfect for Halloween. But you were warned here, you will have nightmares. Watch on Amazon now

7 Ghost Stories (2018) Youtube Darkly funny and witty, don’t be sucked into Ghost Stories and start thinking it’s a comedy style mockumentary. Professor Phillip Goodman doesn’t believe in the supernatural. In fact he’s so sceptical that he’s creating a film to debunk spooky stories and occurrences. Filmed from the perspective of the production crew that are helping him interview mediums and psychics. It’ll leave you totally unnerved. Watch on Amazon now

So there you have it. A full round up of the seven best British Halloween films to cosy up with this Oct 31. I can’t promise I will be brave enough to settle in with The Awakening but whatever you do this Halloween, it has to be slightly spooky, so I might make a push for The Rocky Horror Picture Show.