Twitter Is Saying The Same Thing About *That* Waterloo Road Bombshell

Warning: Spoilers ahead.

Oh how we’ve missed television’s most eventful secondary school, Waterloo Road. Bolting the playground gates shut after almost a decade on our screens, the school drama packed in canteen explosions, murder confessions, and so much more during its original run. Now, meanwhile, the beloved show is back in its original setting of Manchester, with familiar faces like Donte Charles, Chlo Grainger, Janeece Bryant and Kim Campbell all returning alongside a whole host of brand new students.

In the premiere episode, we learn that childhood sweethearts Donte (Adam Thomas) and Chlo (Katie Griffith), who weathered their fair share of drama in the OG show, have stayed together and now have two children. While fans were delighted to see two faves still loved-up and reunited on screens, this picture of happy family life didn’t last long, and was brutally shattered in the closing moments of the first instalment as Chlo died following a tragic accident. Immediately after the show aired, viewers took to social media to express their shock at such a huge curveball hitting Waterloo Road, so early on in the new series.

Elsewhere, there was plenty of reminiscing about the first ten seasons of the show and its most memorable scenes and characters, as well as jokes being cracked about detractors of the new series. “People saying Waterloo Road is "woke" and "unrealistic" as if the original series didn’t have characters called Barry Barry, Finn Sharkey, and Sambuca before moving the whole school and its pupils to Scotland and killing half of them with a lorry,” quipped one fan.

Below, find out what the internet had to say about the episode.