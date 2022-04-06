Here’s Where The Ultimatum Was Filmed

Come April 6, Netflix will release its latest unhinged dating show: The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On. The new reality series was teased during the Love is Blind reunion and promises yet another outlandish dating experiment, putting six couples “on the verge of marriage” to the ultimate test. One partner wants to get married, while the other is less certain, so an ultimatum is issued. Over the course of eight weeks, each individual will choose someone from one of the other couples to move in with for a three-week “trial marriage,” giving them a glimpse at a possible other future in the hopes of helping them figure out whether or not they want to commit to their previous partner, move on with their new one, or leave the show alone and start over.

While it’s not explicitly stated in the trailer, nor in any of the promotional material for The Ultimatum, it’s likely that the series was filmed in Austin, Texas, where all of the contestants appear to be from (because they mention it in their Instagram bios). This aligns with the production process of Love is Blind, which featured cast members from Atlanta, Georgia in Season 1 and Chicago in Season 2. The aim of both shows is to keep the dating process as close to real life as possible — just on a very accelerated timeline — so it makes sense that they’d want to film where the contestants actually live, giving the couples a full picture of what their lives together could look like.

Fans of Love is Blind Season 2 may remember how much the city of Chicago factored into the second season. For instance, the men held their bachelor party at Wrigley Field, while the women took a boat down the Chicago river. It remains to be seen just how much of Austin, Texas will make it into filming for The Ultimatum, but definitely expect just as much drama.