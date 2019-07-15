Amazing Prime Day Fashion & Beauty Deals That Are Selling Out Fast

Prime Day is back, and it's a great time to buy not just super-discounted TVs and Instant Pots, but also the best Prime Day fashion and beauty deals for up to 80% off. You'll find everything from must-have skin care products to grooming gadgets to on-trend clothes and accessories.

And while variety is great, it can also pose a problem: There are so many Prime Day deals and so little time (the 48-hour sale runs from midnight PT on Tuesday, October 13 through Wednesday, October 14). That's why we've curated the best of the best to bring you the stuff you actually want. Whether you're in the mood for cozy wardrobe basics or luxe gift-worthy extras, it's time to score some major deals before they sell out.

Not a Prime Member? Click here to sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime.

52% Off This Multi-Use Concealer That Comes In 18 Shades Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Multi-Use Concealer Amazon - $9.99 $4.84 See On Amazon This Maybelline multi-use concealer goes on smooth and comes in 18 different shades so you can easily find your perfect match. It's a cult-favorite beauty product on Amazon with more than 42,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating, and you can snag it for cheap during Prime Day (your extra 25% off will appear when you add it to your cart).

65% Off This Jade Roller Set With 9,000 Reviews RoselynBoutique Jade Roller for Face and Gua Sha Set Amazon - $25.95 $9 See On Amazon Crafted from natural jade, this jade roller and gua sha set help ease facial tension and prime your skin for serums and moisturizers. The highly rated set boasts more than 9,000 reviews and reviewers use it on the face, eyes, neck, and body.

50% Off These Japanese Steel Hair Scissors Equinox Professional Razor Edge Series Barber Hair Cutting Scissors Amazon - $25.97 $12.98 See On Amazon With more than 13,000 reviews and an average 4.7-star rating, these are the hair cutting scissors you need to give professional cuts in the comfort of your home. These scissors measure 6.5 inches and are crafted from Japanese steel. And they're yours on Prime Day for 50% off.

50% Off This Popular Washable Mascara Maybelline Lash Sensational Washable Mascara, Blackest Black Amazon - $8.99 $4.50 See On Amazon Amp up your lashes with this washable Maybelline mascara, which comes with a fan brush to target each and every lash. This popular mascara boasts more than 22,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating and is offered at 50% off on Prime Day.

44% Off A Pack Of Crest Whitestrips With 20 Treatments Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips Amazon - $50 $27.96 See On Amazon Crest Whitestrips have earned a 4.5-star rating after more than 20,000 reviews making them a cult-favorite on Amazon. For Prime Day only they are a whopping 44% off, so make sure to grab them before they are sold out. The set comes with enough strips for 20 teeth-whitening treatments, along with two express treatments for last-minute brightening.

54% Off This Cult-Favorite OPI Nail Strengthener OPI Nail Envy Nail Strengthener Amazon - $17.95 $8.25 See On Amazon With over 12,000 reviews, this OPI nail strengthening treatment is hard to ignore. It has hydrolyzed wheat protein and calcium so your nails can grow longer, stronger, and harder — and it's over 50% off during Prime.

77% Off This Calvin Klein Seamless Bikini Panties That Come In Different Colors Calvin Klein Women's Pure Seamless Bikini-Panty Amazon - $14.30 $5.80 See On Amazon This sleek, seamless bikini underwear is completely invisible under clothes. Fans rave about how comfy it is, and now you score one (or several) on major discount.

46% Off This 12-Pack Of Gillette Fusion Razor Blade Refills Gillette Fusion Razor Blade Refills (12-Pack) Amazon - $44 $23.79 See On Amazon These Gillette Fusion razor blades are on discount — and since it's a pack of 12, you won't have to restock anytime soon. Compatible with all Gillette Gusion shavers, the five blade razors offer a close shave while the lubricated strips soothe skin and help reduce irritation.

46% Off These Advanced Massaging Gel Insoles From Dr. Scholl's Dr. Scholl’s Massaging Gel Advanced Insoles Amazon - $14.99 $8.16 See On Amazon These best-selling insoles have won over thousands of fans, thanks in part to their massaging gel technology which provides support and added comfort to those on their feet. You can snag this pair for under $10 if you act fast.

53% Off This Rechargeable Lint Remover PRITECH Rechargeable Fabric Shaver & Lint Remover Amazon - $19.99 $9.46 See On Amazon In large part thanks to its rechargeable design and 60-minute run time, this fabric shaver has won over more than 1,000 reviewers, who give it a 4.5-star overall rating. This lint remover and sweater shaver can tackle clothes, upholstery, and so much more — making pilled, tired fabrics look brand new.

48% Off This Highly Rated Anti-Dandruff Shampoo Neutrogena T/Gel Therapeutic Anti-Dandruff Shampoo Amazon - $16.39 $8.50 See On Amazon This cult-favorite dandruff shampoo comes from trusted brand Neutrogena, and features 2% neuter to relieve itching and flaking on your scalp. For Prime Day, this shampoo is less than $10. Worth your money? Don't take my word for it: Over 6,000 reviewers have tried it out and given it a 4.6-star rating.

65% Off This Scoop-Neck Bralette By Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Invisibles Comfort Seamless Scoop Neck Bralette Amazon - $40 $16.50 See On Amazon This super-smooth scoop-neck bralette is practically invisible under clothing — and more than 900 Amazon reviewers have given give it a solid 4.4-star rating.

61% Off This V-Neck Calvin Klein Bralette With Crisscross Straps Calvin Klein Lightly Lined Bralette - $44 $16.99 See On Amazon With over 2,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, this Calvin Klein bralette is reviewer approved. Made from soft and breathable cotton, the lightly lined bralette features lightly molded cups, a criss-cross back, and the classic Calvin Klein logo on the band.

47% Off These Luxurious Lavender Foot Peel Masks AIQUISHA Foot Peel Mask (5-Pack) Amazon - $18.99 $9.99 See On Amazon With over 500 Amazon reviews and a 4.3-star overall rating, these foot peeling masks are a great beauty buy to stock up on during Prime Day. Apply these masks for a few hours and, within one to two weeks, your feet will slowly shed their exterior layer, leaving your skin looking fresh and feeling so soft.

60% Off This Tourmaline Ceramic Curling Wand With 7,000 Reviews InfinitiPRO by Conair Tourmaline Ceramic Curling Wand Amazon - $30 $11.82 See On Amazon Create curls and waves with this ceramic tourmaline curling wand, which has a unique barrel that tapers from 1 to 0.5 inches. The highly rated curling iron heats up to 400 degrees and boasts more than 7,000 reviews.

40% Off These Skinny Jeans By Levi Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Jeans Amazon - $69 $29.69 See On Amazon There's a reason Levi's is a mainstay in the world of denim— the fit is so good. And during this sale, you can nab a pair of their very popular skinny jeans (more than 4,600 Amazon shoppers have given them a five-star rating) for less than $30. Hurry, there's no doubt this is one deal that's going to go quick!

38% Off This Cult-Favorite Makeup Brush Set BESTOPE 16-Piece Makeup Brush Set Amazon - $15.99 $9.99 See On Amazon When have nearly 20,000 Amazon reviews ever led you astray? This 16-piece set of makeup brushes offers so much value for a great price. Included in this set are five kabuki brushes and 11 precise brushes for your eyes and detail work.

30% Off This Dual-Ended Eyebrow Pencil Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Amazon - $23 $16.10 See On Amazon With more than 6,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating, this slim, retractable eyebrow pencil fills in brows with true-to-life color that lasts all day long. The double-sided brow tool features a pencil on one side and a spoolie brush on the other for convenience and is yours for 30% off on Prime Day.

44% Off These Levi Ankle Jeans That Come In Tons Of Styles & Patterns Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Ankle Jeans Amazon - $69.50 $38.94 See On Amazon These classic Levi's jeans have a stretchy skinny leg and mid-rise waist and come in several shades of denim as well as prints, including trendy camo.

31% Off These Teeth Whitening Pens That Reviewers *Love* AsaVea Teeth Whitening Pen (2-Pack) Amazon - $22.99 $15.97 See On Amazon Thousands of reviewers have raved about these Asavea teeth whitening pens, which use a gentle, pain-free gel to brighten your smile and remove stains.

40% Off The FOREO LUNA Mini 2 Facial Cleansing Brush FOREO LUNA Mini 2 Facial Cleansing Brush Amazon - $119 $71.40 This cult-favorite beauty tool can remove up to 99.5% of dirt and oil on the surface of your skin. Simply wet your face and apply cleanser, then slowly move your FOREO in circular motions to unclog your pores. Thousands of Amazon reviewers swear by it, with many saying it leaves their skin softer and brighter.

30% Off This Thickening Shampoo With Restoring Vegan Ingredients R+Co Dallas Biotin Thickening Shampoo (8.5 Fl. Oz.) Amazon - $42 $24.99 See On Amazon On sale for an impressive 30% off during Prime Day, this thickening shampoo has garnered the support of hundreds of fans. Packed with biotin, vitamins, and coconut oil, this shampoo will hydrate and restore dry, thin hair to its former glory.

27% Off L'Oreal's Super-Popular REVITALIFT Face Moisturizer L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Face Moisturizer Amazon - $19.99 $14.59 See On Amazon Packed with an all-star ingredient line-up of hyaluronic acid, retinol, and vitamin C, L'Oreal's Revitalift moisturizer has won over thousands of fans. You can get it for under $15 during Prime Day, making it an absolute steal.

30% Off These Under Armour No-Show Performance Socks Under Armour Performance Tech No Show Socks (6-Pack) Amazon - $22 $15.40 See On Amazon Well-constructed athletic socks like the pairs in this Under Armour six-pack are a great staple to stock up on when you see a sale. With nearly 1,800 reviews on Amazon and a 4.7-star rating overall, these performance socks are 30% off while prime day lasts.

36% Off This Fan-Favorite Calvin Klein Bralette Calvin Klein Regular Modern Cotton Bralette Amazon - $28 $18.06 See On Amazon Boasting more than 7,000 Amazon reviews, this Calvin Klein bralette has something of a cult following. Pick it up now on major discount — and act fast because you know this iconic bra is going to sell out fast.

64% Off This Anne Klein Diamond Gold-Tone Watch Anne Klein Diamond Dial Gold-Tone Watch Amazon - $75 $26.99 See On Amazon This Anne Klein watch is a classic timepiece that'll last for years. The gold-tone Japanese quartz watch features a clasp closure, simple sunray dial, and a genuine diamond marker at the 12 o'clock point. It's a popular accessory on Amazon, with a 4.6-star rating overall after more than 3,500 reviews.

30% Off This 3-Pack Of Soft Cotton Calvin Klein Thongs Calvin Klein Women's Carousel Logo Cotton Thong Panty (3-Pack) Amazon - $35 $24.50 See On Amazon High-quality underwear, like this three-pack of soft, cotton thongs from Calvin Klein, is a great thing to stock up on during big sales. For Prime Day, this set is 30% off. Plus, it's backed by over 4,000 reviews, has a 4.5-star rating, and comes in tons of colors.

54% Off This 5-Pack Of Calvin Klein Cotton Panties Calvin Klein Women's Cotton Stretch Bikini (5-Pack) Amazon - $49 $22 See On Amazon These cotton bikini panties — from the iconic Calvin Klein brand — come in a convenient five-pack so there's one for almost every day of the week. They're ultra-comfy — and best of all, they're majorly marked down for Prime Day. Score the deal before it sells out.

45% Off This 50-Pack Of Space-Saving Hangers AmazonBasics Slim Nonslip Clothes Hangers (50-Pack) Amazon - $23 $12.65 See On Amazon Stocking up on quality nonslip hangers is always a good idea, and these are among the best you can get on Amazon — just ask the 40,000-plus reviewers who gave them a five-star rating. Sold in a pack of 50 and covered in soft velvet that keeps clothes in place, these will always come in handy.

51% Off The Peter Thomas Roth Cleansing Gel Peter Thomas Roth Cleansing Gel, 8.5 Oz. Amazon - $39 $19.11 See On Amazon With 600 reviews and a 4.7-star rating, Amazon fans have dubbed this "the best face wash ever" — and for today only, you can grab this Peter Thomas Roth cleansing gel for half off. The daily cleanser gets its skin-cleaning power from a combo of gentle exfoliating acids: glycolic (for brightening) and salicylic (for clearing your pores). It also has a subtle refreshing scent.

30% Off This Cross-Back Under Armour Sports Bra Under Armour HeatGear Crossback Sports Bra Amazon - $35 $24.50 See On Amazon This Under Armour sports bra is an impressive 30% off, and it's perfect for medium-impact activities like cycling, weight training, and boxing. The cross-back design offers plenty of support, and the double-layer, moisture-wicking material is smooth and comfortable on the skin.

30% Off These Under Armour Tights That Come In 10 Colors Under Armour Fly Fast Tights Amazon - $59 $42 See On Amazon These Under Armour tights feature moisture-wicking materials and cooling mesh panels. Plus, they come in 10 shades.

33% Off This Bioderma Micellar Water Bioderma Hydrabio H2O Micellar Water Amazon - $15 $9.90 See On Amazon A great micellar water is a medicine cabinet staple — and you can get this cult-favorite Bioderma micellar water for less than $10 while Prime Day lasts. It cleanses, removes makeup, and even better, won't irritate sensitive skin. It's earned 1,700 Amazon reviews and a 4.7-star rating, so you know it's got to be good.

30% Off This Maria Badescu Drying Lotion Mario Badescu Drying Lotion, 1 Fl. Oz. Amazon - $17 $11.90 See On Amazon With over 11,000 ratings on Amazon, this Mario Badescu Drying Lotion is a cult-favorite among beauty buffs. Designed for acne-prone skin, it helps dry out blemishes and whiteheads using a potent combination of salicylic acid and sulfur, along with soothing calamine.

30% Off This 3-Pack Of Mario Badescu Face Mists Mario Badescu Spritz Mist And Glow Facial Spray Collection, 4 Oz. (3-Pack) - $21 $14.70 See On Amazon Complete with three sprays in cucumber, lavender, and rose, Mario Badescu's facial mist collection is a great deal any day, and during Prime Day, they're on sale for less than $15. They've won an ultra-high 4.5-star rating — join the 5,000 reviewers who swear by these mists for gentle facial hydration.

20% Off This 5-Pack Of Reusable Magnetic Eye Lashes Arishine Reusable Magnetic Eyelashes (5 Pairs) Amazon - $24.99 $20 See On Amazon Get five pairs of reusable magnetic eyelashes for just $20 right now. They make applying false eyelashes super easy, even for novices — and they come with all the tools you'll need, including magnetic eyeliner and tweezers.

46% Off This Fast-Acting Eyelash & Brow Growth Serum EssyNaturals Eyelash and Brow Growth Serum Amazon - $39.99 $20.99 See On Amazon The manufacturer promises results from this eyelash serum in just three to four weeks, and the formula is non-irritating as well as safe for all types of skin. And if your lashes are already thick? It also works as a primer.

41% Off This Shampoo For Restoring Thin Hair Nioxin System 2 Cleanser Shampoo, 33.8 Fl. Oz. Amazon - $42 $24.99 See On Amazon This purifying and cleansing shampoo is specifically formatted to help those with thinning, natural hair restore a healthy luster and thickness to their strands. Normally $42, this popular shampoo has thousands of reviews and is being offered for just under $25 during Prime Day.

20% Off This Scalp Massager With A Major Fan Base HEETA Shampoo Brush and Scalp Massager Amazon - $7.58 $6.06 See On Amazon The number one best-seller in Amazon's "scalp massagers" category, this shampoo brush massages, and scrubs away dirt from your scalp. The bristles are made from soft silicone, and the handle on the back helps you keep a firm grip when wet.

30% Off This Hair-Thickening Styling Spray Nioxin 3-D Styling Hair Thickening Spray (5.07 Oz.) Amazon - $15.30 $10.71 See On Amazon This popular thickening spray hydrates and texturizes your hair from root to tip. Just shake the bottle well, spray on your hair (start at the roots and spray down) and blow dry for thicker hair that's easier to style. With over a thousand reviews on Amazon, it boasts a 4.4-star rating overall.

30% This Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner By Stila stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner Amazon - $22 $15.40 See On Amazon This stila waterproof liquid liner is easy to apply (even for liquid liner newbies) and won't smudge or wear away before you're ready to remove it. With this fantastic deal, you can see why more than 10,000 Amazon reviewers gave it a stellar 4.4-star average rating on the site.

35% Off This Pro-Keratin Renewal Spray By Biolage Biolage Keratindose Pro-Keratin Renewal Spray, 6.7 Oz. Amazon - $23 $14.95 See On Amazon This Biolage hair renewal spray is formulated with strengthening keratin to help repair dry, over-processed, and damaged locks. It has more than 2,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating on Amazon.

30% Off The HUGE Extreme Lash Mascara By Stila stila HUGE Extreme Lash Mascara Amazon - $23 $16.10 See On Amazon Backed by more than 1,500 Amazon reviews, this luxe mascara has amassed something of a cult following for its lash-lifting formula. And since it's marked down by 30%, now's the time to stock up.

53% Off This Gillette Venus Razor With 4 Replacement Blades Gillette Venus Women's Razor + 4 Blades Refills Amazon - $14.99 $6.99 See On Amazon Gillette's Venus razor features three curve-hugging blades that give you a super close shave, without irritating sensitive skin. During Prime Day, you can get this wildly-popular razor and refill set (over 1,000 reviews and counting) for 53% off.

40% Off This All-In-One Leave-In Conditioner & Heat Protectant Redken One United All-In-One Multi-Benefit Treatment, 5 Oz. Amazon - $25 $15 See On Amazon This versatile leave-in hair conditioner detangles, hydrates dry strands, and protects against heat damage. It has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon with more than 3,000 reviews, and you can grab it on sale right now.

39% Off This Cetaphil Moisturizing Cream Cetaphil Moisturizing Cream, 20 oz. Amazon - $16.99 $10.30 See On Amazon Designed for dry, sensitive skin, this Cetaphil body moisturizer has thousands of fans on Amazon who love its gentle yet effective formula. It's clinically proven to provide relief from dryness for up to 24 hours, and it can help restore skin's natural moisture levels in as little as a week, according to the brand. Grab this rich cream on sale while you can. See all Cetaphil Prime Day deals.

20% Off These Uber-Moisturizing Heel Socks ZenToes Moisturizing Heel Socks (2-Pack) Amazon - $11.99 $9.59 See On Amazon Nearly 5,000 Amazon reviewers have tried out these moisturizing heel socks to hydrate their dry, cracked heels. These one-size-fits-all socks can be worn overnight to help slowly heal your feet. Even better, they're machine washable! Get this two-pack for under $10 while Prime Day lasts.

30% Off This Peter Thomas Roth Eye Cream Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Eye Temporary Eye Tightener, 1 Oz. Amazon - $38 $26.60 See On Amazon This fan-favorite eye cream is 30% off during Prime Day 2020. Not only does it moisturize, but the peptides in this formula temporarily help smooth and reduce under-eye puffiness within minutes, leaving you looking fresh for big events. Over 1,000 Amazon reviewers have tried it out and rave about this eye cream.

51% Off This 3-Pack Of Cotton Calvin Klein T-Shirts Calvin Klein Cotton Classics Crew Neck T-Shirts (3-Pack) Amazon - $39.50 $19.21 See On Amazon Made of 100% cotton, these CK crew neck tees are soft, comfortable, and machine-washable — and you can score them now at a serious discount. They're buyer-approved, with 3,200 reviews and an impressive 4.5-star rating overall.

30% Off This Eyelash Conditioner RevitaLash Cosmetics RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner Amazon - $55 $38.50 See On Amazon Even though it doesn't look like it's marked down, you'll save 30% off this advanced eyelash conditioner at checkout. Just apply a thin line directly to your lashes once a day, and it can help prevent breakage while enhancing shine.

25% Off This Aquaphor Healing Ointment (With Bonus Travel Tube!) Aquaphor Healing Ointment (14 Oz. Jar + 1.75 Oz. Tube) Amazon - $20.28 $15.21 See On Amazon This Aquaphor healing ointment has thousands of fans because it does exactly what it says it will — create a thick barrier on your skin so that it will stay moisturized while it heals from everyday dryness and irritation. You can use the ointment on dry, cracked elbows, knees, cuticles, and more. This Prime Day, grab this two-pack for a fantastic price.

30% Off This 6-Pack Of Under Armour No-Show Socks Available In Tons Of Colors Under Armour Women's Essential No Show Socks (6-Pack) Amazon - $20 $14 See On Amazon These socks by Under Armour feature arch support and contoured edges for a snug fit that won't show above most shoes. You can choose from tons of vibrant colors or neutral tones, and they boast a 4.5-star overall rating after more than 6,800 reviews.

33% Off The Oribe Dry Texturing Hair Spray Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray, 8.5 Oz. Amazon - $48 $32 See On Amazon With thousands of five-star ratings on Amazon, this cult favorite hair spray has won its accolades. It soaks up excess oil like a dry shampoo, but it also adds tons of texture and volume in the process. Basically, this bottle is your ticket to easy styling that's invisible. It's rarely on sale, so now is the perfect time to grab a can.

30% Off This Gentle Peter Thomas Roth Peeling Gel Peter Thomas Roth FIRMx Peeling Gel, 3.4 Oz. Amazon - $48 $33.60 See On Amazon Exfoliate and purify with this gentle peeling gel from Peter Thomas Roth, a household name in skincare. Using fruit enzymes and cellulose, this formula removes impurities to reveal radiant, glowing skin. Add it to your cart on Prime Day to get it 30% off.

35% Off The ELEMIS Resurfacing Facial Wash ELEMIS Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Wash, 6.7 Oz. Amazon - $49 $31.85 See On Amazon This luxurious facial wash — which is 35% off during Prime Day — is packed with hydrating and exfoliating ingredients that are sure to make your skin feel fresh and so clean. Nearly 700 Amazon reviewers have tried this cleanser out and have given it an overall glowing 4.7-star rating.

30% Off The GrandeBROW Eyebrow-Enhancing Serum GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum Amazon - $70 $49 See On Amazon Made with natural botanicals, amino acids, and vitamin E, this eyebrow-enhancing serum works to condition and boost growth. The formula begins working in as little as two weeks, and all you have to do is apply the gentle formula once a day. Best of all — it's earned 700 reviews and an impressive 4-star rating.

38% Off This Beauty Kit By L'Occitane L'Occitane Head-to-Toe Beauty Favorites Kit Amazon - $79 $49 See On Amazon This collection of L'Occitane's most beloved beauty products makes for an amazing gift, but at this low price, it's worth treating yourself, too. The kit comes with everything you need for a luxe night of self-pampering, like sweet almond shower oil, shea butter hand cream, a face serum, hair repair shampoo and conditioner, and more.

30% Off This Tourmaline Titanium Hair Dryer BabylissPRO Tourmaline Titanium 5000 Hair Dryer Amazon - $100 $69.99 See On Amazon If you're looking for a good, solid, and most of all, reliable, hairdryer, this is the deal for you. This BabylissPRO comes with all of the features you need for a great hairstyling experience: It's lightweight, dries hair lightning fast, and — thanks to its tourmaline technology — will leave your stands so shiny.

50% Off This Nano Titanium Hair-Curling Machine BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Curl Machine Amazon - $130 $64.99 See On Amazon This BaByliss automatic curl machine is 50% off, and it's the most foolproof way to create a heady of smooth, shiny curls — just place your hair inside the chamber and press the button. With a five-star rating across 700 reviews, the curler boasts a nano-titanium curl chamber and three heat settings, so it's great for all hair types.

49% Off This Soft Silicone Facial Cleansing Brush FOREO LUNA 2 Facial Cleansing Brush Amazon - $199 $101.40 See On Amazon With more than 3,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, this USB-chargeable facial cleansing brush is a favorite of beauty aficionados. Made from soft, skin-friendly silicone, it works to remove oil and makeup, while stimulating circulation and diminishing the appearance of pores, resulting in brighter, smoother skin.

42% Off The Waterpik Water Flosser Waterpik Water Flosser Amazon - $69 $39.93 See On Amazon The Waterpik water flosser has earned more than 45,000 reviews and an overall 4.5-star rating, and it's easy to see why. The device makes keeping up with dental hygiene a breeze, thanks to 10 pressure settings, multiple nozzle tips, and a gum massage mode. The best part? It makes flossing fun.

27% Off This 6-Pack Of Gillette Venus Razor Blade Cartridges Gillette Venus Razor Blades (6-Pack) Amazon - $22 $15.99 See On Amazon Stock up now on this six-pack of Gillette Venus razor cartridges, which boast five precise blades and a moisturizing strip for a smooth shave every time. With close to 1,000 reviews and 4.8-star rating, these refills are compatible with any Venus razor model (except for the Venus Simply 3) and you can grab it today at a deep discount.

30% Off Gillette's Extra-Smooth Shaving Razor Gillette Venus Extra Smooth Sensitive Women's Razor Amazon - $23 $16.06 See On Amazon Gilette's extra-smooth razor is one of their most popular models — and if you act fast, you can get it for 30% off during Prime Day. This razor also comes with three additional cartridges, so you won't have to shell out for replacements anytime soon. Over 400 Amazon reviewers gave this razor high marks and noted that it's gentle enough for sensitive skin.

35% Off This 8-Pack Of Sensitive Smooth Razor Refills By Gillette Gillette Venus Smooth Sensitive Razor Refills (8-Pack) Amazon - $25 $16.06 See On Amazon Razor refills can get pricey, so stock up now on this eight-pack of Gillette Venus Smooth refills while they're on sale. Each razor features three blades and a lubricated strip that soothes sensitive, irritation-prone skin.

30% Off The Braun Silk Epilator Braun Silk-epil 5 Amazon - $70 $48.94 See On Amazon This Braun epilator makes it easier than ever to remove unwanted hair from your face and body. Not only is it capable of grabbing onto the tiniest hairs, but it also comes with tons of extras (including a bonus bikini trimmer). It also has a massage function and built-in light, and — best of all — more than 1,300 Amazon shoppers have given it a five-star rating.

30% Off Electric Razor By Braun Braun Series 3 ProSkin Electric Razor Amazon - $100 $69.94 See On Amazon Normally $100, this Braun electric razor is being offered at an incredible discount for Prime Day. It makes shaving your face (or anywhere else you use it) a comfortable, efficient, and hygienic process — and it comes with everything you'd need, including a charging station and travel pouch.

42% Off This 4-Pack Of Charcoal-Infused Oral-B Toothbrushes Oral-B Charcoal Toothbrush Whitening Therapy, Soft (4-Count) Amazon - $14 $7.99 See On Amazon Stock up on toothbrushes for the whole family — or for yourself for a while — with this four-pack from Oral-B. The soft brushes are made of charcoal-infused bristles, which can help promote whiter teeth.

35% Off These Crest Whitestrips That Come With A Light Activator Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light Amazon - $61.40 $39.98 See On Amazon Crest's most professional teeth-whitening treatment is on sale for Prime Day for an impressive 35% off. The kit comes with 10 Whitestrip treatments and light activator that weakens stains and whitens teeth in just 10 days. Best of all, the results last for up to 36 months.

52% The Anne Klein Swarovski Crystal Watch & Bangle Set Anne Klein Swarovski Crystal Watch and Bangle Set Amazon - $96.99 $46.99 See On Amazon If you're looking for a luxe gift for yourself or someone else, this Anne Klein Swarovski watch and bangle set is a great find. Boasting 300 reviews and a four-star rating, the gold-tone set includes a stunning watch with a Swarovski crystal bezel and two bangles with faux pearl accents.

31% Off This Foot Callus Remover With Hundreds Of Positive Ratings Relax Tony Foot Callus Remover Amazon - $9.70 $6.70 See On Amazon With a file on one side and a scrubber on the other, this tool helps to remove stubborn calluses from your feet. It also has a built-in catcher and is made from hygienic stainless steel, which explains the hundreds of five-star reviews.

25% Off This Waterproof Nose And Ear Hair Trimmer Panasonic Nose Hair Trimmer And Ear Hair Trimmer Amazon - $19.99 $14.99 See On Amazon Nearly 10,000 Amazon reviewers have tried out this hair trimmer from Panasonic and given it a rave, 4.3-star rating. Not only can it help trim pesky nose hairs or trim eyebrows, but it's also wet-dry capable, so you can use it in the shower. Snag it for 25% off while Prime Day lasts.

25% Off These Neutrogena Makeup Remover Wipes With Near-Perfect Ratings Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Face Wipes (2-Pack) Amazon - $11.96 $8.97 See On Amazon These makeup-remover wipes from Neutrogena have over 26,000 reviews and a near-perfect rating. The soft cloths are pre-moistened with a gentle formula that'll even remove waterproof mascara.

20% Off This Highly Rated Acne Spot Treatment Differin Gel Acne Spot Treatment (2-Pack) Amazon - $24.99 $19.99 See On Amazon As soon as a blemish pops up, this Differin gel acne spot treatment (which has 16,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating) aims to minimize clogged pores and inflammation. Get two tubes for 20% off today.