Every Met Gala Theme Ever, Ranked From Camp To Chanel

The Metropolitan Museum of Art's steps aren't simply renowned for serving as the entrance to an impressive array of historical artwork and sculpture, or for functioning as the cafeteria upon which Blair Waldorf and her crew ate each day during the high school years of Gossip Girl. Thanks to the wide range of Met Gala themes, the steps of the museum have also seen thousands of the most beautiful, idiosyncratic, and imaginative ensembles worn by the fashion industry's finest as they pose for picture before entering the annual Costume Institute Gala.

Created in 1948 as a means of monetarily supporting the museum's costume wing, the Met Ball was reinvigorated in 1995 by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. The rest, as they say, is history, and an incredibly beautiful one at that. A more well-dressed crowd of philanthropists you could not find, many of whom take the gala's annual theme as an excuse to unleash their inner creative virtuoso.

And it is the array of sartorial themes, each of which takes its direction from the exhibit at the Costume Institute, which truly makes the Met Ball an unforgettable occasion. From the gala's 1971 Fashion Plate theme to the event's classical Charles James: Beyond Fashion motif in 2014, read on for every single one of the Met Gala's annual themes.

Met Gala 2021 Theme: In America: A Lexicon of Fashion

Courtesy of Vogue

The 2021 Metropolitan Museum and Costume Institute exhibit will bring the focus closer to home, celebrating American designers in their two-part, postponed, exhibit. Titled “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” the theme is not only a way to put the lens on American designers throughout history, but also to shed light on emerging U.S. brands hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Met Gala 2020 Theme: About Time: Fashion and Duration

Courtesy of the Metropolitan Museum of Art

The 2020 Metropolitan Museum and Costume Institute exhibit might have been postponed from May to October, but the curation by Andrew Bolton was already set and ready to go when the museum was forced to close their doors. With an extensive preview online, the museum explains, "Employing Henri Bergson's concept of la durée (duration), it will explore how clothes generate temporal associations that conflate past, present, and future. Virginia Woolf will serve as the "ghost narrator" of the exhibition."

Met Gala 2019 Theme: Camp: Notes on Fashion

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The 2019 Met Gala theme — and title — is inspired by Susan Sontag's 1964 essay 'Notes on 'Camp." The essay is largely responsible for naming 'camp' style, which is defined by Sontag as the "love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration."

Met Gala 2018 Theme: Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination

Jemal Countess/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As Vogue reported, 2018's theme was meant to "highlight the enduring influence of religion and liturgical vestments on fashion."

Met Gala 2017 Theme: Rei Kawakubo/Commes Des Garçones: Art of the In-Between

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The ball of 2017 celebrated Japanese designer Rei Kawakubo, who famously once said, "The only way of doing something new is not to set out to design clothes." Hence the piece above, which features zero arm holes.

Met Gala 2016 Theme: Manus X Machina: Fashion In An Age Xf Technology

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This futuristic theme left the red carpet filled with what appeared to be robot-inspired outfits.

Met Gala 2015 Theme: China: Through The Looking Glass

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In 2015, the Costume Institute celebrated Chinese designers — including Guo Pei, the woman who created one of Rihanna's most iconic fashion moments ever.

Met Gala 2013 Theme: Punk: Chaos To Couture

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

What better excuse to trot out your plaid and spiked finest than a punk-themed ball?

Met Gala 1999 Theme: Rock Style

A rocker theme was the ideal way for celebrities and fashion icons to channel their inner rebels.

Met Gala 2008 Theme: Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy

Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The clothes proved it: the true warriors were women at the 2008 Met Ball.

Met Gala 2005 Theme: The House of Chanel

Evan Agostini/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Both Coco Chanel and Karl Lagerfeld deserve endless accolades for their contributions to fashion, and the pair received their due admiration at the 2005 Met Ball honoring the House Of Chanel.

Met Gala 1998 Theme: Cubism and Fashion

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty Images

Art and fashion merged at the cubist-themed 1998 Met Ball. Picasso would have been proud.

Met Gala 1986 Theme: Dance

Rose Hartman/Archive Photos/Getty Images

A dance-themed ball proved genius, from the movement-friendly fashions to the spirit of celebration in the air.

Met Gala 1982 Theme: Le Belle Époque

Harold Cunningham/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Beauty was indeed the watchword at 1982's Belle Epoque-themed celebration, from the gowns to the gilded accessories adorning attendees.

Met Gala 2006 Theme: Anglomania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion

Evan Agostini/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Alexander McQueen was one of many deserving British designers honored at 2006's AngloMania-themed celebration.

Met Gala 1972 Theme: Untailored Garments

Oli Scarff/Getty Images News/Getty Images

An insouciant spirit characterized 1972's Untailored Garments-themed gala.

Met Gala 1973 Theme: The World of Balenciaga

STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP/Getty Images

The beauty and prescient designs of Balenciaga dominated 1973's exquisite Met Gala.

Met Gala 1974 Theme: Romantic and Glamorous Hollywood Design

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Old Hollywood glamour reigned supreme at 1974's Met Ball.

Met Gala 2012 Theme: Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

These two sartorial visionaries lent 2012's Met Ball its elegance.

Met Gala 1975 Theme: American Women of Style

EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/Getty Images

Fashion's most powerful influencers took the lead at 1975's Met Ball.

Met Gala 2001 Theme: Jacqueline Kennedy: The White House Years

Tim Boyle/Getty Images News/Getty Images

An icon of classic American style, Jacqueline Kennedy was a timeless muse for the 2001 Met Gala.

Met Gala 2004 Theme: Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century

Evan Agostini/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The 18th century took a twist for the modern when the era served as the guiding light behind 2004's eccentric gala.

Met Gala 1996 Theme: Christian Dior

FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP/Getty Images

Few designers possess the clairvoyance and precision of Christian Dior, whose style legacy inspired 1996's Met Ball.

Met Gala 1983 Theme: Yves Saint Laurent: 25 Years of Design

PIERRE VERDY/AFP/Getty Images

The fashion community celebrated the sheer genius of Yves Saint Laurent's 25-year-old career in 1983.

Met Gala 1993 Theme: Diana Vreeland: Immoderate Style

ROBERT SULLIVAN/AFP/Getty Images

The talented Harper's Bazaar editor was memorialized at the 1993 Met Ball.

Met Gala 2010 Theme: American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

Women again took the lead at 2010's Met Ball, where attendees including Doutzen Kroes paid tribute to femininity and the power of choice.

Met Gala 2011 Theme: Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

2011 Met Ball attendees reflected on the unorthodox genius of Alexander McQueen during the ball.

Met Gala 2009 Theme: The Model As Muse: Embodying Fashion

ANNA ZIEMINSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Top models such as Christy Turlington and Kate Moss were honored at 2009's Met Ball for their influence on the fashion industry.

Met Gala 2003 Theme: Goddess: The Classical Mode

Evan Agostini/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

An unexpectedly feathered Anna Wintour graced the Met steps in a white gown befitting the gala's goddess theme.

Met Gala 2014 Theme: Charles James: Beyond Fashion

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

A classic couturier whose work was lost to the winds of time, Charles James's keen eye for design was resurrected in 2014.

Met Gala 1997 Theme: Gianni Versace

MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP/Getty Images

The visionary Gianni Versace was honored at 1997's Met Ball, where his sultry and liberated designs were recognized for their sheer brilliance.

Met Gala 1971 Theme: Fashion Plate

1971's Met Ball theme may have been vague, but at the very least its "Fashion Plate" exhibit seemed sartorially-motivated.

Met Gala 1976 Theme: The Glory of Russian Costume

MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP/Getty Images

The historical garb of Russia gave the 1976 Met Ball an educational and aesthetically-pleasing angle.

Met Gala 1977 Theme: Vanity Fair: A Treasure Trove

FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images

The exalted publication took center stage at the 1977 Met Ball.

Met Gala 1988 Theme: From Queen to Empress: Victorian Dress 1837–1877

Marco Prosch/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Propriety and proper attire were in abundance at 1988's Victoria era-themed Met Ball.

Met Gala 1978 Theme: Diaghilev: Costumes and Designs of the Ballets Russes

STRINGER/AFP/Getty Images

Nearly four decades before Black Swan hit theaters in 2010, Met Ball guests welcomed an exhibit highlighting exquisite Russian ballet costumes.

Met Gala 1979 Theme: Fashions of the Habsburg Era: Austria-Hungary

Met Ball attendees were given an aesthetic treat and a European history lesson at 1979's Habsburg era-themed gala.

Met Gala 1980 Theme: The Manchu Dragon: Costumes of China, the Chi'ng Dynasty

Chinese design from the Chi'ng Dynasty set the stage for a regal atmosphere at the 1980 ball.

Met Gala 1981 Theme: The Eighteenth-Century Woman

The oh-so-experimental 1980s kicked off with a glimpse into fashion past with 1981's 18th-century-themed gala.

Met Gala 1985 Theme: Costumes of Royal India

The rich patterns and delicate embroideries of India lent incredible depth to the 1985 Met Ball.

Met Gala 1987 Theme: In Style: Celebrating Fifty Years of the Costume Institute

EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/Getty Images

In truly meta fashion, the Met Ball decided to honor its own legacy in 1987.

Met Gala 1989 Theme: The Age of Napoleon: Costume from Revolution to Empire, 1789–1815

Napoleonic fashions ignited sartorial artistry at the 1989 gala.

Met Gala 1990 Theme: Théâtre de la Mode – Fashion Dolls: The Survival of Haute Couture

Rose Hartman/Archive Photos/Getty Images

Fashion industry titans graced the 1990 Met Ball in experimental garb, playing with the event's unexpected doll theme.

Met Gala 1992 Theme: Fashion and History: A Dialogue

FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP/Getty Images

Fashion is in part cyclical, and the way a society dresses does reflect current culture, beliefs, and politics, making 1992's theme especially provocative.

Met Gala 1994 Theme: Orientalism: Visions of the East in Western Dress

China Photos/Getty Images News/Getty Images

1994's East-Meets-West exhibit spurred gala attendees to sport innovative designs that fused differing cultures into a single garment.

Met Gala 1995 Theme: Haute Couture

FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP/Getty Images

Models including Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell celebrated haute couture at the 1995 Met Gala in predictably breathtaking style.

Met Gala 2007 Theme: Poiret: King of Fashion

Evan Agostini/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

French designer Paul Poiret's incomparable designs gave the 2007 Met Ball its direction, allowing Cameron Diaz the opportunity to don a spellbinding fuchsia gown with turquoise gems for the affair.

Met Gala 1984 Theme: Man and the Horse

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP/Getty Images

Equestrianism unexpectedly served as the sartorial code behind 1984's Met Ball; perhaps Ralph Lauren was somehow responsible.

Images: Getty Images; Wikimedia Commons

This story was updated from its original version on May 4, 2020.