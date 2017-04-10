Sometimes it feels like there's now an infinite number of plus-size bra options compared to when I was young. But, in reality, good bras are still hard to find. The best supportive plus-size bras should make you feel like you've found something one of a kind — or at least one in a million!

One thing that still hasn’t seemed to change is that definitions of “plus size” vary wildly. I often find bras listed as plus size that fit either my band or my cup size, but not both. And, of course, there are bras marketed as plus size that fit neither my E-cup breasts nor my 52-inch band size.

Not to mention that if I find a bra which does fit me properly, it often doesn’t have cups — which, for me, is not an option. I need cups like I need oxygen. While there are lots of health claims about what wearing bras does and doesn’t do, in my experience, a bra that doesn’t offer enough support is guaranteed to cause me severe back pain, at the very least.

I know many people have the same problems I do, but fortunately, I have some excellent bras to recommend! These 11 bras are some of the best plus-size bras out there, with a wide range of band and cup sizes available. I am and always will be fond of the old get-home-and-immediately-take-your-bra-off routine. But the most comfortable plus-size bras make me a little more excited to get dressed in the morning.

1. Elila Lace Soft Cup Bra

The Elila lace soft cup bra provides amazing support, with four hook-and-eye closures, plus non-stretch lace cups and non-stretch straps. Though non-stretch straps may be a downside for some folks, they can be totally necessary for others, especially if you, like me, have ruined several bras by stretching the straps out of their ability to support. "The fit was perfect and I love the way it looks under my clothes. I am definitely going to order again," wrote one happy customer.

Available sizes: 36D — 52K

2. Lunaire Plus-Size Barbados Stripe Underwire Bra

This plus-size bra from Lunaire is made of double-layer mesh which doesn't stretch, has fully adjustable straps, and the pattern is way too cute to resist! It's also available in a couple pretty prints — a relief after a lifetime of beige, beige, and more beige. One customer raved, "I am a busty woman, and have an extremely difficult time finding bras that not only fit correctly, but are supportive, attractive, and cost effective. And this Bra is ALL of that."

Available sizes: 32C — 46DDD

3. Glamorise Front Close T-Back Wonderwire Bra

With an underwire that's tucked inside a padded channel so it doesn't poke you and an easy-to-put-on front closer, this bra from Glamorise is comfortable and supportive. It also features adjustable straps that have a little bit of stretch to them, and the T-back makes it a great pick to wear with tanks. "Love this bra!" one user wrote. "I didn’t know what I was missing before I tried a front closure bra. And the T-back means my straps don’t fall down, and while it’s winter so I’m not wearing tank tops right now, I am pretty sure I can in the future without my straps showing." Choose from five colors.

Available sizes: 34B — 48H

4. Panache Underwire Sports Bra

Like regular bras, my sports bras have to have an underwire. But if regular bras with underwires can be uncomfortable, sports bras seem like they're twice as bad — the wrong placement of underwire and your run becomes a 45-minute torture session. But this underwire sports bra offers mesh panels, and doesn't compress your breasts while still managing to hold them in place. That means no bounce and no pain.

One customer praised: "I did all of these last week for testing: jump rope/burpees/sprints/jogging/mountain climbers/weight lifting/yoga - and not once did I have to adjust straps or push the girls" back into place. I also used the circle in back to hook as a racer back look for extra support. So now I'm going to buy another because this is by far the best sports bar for large chested ladies who work out hard."

Available sizes: 28A — 40KK

5. Goddess Kayla Underwire Banded Bra Underwear

The colorful patterns available are what caught my eye about this Goddess plus-size bra, but the upsides don't stop at how cute it is. This bra's full-coverage design offers a natural rounded shape. For folks who have a hard time finding straps that aren't too thin or thick, this bra offers great mid-width straps that won't slip off your shoulders, either. "I didn't think bras could fit this well and that I would ever get the support I need without straps that dig in or a band that's too tight," wrote one reviewer. "I'm new to the bra that fits game, but this one seems like a winner in my book!"

Available sizes: 34I — 46K

6. Wacoal Awareness Underwire Bra

This Wacoal underwire bra is seriously heavy duty. It's also the master of hidden things: It has a hidden underwire for comfort as well as a hidden inner sling for extra support. And the reviewers? They can't stop raving. One fan wrote, "Great fit, very comfortable, wide padded shoulder straps, gorgeous color. The only kind of bra I've worn since I first discovered them."

Available sizes: 32DD — 44H

7. Elomi Plus-Size Matilda Underwire Plunge Bra

Plus-size bras are being made in more and more styles — which means we get to enjoy this comfortable (and pretty sexy, not gonna lie) Elomi bra. The Matilda underwire plunge bra offers the plunge neckline without the push-up aspect these often include. It has a J-hook so you can turn it into a racerback to suit your outfits and comes in wide range of colors, too. It's also a great choice if you prefer unlined bras that are still supportive. According to one fan: "This bra holds everything in while still being sexy. The black one in particular looks stunning. I highly recommend this bra, especially if you wear a hard-to-find size like I do!"

Available sizes: 32GG — 46DD

8. Playtex 18-Hour Full-Coverage Bra

For those who prefer no underwire, this is a great bra from Playtex that still provides plenty of support thanks to its full cups and well-cushioned straps. The cups are unpadded and moisture wicking so you'll stay comfortable all day and with more than 7,800 reviews giving it an average 4.3-star rating, it's a popular choice at an affordable price. Choose between seven colors. According to one customer, "This bra is the most comfortable bra I have ever worn, looks more like a sports bra but has more support. Best purchase of a bra and great price, I will be purchasing again!"

Available sizes: 36B — 46DD

9. Bali Passion For Comfort Underwire Bra

The Bali Passion For Comfort bra uses a well-wrapped underwire for support and at less than $30, it's a great deal. This best-seller on Amazon also comes in dozens of colors and prints from animal prints to classic black with lace accents. Plus, it has gotten nearly 16,000 positive ratings. One reviewer described: "This bra is life-changing. Great support [...] and the minimizing effect is very real. This bra is unlined, but the sturdy elastic lining provides enough coverage, so the bra does not feel flimsy. I am throwing away all the other bras I own and ordering more of these!"

Available sizes: 32C — 44G

10. Freya Underwire Molded Sports Bra

Freya is another go-to brand of mine, thanks to multiple recommendations from friends. This underwire sports bra offers lift and separation with wide underwires, cups made of foam, and wide straps which can convert to a racerback style. There are five different fun color variations and a special breathable, cooling lining keeps your boobs comfortable through even the sweatiest of workouts. This is great for low- and medium-impact workouts, but you might want to go with the Panache style for running and other high-impact exercising. One fan confirmed, "Comfy and supportive. Not supportive enough to go running but it’s a great every day active bra or a bra for non running workouts."

Available sizes: 28D — 40G

11. Curvy Couture Flawless Lace Bra

This heavy-duty bra features double-layer underwire cups, wide side panels, non-stretch straps, and cups that are made to mirror your natural shape — a big plus for those of us used to spending all day with our chests squished. One reviewer claimed, "For me, this is my favorite bra." Another noted, "Great value, great support."