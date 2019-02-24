Running tends to feel easier in the summertime, when the weather is warm and inviting. But when the cold weather hits, you need to have the best winter running leggings on-hand. The right pair will keep your body temperature up without slowing you down.
But not only do these tights need to be warm — they need to be wind-resistant and offer great moisture management, too. Whether it’s raining, snowing, hailing, or you're just working up a sweat, you'll want your tights to wick moisture and dry quickly so that you can still perform your best. And, in today's booming leggings market there is a range of fabrics that can help keep you warm and dry, including merino wool (a temperature regulating material that's naturally moisture-wicking) as well as an array of high-tech fabrics that were specifically developed for working out in cold wet climates.
In a hurry? These are the best winter running leggings for your cold-weather workouts.
Below, I've compiled a list of the best cold-weather running leggings to keep you warm and comfortable on those chilly winter runs. Not only do these leggings promise to keep you warm and dry, but they also include other great features, like pockets for your keys (and some of which are even large enough for your smartphone), compression to increase circulation, and flat-lock stitching to prevent chafing. I also included a range of sizes, styles, and price points, so you can find the pair that's best for you.