Running tends to feel easier in the summertime, when the weather is warm and inviting. But when the cold weather hits, you need to have the best winter running leggings on-hand. The right pair will keep your body temperature up without slowing you down.

But not only do these tights need to be warm — they need to be wind-resistant and offer great moisture management, too. Whether it’s raining, snowing, hailing, or you're just working up a sweat, you'll want your tights to wick moisture and dry quickly so that you can still perform your best. And, in today's booming leggings market there is a range of fabrics that can help keep you warm and dry, including merino wool (a temperature regulating material that's naturally moisture-wicking) as well as an array of high-tech fabrics that were specifically developed for working out in cold wet climates.

In a hurry? These are the best winter running leggings for your cold-weather workouts.

1. The Best Winter Running Legging: Baleaf Women's Thermal Fleece Running Leggings

2. The Runner-Up: Under Armour ColdGear Pants

3. The Best Compression Leggings: Sub Sports Compression Tights

4. The Most Diverse Sizing Options: Core 10 "Build Your Own" Onstride Leggings

Below, I've compiled a list of the best cold-weather running leggings to keep you warm and comfortable on those chilly winter runs. Not only do these leggings promise to keep you warm and dry, but they also include other great features, like pockets for your keys (and some of which are even large enough for your smartphone), compression to increase circulation, and flat-lock stitching to prevent chafing. I also included a range of sizes, styles, and price points, so you can find the pair that's best for you.

1 The Overall Best BALEAF Women's Thermal Fleece Running Leggings Amazon $26 See On Amazon What's great about them: With a soft fleece lining, these are by far some of the warmest winter leggings you can find. Insulating and breathable, these leggings are designed to withstand freezing temperatures, yet they won't leave you feeling too hot in higher temps. The brushed fabric is windproof and water-resistant, so you don't have to worry about damp leggings when you're out in the cold. These are also designed with 10% spandex so they'll move with you while you workout — one of the big reasons they've won hundreds of Amazon fans. This pair of winter running leggings comes in a few styles, with several different-colored pipings so you can match the rest of your gear. According to one reviewer: "Bought these to run in in the winter. They are so warm and soft. Unbelievable deal for the price. They fit true to size. These stay up on my runs and don't inch down. I have run in these in weather in the 20s and they kept me warm." Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

2 The Runner-Up Under Armour ColdGear Pants Amazon $49.99 $29.97 See On Amazon What's great about them: These dual-layer cold-weather leggings feature a slick, fast-drying exterior and a cozy, heat-trapping interior that work together to block wind and other elements while trapping your body heat. The material wicks sweat so you stay dry while you run and don't feel weighed down. On top of that, welded seams offer superior comfort and prevent any chafing. While these are a bit pricier option than the pair above, they come with thousands of reviews and the trust of a name brand. According to one reviewer: "These are the best leggings for cold morning runs. I run in the early morning when it is between 25-30 degrees. These keep me warm, but not too warm." Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

3 The Best Compression Leggings Sub Sports Compression Tights Amazon $25 $19 See On Amazon What's great about them: These high-quality, nylon-elastane thermal compression leggings are designed to bolster circulation, delivering more oxygen to your muscles and helping to increase your endurance. The four-way stretch fabric lets you move freely while shedding moisture from both sweat and external elements like rain or snow. Best of all, the brushed fibers on the inside layer are incredibly soft, making the leggings as cozy as they are functional. One tip: some reviewers found that they run small, so you may want to order a size or two up, depending on your preferred fit. According to one reviewer: "They fit great and kept me comfortable during my outdoor workout; temp was 30 degrees. These were exactly what I was looking for!!" Available sizes: Small - XX-Large