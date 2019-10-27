One of the best ways to feel toasty warm while sleeping or lounging is to slip into a pair of cozy flannel pajamas. There’s a huge selection of them on Amazon, and whether you’re a fan of plaid, other prints, or solid colors, the best flannel pajamas will keep you warm and comfortable with soft, lightweight, and breathable fabric.

When you think of “flannel pajamas,” you might imagine a plaid long- sleeve top with matching pants. While that's a classic flannel PJ set, there are plenty of other flannel pajama styles to choose from and many other prints, too. A flannel nightshirt or flannel shorts can give you warmth and comfort without covering you in fabric. If you don’t like matching sets, you can also opt for comfy flannel pants to pair with your favorite tee. I've included a wide range of picks to cover a range of styles and temperatures.

Most flannel pajamas are made from cotton which is durable, very breathable, soft, and stretchy. Cotton is also usually a safe choice for those with sensitive skin. However, the material can shrink in the wash, so even though these picks are machine washable, it’s best to wash in cold water and follow the drying instructions carefully.

With all that in mind, these are the best flannel pajamas on Amazon in a variety of styles, sizes, and colors to keep you super cozy.

1 The Best Long-Sleeve Flannel Pajama Set PajamaMania Flannel Long-Sleeve Pajama Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon For classically cozy sleepwear, you can’t go wrong with this 100% cotton flannel pajama set. The top features a full button-front closure, satin piping, a chest pocket, and a rounded-notched collar, while the matching pants feature a comfortable elastic waistband and a back pocket. It’s machine washable and available in several plaid color combinations, like red with navy and pink with navy, as well as several other cute prints such as cats, dogs, stars, and polka dots. "The flannel is soft and comfortable, warm without being too thick," commented one Amazon shopper. Available sizes: X-Small - 2X

2 The Best Flannel Nightshirt Ashford & Brooks Flannel Plaid Sleep Shirt Amazon $33 See On Amazon If you prefer sleeping in a nightshirt, you can still stay cozy with this plaid flannel sleep shirt. Made from a blend of cotton and polyester, this long-sleeve button-down nightshirt is soft and breathable, and less prone to shrinking than 100% cotton. It has a notched collar, chest pocket, and side-seam pockets. It is machine washable and available in several colors of plaid, including a reddish-orange (pictured), black, white, and navy. "The weight of it was thicker than I expected, a good surprise for the cold winters of northern Minnesota," noted one shopper. Available sizes: Small - 3X

3 The Best Flannel Pants & Shirt Set Fruit of the Loom Waffle V-Neck Top And Flannel Pant Sleep Set Amazon $19 See On Amazon This flannel pants sleep set is a great choice when you want just a little extra warmth. The cotton-polyester blend is warm and durable, and this machine-washable set includes a waffle V-neck top and coordinating flannel shorts with an elasticized waistband and drawstring tie. Choose from several combinations including a black to with purple pants (pictured), a classic buffalo plaid check combination, or winter trees or starry sky prints. One happy Amazon shopper wrote: "It's very soft and comfortable: the top is waffle-knit, with a v-neck that isn't too deep. The pants are flannel with a fabric tie at the waistband. The whole set is softer and made of better quality material (sorry Lands End!) and is a much better bargain." Available sizes: Small - 4X

4 The Best Solid Flannel Pajama Set UGG Women's Flannel Raven Set Amazon $90 See On Amazon This solid-print flannel pajama set is a splurge. But if any brand has mastered the art of comfort it is UGG. This set is lightweight and warm and includes a button-down top with a notched collar and chest pocket, as well as matching pants with an elastic drawstring waist. It’s machine washable and available in a few other patterns if they're more to your style. According to one Amazon shopper, the feel of this set is wonderful: "So soft and fabric was lovely." Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

5 The Best Flannel Robe Latuza Women's Cotton Flannel Robe Amazon $40 See On Amazon This flannel robe is a great item to have in your closet when the temperatures dropped. Made with 100% cotton flannel, this robe has two big pockets and a tie to tighten the robe around your waist. It also has an inner tie that you can use for extra security. This robe comes in five different plaid prints including the red and blue pictured above. Available sizes: Small - 3X

6 The Best Flannel Pants PajamaMania Flannel Pajama Pants Amazon $17 See On Amazon When the weather turns chilly or you'd just like to feel extra snug, pair these comfy flannel pajama pants with your favorite sleep shirt. Made from 100% cotton, these pants feature an elastic waistband with satin drawstring, cuffed hem with satin trim, and two side pockets. They’re machine washable and available in lots of fun patterns like dogs, animal print, polar bears, and stars, as well as a variety of plaids. One fan on Amazon wrote, "Pleased with quality and overall feel. These are the warmest flannel pants for under $20 that I've worn." Available sizes: X-Small - 2X