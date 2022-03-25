40 Chic Pieces Under $35 That Have Impressed The Sh*t Out Of Reviewers

For all of its utter brilliance and convenient nature, the online retail space can still be tricky when it comes to hitting that final button to confirm your fashion purchase. The setback is usually not knowing the feel of the fabric, or whether a product actually fits the way it claims it does. This is where the tried-and-true reviews section on Amazon comes in, making shopping via the internet a seamless experience that simultaneously feels like a community effort. Complete with actual photos of the merchandise in question, the customer corner is a gold mine — and it should most definitely be a non-negotiable in your shopping process.

In the spirit of putting my purchase decisions in the hands of Amazon customers (because of course), I’ve put together these 40 trendy pieces that reviewers are absolutely over the moon for. If the descriptions aren't enough, take a leisurely scroll through the feedback and photos of bona fide buyers wearing these pieces that earn an A+ in both budget-friendliness and style. From a corset top that’ll make you feel like the fiercest person on earth to wide-leg trousers with a timeless feel to them, there are surprisingly so many in-fashion finds here that are ready to be officially inducted into your wardrobe.

Whether you're on a quest to pinpoint the cutest tops for going out or searching far and wide for pieces that can work in and out of the office, you have come to the right place. Keep reading for more and take this as your friendly reminder to track all your faves.

1 This Ruffle-Sleeve Pencil Dress That’s Gala-Worthy GRACE KARIN Ruffle Sleeve Pencil Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon Designed with three-quarter sleeves that are ultra-flowy, a comfy round neck, and a solid print, this pencil dress made with polyester and spandex styles easily with statement pieces like sparkly necklaces or drop earrings. Plus, it comes in virtually every color imaginable — so you're set for all the dinners and meetings on your social calendar. Customer review: “I love this dress. I feel like a goddess wearing it. I feel empowered. I feel full of grace and beauty.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 27

2 A 2-Tier Flutter Sleeve Dress With A Ruffled Hem Floerns Layered Flutter Sleeve Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon For a flirty flair, this layered flutter sleeve dress with a ruffled hem is one of the best of the best. It's designed with a little bit of stretch, but it also follows your natural silhouette so you have both shape and comfort all in one piece. Oh, and if you're in the mood for a bold-colored dress, that option is totally possible with the 19 gorgeous shades available. Customer review: “Love this dress! Got tons of compliments! Order by your measurements and you’ll get the perfect fit.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 19

3 This Airy Button-Down That Belongs In Everyone’s Closet Runcati Cuffed Sleeve Button Down Amazon $23 Seen On Amazon Is it just me or is a lightweight button-down like this one kind of completely essential? With cuffed long sleeves, two front pockets, and a crisp linen feel, this Runcati top is a 10. Not only can you toss it over a swimmie for an effortless look, but you can also ace a clean aesthetic with this blouse on its own. I want. Customer review: “I love this shirt, it's light and can be worn in or out, or tight in a knot. Dress up or dress down, the material is not see-through. I'm considering buying it in a different color.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 16

4 A Lightweight Rain Jacket With An Impressive Shape To It Lomon Lightweight Rain Jacket Amazon $32 See On Amazon So many people love a good rain jacket, but almost no one talks about how the majority of raincoats on the market are lacking shape. Enter: a miracle rain jacket that sets the standard with an elastic waist that works to provide a fitted look without compromising comfort. Designed with two side pockets for your essentials, this casual windbreaker comes in over 10 bold shades so that even rainy days have a little color. Customer review: “It is exactly as in the photos. It is so much more stylish than regular rain jackets. Even when it is not raining, I wear it as a windbreaker.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 15

5 An Open-Front Blazer That Has Removable Shoulder Pads Hybrid & Company Blazer Jacket Amazon $33 See On Amazon Designed with super soft spandex that’s washer machine-friendly, this three-quarter-sleeve blazer jacket makes for an effortless outfit addition for anything from dinner with friends to a day at the office. It also has a center button and removable shoulder pads that can be left in for a little bit of shape. Customer review: “It’s a great comfortable jacket with a little stretch making it so it’s not stiff when wearing all day. The design and texture make it a great jacket to dress up simple plain t-shirts but are comfortable and casual enough to wear hanging out after work.” Available sizes: Small — 5X

Available colors: 54

6 This Pencil Skirt With An Asymmetrical Front-Wrap For A Bit Of Spice Kate Kasin Wrap Front Pencil Skirt Amazon $32 See On Amazon Love the pencil skirt look but in search of something that's a little more fun? It's safe to say that this asymmetrical wrap front skirt is universally loved by the Amazon community, and for a billion good reasons. With its silky feel, this piece is soft to the touch but also fully opaque and thick. Plus, the asymmetrical design and twist front sets this skirt apart from others of its kind. I'll take one ASAP. Customer review: “Excuse me while I buy this in every color. The fabric is fantastic quality, silky but thick enough to hide undergarments. I absolutely love the way it drapes down in the front.” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 53

7 A Satin Head Scarf That Can Be Worn In So Many Ways FONYVE Silk Feeling Scarf Amazon $11 See On Amazon The silky scarf trend has got to be one of the longest-lasting fashion movements to ever exist and I'm not mad about it. Whether they're styled over your hair for a vintage look, worn as a necktie, or used to accessorize purses and totes alike, satin scarves like these simply never fail. These medium square scarves by Fonyve also come in a plethora of designs so that you can customize to your heart's content. Customer review: “I ordered this to use as a head scarf and it worked perfectly! It’s easy to style and I can see it being super versatile for different hairstyles, or even to accessorize an outfit.” Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 46

8 This Shoulder-Baring Short Sleeve That Actually Stays In Place The Whole Day Fuinloth Off Shoulder Top Amazon $17 See On Amazon I firmly believe everyone and their mother needs a solid off-the-shoulder top in their clothing collection, but especially one as pocketbook-friendly and high quality as this one. Available in 16 rayon colors and prints, this shoulder-baring gem is not only extremely comfy but incredibly versatile. Plus, so many reviewers raved about how this top stays in place all day long. It's going to be a yes from me. Customer review: “This may be the most comfortable shirt I own. It stays on your shoulders without an adjusting, it stretches in the right places and feels like wearing an invisibility cloak.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 16

9 A Comfy AF Two-Piece Set For Lounging Around In Style Glamaker Oversized T-Shirt & Biker Short Set Amazon $32 See On Amazon This two-piece set is loungewear done right. Complete with an oversized crewneck tee and biker shorts, this polyester-spandex duo is still as trendy as it is surprisingly effortless. Many Amazon customers elevated both pieces to a new degree by pairing them with chunky gold jewelry, trusty tennis shoes, and in some cases, stylish fanny packs. Do with that information what you will, reader. Customer review: “The most comfortable and soft lounge set I have worn.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 23

10 These Relaxed, Straight-Leg Pants That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down LEE Relaxed Fit All Day Straight Leg Pant Amazon $34 See On Amazon If a pant has the word "relaxed" in the title, I'm all in. Say hello to the All-Day Pant by Lee, a style of pant that is specifically designed to keep you comfy for the entire day. As an Amazon bestseller (and rightfully so), this wardrobe must-have comes in an array of colors ranging from roasted chestnut to charcoal heather for sleek pants that feel as good as they look. P.S., pockets! Customer review: “I was looking for a relaxed, comfortable pant I would wear at home as well as work. These fit the bill, and price by quality couldn't be beat.” Available sizes: 2 — 20 (short and long)

Available colors: 9

11 A Loose Mock-Neck Tee With Some Added Pizzazz SweatyRocks Mock Neck T-Shirt Amazon $24 See On Amazon Toss out the basic white tee and trade up for a mock-neck short-sleeve that looks downright chic. Made of extra-soft spandex material and available in 20+ solid shades, this blouse is everything you could want in a top that’s defined as casual but can easily pass for dressy if styled accordingly. Plus, the billowy sleeves add a fullness that takes the look to a whole new level of high fashion. I also don't know what it is about the draped neck here, but I'm totally on board. Customer review: “Would give these 10 stars if I could! So very ‘Audrey Hepburn’ retro-looking with cigarette-style pants and pointy flats!” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 21

12 This Cozy Ribbed Sweater With A Unique Ruched Center PRETTYGARDEN Ribbed Off Shoulder Crop Top Amazon $32 See On Amazon In my opinion, ribbed sweaters are always a staple — but this ruched number deserves some extra recognition. Designed with slim balloon sleeves and a sweetheart neckline, this cropped pullover is a necessary add. Its center-torso design is also a stunning focal point, and tons of reviewers are obsessed with how it looks on. Pop over some jeans and a few layered necklaces and you're golden. Customer review: “This sweater is everything! It works with high waisted skirts [and] pants. I have [two] colors pictured [and] just bought [two] more colors. I would get this in every color since the fit [and] material is so comfortable [and] versatile.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 11

13 A Seamless Spaghetti Strap Dress That Doubles As A Slip Malist Adjustable Spaghetti Strap Dress (2-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon You can easily prioritize the base of your dress with this Malist spaghetti strap slip that's totally seamless. If you're not using this gem for classic slip purposes, it also works well on its own as a fancy pajama ‘fit. Oh, and the straps are adjustable so that you can fine-tune the dress to work with your body in seconds. Customer review: “The price is right it fits nicely and the length is great. Love it! I also use it as a nightgown in hot nights.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 4

14 These High-Waisted, Paper-Bag Pencil Pants With A Bow In The Front GRACE KARIN High Waist Pencil Pants with Bow-Knot Amazon $33 See On Amazon High-waisted pants are a winner on their own, but add in a paper-bag trouser effect as well as some bowties and you're in business. These pencil pants by Grace Karin are a certified cult-favorite for their soft polyester-spandex fabric, adjustable ruffle waist, and shape-defining ankle ties that pull the look together. Plus, you can take your pick from a seriously wide array of color options. Your future self is thanking you. Customer review: “These are the best pants I have ever bought online or in store! So good I am writing my first ever Amazon review.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 35

15 This Strapless Corset Top That’ll Make You Feel Like The Main Character Modegal Strapless Corset Amazon $33 See On Amazon Can we all take a moment of appreciation for this stunning corset top that’s already an Amazon bestseller? I was yesterday years old when I discovered just how vital having this corset was to my life, and now I need one in all 18 colors. Designed with structure in mind, this cropped, strapless corset pairs beautifully with dark pants or skirts for some evening fashion — and it’s made of semi-sheer mesh for some breathability. Simply put, this top was born for going out and serving looks. Customer review: “Buy it now.” Available sizes: 00 — 12

Available colors: 18

16 A One-Shoulder Crop Top That Makes For A Superior Going Out ‘Fit LYANER One Shoulder Sleeveless Crop Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon So many reviewers fell head over heels for this one-shoulder crop top that’s an affordable dupe for other pricier variations. Designed with a lightly fluffed ruching to give it some texture, this top is a closet essential. Aside from the 30 gorgeous available shades and stretchy feel, this piece is also incredibly versatile and works well dressed up or down. They’ve done it again, folks. Customer review: “Great top and I want it in every color now! Stretchy and comfortable, breathable fabric. I think it’s great for dressing up or down depending on how you pair it!” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 30

17 This Set Of Chunky Gold Hoops To Build Your Ideal Earscape 17 MILE 14K Gold Plated Chunky Open Hoops (6-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you haven't yet learned how to design an earscape, consider this your one-stop crash course. Whether you have a whole neighborhood of piercings or just a few, chunky hoops like these are always a perfect place to start. Available in classic gold, these lightweight hoops come in a variety of sizes and styles for all the mixing and matching you could ever want. They're also a work of art when styled with studs for some extra dimension. Customer review: “The packaging was very secure and I am in love with these earring and the price for all of these pairs.” Available sizes: 20 mm — 26 mm

Available styles: 6

18 These Wide-Leg Trousers With A Vintage-Chic Feel Tronjori High Waist Wide Leg Palazzo Pants Amazon $33 See On Amazon If you ask me, timeless pieces are always in — and these Tronjor wide-leg Palazzo pants are absolutely no exception. Designed with a looser leg and paper-bag waist, these trousers have a vintage feel to them and are made of non-static fabric so you can basically float-walk all day long without the interruption of friction. Plus, there are hidden pockets (you know, just in case). Customer review: “They are great casual pants for work, and can be dressed up for the evening with a fancy shirt and heels. They are as comfortable as pajamas, without looking like it.” Available sizes: X-Small — 2X (short and regular)

Available colors: 29

19 These Chunky Heels That Are Subtle-Meets-Chic TOP Moda Chunky Heel Amazon $23 See On Amazon There's something so dependable about a good ‘ole pair of ankle-strap block heels and I can't quite put my finger on it. Regardless, these mini block heels are the quintessential way to get a little bit of height without losing out on walkability. Just style with properly distressed skinny jeans or a floral mini dress to get the look. Customer review: “Love these shoes! They are super comfy, you can last many hours walking/dancing in them!” Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 30

20 A 2-Piece Midi Dress Set With Glowing Reviews IyMoo Midi Dress Set Amazon $32 See On Amazon Let's hear it for the two-piece set that’s already one of the highest-rated clothing pieces on Amazon, please and thanks. This lightweight set that so many buyers are obsessed with comes with a solid scoop neck tank and a midi skirt with a high-waisted belt for some extra adjustment if needed. You can also choose from nearly 40 shades of this buttery soft pairing. Customer review: “I got so many compliments on this outfit. I loved it so much I bought [two] more in different colors! The material is breathable and comfortable.” Available sizes: X-Large — 5X-Large

Available colors: 36

21 This Satin Leopard Midi Skirt With A Hidden Waistband Soowalaoo Leopard Midi Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon This high-waisted leopard midi skirt is the most blogger-worthy piece of all time and I'm kind of obsessed. Designed with a hidden elastic waistband for the ultimate stretch, this satin skirt styles seamlessly with your go-to solid tops and dressier heels. Just be sure to hand-wash only, as harsh laundry care might alter the premium quality of this statement skirt. Customer review: “Seriously, once it's on, it looks so luxe. And it's perfect for summer being so light and airy. Hmm maybe even in the colder months, too, with tights and tall boots.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 1

22 A Ruched, Form-Fitting Dress To Take You From Day To Night Zeagoo Bodycon Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon Perfect for a day of well-dressed traveling (if that's your thing) or just a sunny day out, this ruched bodycon midi dress will do the trick. Complete with a racerback design and a round neck cut, this dress is equal parts sleek and comfortable. Effortless to wear and style, there are also over 10 solid shades to choose from — so you can opt for neutrals or poppy colors. It’s even made of a soft and stretchy polyester-spandex blend. Customer review: “If you're thinking about it, stop and buy it. It fits amazing. I love it.” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 22

23 This Satin Cowl Neck Cami That’s So Silky Soft Miessial Satin Camisole Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you're reading this, you have probably seen satin cowl neck camis all over the world wide web because they're taking the internet by storm. The ideal mix of chic and contemporary, this silky top by Miessial comes in a whopping 20 colors to fit your specific outfit standards and looks spectacular with a pair of solid denim jeans and some dainty jewelry. The straps are also fully adjustable here, so you won't be messing with your wear all night. Customer review: “Love this top and I wish that I got other colors. Got a lot of compliments, looks like an expensive piece to where you could dress it up or down.” Available sizes: 4 — 14

Available colors: 20

24 A Pleather Belt With Gold Buckle Detailing To Tie Together Your ‘Fit Earnda Leather Belt Amazon $17 See On Amazon This pleather belt from Earnda comes in a wide array of colors ranging from black snake to solid tan, depending on your personal preference. Plus, each belt is designed with an O-ring buckle to make it stand out. My favorite part is that it comes in different sizes, so you don't have to worry about a length situation getting in the way of your OOTD. Customer review: “Great quality and came nicely packaged. Have worn multiple times now and get lots of compliments. The buckle isn’t too big but it’s big enough to make a statement! Definitely recommend purchasing!” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 11

25 These Fleece-Lined Leggings To Keep You Extra Cozy In The Cold VERO MONTE Opaque Warm Tights Amazon $32 See On Amazon When it's cold out, there is simply no time to deal with tights that don't keep you toasty-warm. These fleece-lined tights by Vero Monte are about to change the way you wear your cold weather ‘fits, and they come in both black as well as beige shades so you can really shake things up. Designed with an elastic waist and a plush feel, you simply can't go wrong with a pair (or two, or three) of these. Customer review: “They are incredible! The material seems very durable and warm, and yet the tights are so light feeling. The inside is very soft and comfortable.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 2

26 This Flirty Ruffle Hem Romper With A Plunging V-Neck Cut Relipop Ruffle Hem Short Romper Amazon $25 See On Amazon Okay, but have you ever seen a romper this blatantly cute? Designed with a plunging V-neck, balloon sleeves, and a ruffle-tiered waist, this bestselling romper is highly rated and ready to make a statement. Choose from over 10 polyester-cotton shades and style your favorite with some relaxed wedges and either a dainty necklace or drop earrings to complete the look. Oh, and be sure to head to the reviews section for extra inspiration on how to style this lovely contender. Customer review: “Literally the best romper ever. Would even look cute with a jean jacket over or high boots. Can’t wait to buy more! 10 stars!” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 16

27 These Double-Braided Block Heels That Pair Gorgeously With Jeans SODA Braided Double Strap Stacked Heels Amazon $35 See On Amazon These braided double-strap block heels are essentially the dream daytime heels. Available in a variety of shades ranging from multi-tone and camel to black and chocolate brown, these heels are cloud-level comfy and genuinely stunning to look at. Just style with your favorite pair of denim jeans or a sun dress and you're good to go for the day. Customer review: “I wore these for [five] hours straight and my feet never hurt. Accurate fit as well.” Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors: 7

28 This Floral Halter Dress That Is The Epitome Of Springtime BTFBM Sleeveless Halter Neck Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon Amazon is back at it again with another floral dress that is so versatile and a piece of cake to adapt to any event (depending on how you choose to style it). Designed with a high-cut halter neck and a tie-front waist, this flowery number falls down to just above the knee and comes in a wide variety of solid vibrant shades and detailed prints. Gorgeous with sandals or heels and adored by countless happy customers, we’ve got a no-brainer right here. Customer review: “This is easily the nicest dress I’ve purchased on Amazon! I ordered ‘Leopard Dark Green’ and the colors are saturated, vibrant, and just gorgeous” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 29

29 A Faux Leather Mini Skirt With A Super Sleek Leg Slit NASUN Stretch Faux Leather Skirt Amazon $27 See On Amazon Never have I ever actually swooned over a high-waisted faux leather skirt until today. This mini body-con skirt is a staple for going out, and it’s surprisingly wallet-friendly considering its superior quality. Designed with a side split for some spice and made to work well with both laidback and dressier fits, this skirt will simply amplify your wear of choice by a lot. Just ask the reviewer that absolutely raved over this piece. Customer review: “It fits perfect! The material is soft [and] pretty. Not cheap looking at all.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 1

30 These Bar Stud Earrings With A Delicate Chain Accent For Some Edge Meow Star Small Bar Stud Earrings Amazon $19 See On Amazon Unique earrings are taking the retail world by storm, and these bar-chain earrings are a prime example. As an Amazon's Choice find, these gold-plated earrings are worthy of adding to the jewelry box and are even available in an array of sizes as well as colors like rose gold and silver. Once again, accessories prove that even the most subtle of designs (like this dainty chain) can make the biggest difference. Customer review: “I love these earrings. I wear them everyday and barely know they are in my ears. They go with both casual and dressier outfits. Totally recommend.” Available sizes: 0 — 20 (short, medium, and long)

Available colors: 13

31 This Ruched Body-Con Dress That Feels T-Shirt Soft BTFBM Bodycon Shirt Mini Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon If you've ever wanted to sport a body-con dress but keep your comfort in check, this one’s for you. This ruched body-con mini dress is made of T-shirt material that's incredibly soft and feels like that trusty tee you always reach for before bed. Available in a massive array of shades ranging from red khaki to mint green, this round-neck piece is a one-and-done piece that makes getting dressed in the morning an effortless experience. Pop on some sneakers and you're set. Customer review: “This dress is more than perfect! It’s so true to size, double lined so it isn’t see through yet still so light and summery.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 37

32 A Panama Straw Hat For Style & Sun Protection Lanzom Wide Brim Straw Panama Roll up Hat Amazon $24 See On Amazon For an extra dose of sun protection in one single product, this Panama hat is the real winner. Already an Amazon bestseller (of course), this beach fedora comes in over 10 brights and neutrals for all the outfit styling. Plus, it's made of paper straw and polyester for an earthy feel that goes beautifully with a seaside setting. BTW, it's adjustable and I'm now officially ordering. Customer review: “Finally found the hat I've been searching for.” Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 21

33 This Herringbone Chain That Makes A Major Statement On Its Own Fiusem Herringbone Chain Necklace Amazon $13 See On Amazon Delicate, dainty, and downright trendy, this gold-plated herringbone necklace is a jewelry-box essential that will take your look to new heights completely on its own. Designed to lie flat on the neck, this gem of a hypoallergenic necklace comes in a variety of different lengths and widths so you can find what works for you. Plus, each one is finished with a superior gold sheen so you'll be gleaming all day and look like you spent more time on accessorizing than you actually did. Customer review: “I have had this necklace for almost [three] months now and it hasn’t tarnished one bit. I don’t ever take it off. It has been exposed to ocean water, chlorine, shower water and sweat and the color hasn’t changed one bit. I’m obsessed and absolutely recommend!” Available sizes: 3 mm — 5 mm

Available colors: 1

34 A Round-Neck Blouse That Has Super Billowy Puff Sleeves Floerns Round Neck Puff Sleeve Blouse Amazon $23 See On Amazon Immediately yes to this puff-sleeve blouse that fulfills every Pinterest-worthy outfit vision I've planned in my head. Brought to you by Floerns, this one-of-a-kind top is the epitome of springtime and even comes in over 15 vivid shades ranging from lilac to baby blue for a bit of variety. There's also a subtle keyhole on the back of the blouse, which makes for a sweet detail that goes well with an updo. Can we make some noise for the puff sleeves though? Customer review: “I love how comfortable the fabric is and also perfect for chilly and warm days.” Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 17

35 This Trending Top With Soft Lace Balloon Sleeves MIHOLL Long Sleeve Lace Loose Blouse Amazon $23 See On Amazon Wave hello to this balloon-sleeve top with lace arms and a crew-neck cut, because it’s a bestseller for a reason. Available in a sizable selection of colors ranging from oatmeal and wine red to lake blue and lavender, this warm knit top keeps you cozy while also making a statement. Pair with your go-to necklace and some straight-to-the-point jeans and you've got yourself a look. Plus, this one is also a solid candidate for a front tuck. Customer review: “There was absolutely nothing to dislike on this purchase. The color was gorgeous, fit was exactly right on, quality was superior as well as shipping. I got so many compliments. It is so soft and the lacy arms are not scratchy at all. I will be buying again in other colors.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 40

36 These Bestselling Oversized Aviators That Reviewers Are Obsessed With SOJOS Oversized Square Polarized Sunglasses Amazon $16 See On Amazon For stylish vibes and UV protection, these vintage-inspired oversized glasses are a premium online find. Note that the lenses in these are polarized, so there's still that necessary sun protection along with a coating that makes night vision possible with significantly less strain. Plus, a few click-worthy options include muted green and gold for some color in your day. Customer review: “These are great quality sunglasses. Look expensive and are very sturdy. Many people have complimented me and asked if they are designer. Definitely recommend!” Available sizes: 0ne size

Available colors: 19

37 A Breathable Cover-Up With A Chic Split Hem Ekouaer Beach Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon Don't forget to pack your beach cover-up before heading out on your vacation — and make sure it's this one. With a semi-structured collar, cuffed three-quarter sleeves, and an asymmetrical hem, this breathable shirt dress is next-level for a day on the water. Besides being super practical, this option also comes in over 40 bright colors and shades so you can radiate summer while feeling comfy and lightly covered. Customer review: “I absolutely love this swim cover! So simple but so cute. Very lightweight but not too see through.” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 42

38 This Party Pack Of Retro Sunnies In All The Colors To Ever Exist Frienda Rectangle Sunglasses (10-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Who said one pair of super fun party sunglasses was enough? Give yourself the gift of variety with this 10-pack of retro wide-frame sunnies that are as bold as they are functional. With their lightweight feel and universal fit, you can have your pick of two sets that come with poppy colors ranging from hot pink and lime green to lavender and coral. Pro tip: Add a few of these to cart for your next birthday party and hand them out as party favors to be named Host Of The Year. Customer review: “If you are thinking about getting them definitely get them. All the colors are so cute and you’ll always have at least one pair of sunglasses to go with almost every outfit.” Available sizes: 0ne size

Available colors: 2 multicolor options

39 A Round-Neck Bodysuit That Seriously Sculpts Irisnaya Round Neck Bodysuit Amazon $24 See On Amazon The picture alone assures me that this round-neck, short-sleeve bodysuit is worth the buy. If you're on the lookout for stretchy shapewear that passes as a simple short sleeve, look no further. This Irisnaya bodysuit is made of a flexible spandex-nylon blend and works like a literal dream when worn with a pair of mom jeans. Plus, there are three hooks at the bottom of the thong closure, so you're totally secured. An all-around beaut. Customer review: “I’m literally about to order it in every color they have.” Available sizes: Small— 3X-Large

Available colors: 4