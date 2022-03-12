Amazon Is Already Selling Out Of These Clever Things You'll Love For Spring & Summer

Cue: Spring picnics complete with cucumber sandwiches and summer nights spent roasting ‘mallows around a beach bonfire. Sunny season is slowly approaching — and honestly, the excitement is so real. After a long, cold winter, all I want at this point is an excuse to lie in the sunshine on a random Wednesday and plan tons of weekend excursions just because it's too gorgeous out to not take full advantage of the weather (and the vibes).

But alas, there is a running list on my Notes app of items to stock up on before the good stuff sells out at the start of the summer. What's on the list, you ask? Simply put: Nothing that Amazon doesn't have on hand and ready to ship ASAP. For holding up my hair on 95-degree days, acrylic claw clips are an absolute go-to. After throwing a few of those into my super-sized mesh beach bag, I’ll toss in the most aesthetically pleasing ‘90s retro sunglasses ever — and it’ll be a beach day for the ages.

Scroll for a breakdown of 40 highly rated Amazon finds that need to be snagged — like, now — because of their fast-growing popularity and sun-centric practicality. From backyard soiree needs like an umbrella lamp and grill lights to self-care products like UV lip balm and skin-smoothing coffee scrub, there is more than enough to add to cart.

1 These Trendy Acrylic Claw Clips That Will Hold Up Your Locks MagicSky Hair Claw Clips (4 Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Call them claw clips, banana barrettes, butterfly clips, the works — the gist is the same. These ‘90s-reminiscent acrylic clips are here to stay (and for a good reason). Available in various set counts and more stunning colors than you can dream of, these Magicsky clips from Amazon are the ideal accessory for sunny days when the last thing you want is your hair getting in the way. From glossy multicolor and tortoise shell to matte olive and black, this classic is a crystal-clear yes.

2 This Supergoop! Dry Oil Sunscreen That Makes You Glow Without Excess Shine Supergoop! Glow Stick Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you haven’t yet boarded the Supergoop! train, here’s the chance you’ve been waiting for. Since the release of their Unseen Sunscreen, the iconic brand has rolled out countless skin-protecting cult favorites — one of which is their Glow Stick, a push-up sunscreen stick that gives skin a non-oily glow. Not only is this cutely packaged find travel-friendly, but the SPF 50 is astounding for the size and little amount needed. Just pop on over your moisturizer and you’ll look as dewy as ever.

3 A Cold Brew Maker For At-Home Iced Coffee Coffee Gator Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon $25 See On Amazon Cool off and cut your coffee shop spending in half with this cold brew maker for iced cold Joe from the comfort of your own home. Made to hold 47 ounces of caffeine, this kit consists of just four simple steps to get your perfect cup of cold brew or iced tea. There’s even a scoop and funnel to make the process even smoother, and you can have peace of mind knowing that the super-fine filter will keep all grounds out of your morning java.

4 This Brilliant Umbrella Light For Illuminating Your Backyard Brilliant Evolution LED Patio Umbrella Light with Remote Amazon $25 See On Amazon As the weather warms and the time comes for backyard barbecues, lighting is a vital point to consider. For a bright cast of light over your umbrella-covered tables, this remote-controlled LED round light is here to do one heck of a job. You have the option to dim the glow, and there’s even an auto timer for prescheduling the shine. Complete with a 75-hour function time, double-A battery power, and ultra-convenient clamp attachment, give a friendly welcome to your new holy grail outdoor essential.

5 These ‘90s Retro Sunnies That Reviewers Are Absolutely Obsessed With BUTABY Rectangle Sunglasses (2 Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon These rectangular retro sunnies from Amazon are a prime example of the power of well-made eyewear, and the glowing reviews (and attached photos) say it all. Ready to add to cart in tons of bold shades from translucent neon purple and tangerine to classic black and tortoise shell, these non-polarized sunglasses are the final touch you need to complete your OOTD.

6 The Stemless Wine Glasses With Easy-Grip Sleeves For Summer Barbecues Ello Cru Stemless Wine Glass Set with Silicone Sleeves Amazon $25 See On Amazon Because who doesn’t love a good stemless glass of cabernet that doesn’t slip from the hands? The wine glass industry is the latest to hop on the trend of silicone-sleeve cups and yes, I am in full support. Available in four-piece sets and singles, these protected glasses also come in all kinds of bright and pastel shades so you can easily tell which drink belongs to who when hosting wine nights. They’re also dishwasher-friendly and have their own built-in coaster with the silicone wrapping around the entire base of the glass. BRB, currently calling backup to help me decide which colors to get.

7 These Multicolored Scrunchies That Are Unbelievably Gentle On Your Hair Kitsch Crepe Scrunchies (5 Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon For damage-free ponytails, buns, and the like, these scrunchies by Kitsch are some of the most gentle hair accessories to hit the market. They’re available in a wide array of colors, ranging from gray metallics and warm beiges to velvet blushes and icy blues. Personal preference is forever fun, especially when it’s with a snag-free product you’ll likely be reaching for on the daily with the sun at its highest in the coming seasons.

8 These High-Waisted Biker Shorts With Side Pockets BALEAF High Waist Biker Shorts Amazon $20 See On Amazon To the satisfaction of my bank account, these high-waisted compression biker shorts from Amazon are a solid option to get behind. Aside from the lightweight breathability of these bottoms, there’s also an extensive selection of sizes and colors to choose from — so you can get your hands on a pair of thigh-length tie-dye purple if that’s your dream. Plus, each pair includes side pockets to solidify their total perfection. Summer runs just got a makeover.

9 The Solar-Powered Garden Lights To Keep Your Yard Visible At Night Signature Garden Solar Garden Lights Amazon $32 See On Amazon Illuminate your yard’s pathways with these bright white garden lights that can weather any storm that comes their way. Solar-powered and compact, these lights turn on by themselves once dusk hits and off again when the sun comes back around. Not only are you saving tons of energy, but you can also customize to your heart’s content with Signature Garden’s selection of finishes ranging from stainless steel silver to bronze. BTW, each box includes eight ground lights so do with that information what you will.

10 A Cooling Gel Eye Mask For Refreshing Sleepy Peepers NEWGO Cooling Eye Mask Amazon $9 See On Amazon For maximum relaxation on mornings that you have a little more time, this gel bead eye mask provides superior cooling relief to your peepers. You can even store this gem in the fridge, freezer, or microwave for a compress with a user-friendly temperature range. Oh, and there’s fun pastel colors for good measure.

11 This Moisturizing UV Lip Balm With A Waterproof Formula & SPF 36 EltaMD UV Lip Balm with SPF Amazon $12 See On Amazon While overall skin sunscreen is majorly marketed, your lips also need ample protection. This super smooth UV lip balm is the water-resistant, long-lasting tube of magic you need to get through sunny days. Compatible with all skin types and dermatologist-recommended, this fragrance-free balm is a beach bag requirement. Harmful rays could never. SPF 36, anyone?

12 A Compact Bluetooth Speaker That Works For 24 Hours Without A Charge Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker Amazon $28 See On Amazon Blast your favorite playlists on the go with this waterproof Bluetooth speaker that offers high-quality sound for up to 24 hours of tune time. The bass-intensifying effect is a major plus, especially considering you’ll probably be taking this one on more than a few outdoor adventures. Just take your pick of three sleek colors and enjoy ridiculously clear audio wherever the summer takes you.

13 These Stainless Steel Tumblers To Maintain Your Drink’s Temperature BluePeak Insulated Tumblers (2 Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Designed with a spill-proof lid, stainless steel body, and 20- to 30-ounce liquid holding power, this temperature-maintaining tumbler is seriously a lifelong necessity. Available in two-cup sets and a decent selection of shades, metal straws are also included in this virtually unbeatable online find. What’s more? This bundle even comes with a long-wire cleaning brush to ensure your straws are at their finest all year round.

14 These Glistening Toe Separators To Keep Your Pedi Smudge-Free 5 STARS UNITED Pedicure Toe Separators Amazon $6 See On Amazon Spice up your toe separator game with these quirky pedicure spacers that come in some bold styles to add a little pep to your step. Available in pearl, gem, and flower designs, these single space toe separators are incredibly effortless to incorporate into your at-home spa routine. Plus, they’re made of eco-friendly silicone so your footsies are comfy, polish stain-free, and environmentally conscious.

15 This Extra-Large Microfiber Beach Towel That’s Surprisingly Lightweight Wise Owl Outfitters Oversized Beach Towel Amazon $25 See On Amazon Finding that perfect beach towel can be a treacherous journey, but this oversized microfiber towel is the gold standard. Lay it out on the sand for afternoon tanning in total comfort or use it to dry off in a snap, special thanks to its quick-drying microfiber material. You can also find this fan favorite in three nautical colors for a soft, lightweight towel that will go everywhere you go this sunny season. Spectacular is an understatement.

16 A Mesh Bag With Compartments Galore For All The Beach Necessities Dejaroo Mesh Beach Bag Amazon $17 See On Amazon But what ever will you use to carry your seaside necessities? Of course, the answer is straightforward (and from Amazon): this mesh beach bag that holds it all. Wide enough to fit three standard beach towels and lined with tons of pockets to securely hold your compact items, this bag is a highly-rated gem that makes the tropical experience so much smoother. Make it yours by choosing your favorite(s) from a selection of more than 10 shades that are the epitome of summertime.

17 This Cooling Satin Pillowcase That Helps To Reduce Unwanted Frizzies Kitsch 100% Satin Pillowcase Amazon $19 See On Amazon Switch up your standard pillowcase with this vegan satin slip that cools while you sleep and works to reduce unwanted hair friction and frizz. You can find this in over 10 shiny colors ranging from light blush to pearly ivory for the ultimate online shopping sesh. Plus, there are cases for standard, queen, and king size pillows so everyone gets in on this work of magic.

18 A High-Tech Insulated Lunch Bag For Keeping The Goods Fresh Upper Order Durable Insulated Lunch Box Amazon $16 See On Amazon Whether you’ve been searching far and wide for the perfect lunch box or just need a durable cooler bag for warmer days out, this Upper Order insulated lunch tote is the top contender. Available in four solid neutrals, this bag is equal parts compact and spacious. Not only does it fit seamlessly into mini fridges, but it can also hold a decent amount of grub with its zero-rip inner lining and flexible sides to carry all the snacks. Both the exterior and interior are easy to clean and a handy shoulder strap is included just in case you’ve got too much in your hands. It’s even on Amazon’s Choice list, so you know it’s a bang for your buck.

19 These Artificial Palm Leaves To Liven Up The Place N2 Artificial Palm Leaves (6 Pieces) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Dial up your greenery with these artificial palm leaves that can be displayed year-round or even used as decor for any upcoming luaus you might have penciled in. This bundle comes with six large branches to arrange in your favorite vase or mason jar along with complementary florals. You can even bunch them together and pop them into a pot for a standout plant situation. One of the best parts? There’s zero maintenance involved.

20 This Detangling Brush That Gently Glides Through Knots Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush Amazon $12 See On Amazon Your hair will thank you for being gentle while brushing, especially after using a smooth-gliding brush like this one. Designed with soft, cone-shaped bristles that are kind to wet and dry locks, this de-tangler is a five-star must. It also has a unique, tense-free grip and works to boost circulation in the scalp for increased growth and shine. Raise your hand if you need one in every color right this minute.

21 A Universal Cell Phone Lanyard That Can Hold Your Cards, Too Gear Beast Cell Phone Lanyard Amazon $11 See On Amazon Needless to say, you’re probably going to have more than a few outdoorsy activities coming up — and the last thing you want to worry about is where to put your phone and cards. Make it a stress-free occasion with this corner-gripping cell phone lanyard that’s the real deal. Designed to carry pretty much any phone with a touch screen, this hands-free lanyard also has a built-in card sleeve so you can secure your dough against the back of your phone. There are also countless colors to choose from, including pink lavender and sailor blue.

22 This Soothing Aloe Gel For Instant Sunburn Relief IQ Natural Aloe Vera Gel Amazon $13 See On Amazon In the case that your method of SPF melted off and you got sunburned, aloe vera gel is an easy way to help relieve the heat. It’s completely organic and works to quench sun-dried skin, as well as cool down burn-affected areas. With its smooth, jelly consistency and non-sticky formula, you’ll want to keep this on hand at all times. Pro tip: Store in the fridge for an even cooler feel on your post-beach skin.

23 An Exfoliating Lava Pumice Stone For Summer-Ready Feet Beauty by Earth Pumice Stone for Feet Amazon $10 See On Amazon More likely than not, your feet are going to be showing in the upcoming seasons — and if you can’t get to a sandy beach for on-the-spot exfoliation, this pumice stone is just as effective. Highly rated and given rave reviews, this lava pumice stone is a natural way to scrub off old skin and calluses to reveal baby-soft feet with restored heels. There’s even an attached rope so you can hang it in your shower for easy access. So... are we all about to slide on our flip-flops after using this?

24 This Handheld Brush Designed To Help Reduce Ingrown Hairs & Shaving Bumps Dylonic Exfoliating Body Brush Amazon $10 See On Amazon This exfoliating body brush works to help prevent common ingrown hairs and shaving bumps like a charm. With its soft-grip handle, this tool is incredibly easy to brush over skin before shaving and waxing. Plus, you can use this wherever you remove hair to unclog and lift stuck hairs from underneath the surface of the skin.

25 These Textured Gardening Gloves For Protecting Your Hands While You Plant Pine Tree Tools Bamboo Gardening Gloves Amazon $10 See On Amazon Plant like a pro with these gardening gloves that come in plenty of sizes for maximum usability. Made of bamboo to help absorb sweat, these gloves are notably super airy and light to work with. While their breathability is a major plus, they also have just the right amount of texture to them so you can get a solid grip on all the soil and weeds involved. Personally, I’m just really happy they keep your hands protected so your skin and nails stay fully covered.

26 The Specially Designed Barbecue Lights For Grilling After Hours KOSIN Barbecue Grill Lights (2 Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon If nighttime barbecues during the warmer months are one of your favorite traditions, look no further than these grill lights specifically designed to make sure your cooking space is visible at all times. Accidentally over-seasoning can take a back seat with these LED gooseneck lights shining down on your smoky creation. Oh, and each one has a magnetic base stand — so your glow isn’t going anywhere.

27 These Warm Edison Bulb String Lights That Will Complete Your Backyard Brightown Outdoor String Lights Amazon $15 See On Amazon String lights add so much warmth to a space, especially when they’re placed outside against cotton candy sunsets. Looking to Amazon, these glass Edison bulb lights are 100% weatherproof and each string consists of 27 bulbs for reference. They’re also dimmable, energy-saving, and available in five stunning colors ranging from black multicolor to warm white. Your guests will absolutely adore your backyard setup under the stars.

28 This Quirky Swan Floatie That Will Spark Conversation Greenco Giant Inflatable Swan Pool Float Amazon $30 See On Amazon Instead of a typical donut-shaped float, opt to be different with this mega-sized swan float that is pretty much guaranteed to spur conversations and make your day off a good one with its ridiculously comfy base. Crafted of heavy-duty vinyl material, this pool accessory will be your favorite find to bring outside this summer. But if swans aren’t your thing, there are also tons of other giant floats available including a huge pizza and watermelon slice.

29 A Full-Coverage Sun Hat That Helps Shield Your Face From The Rays GearTOP Wide Brim Sun Hat Amazon $18 See On Amazon Wide-brim sun hats have been having a moment lately, but I’m not entirely sure if it’s because of their cuteness or sun-shielding ability. Maybe both? Either way, this lightweight sun hat is a one-and-done way to protect your skin from the harmful heat with its ultraviolet protection factor of 50+ for some serious coverage. There’s also a size-adjustable chin strap to ensure your hat stays in place all day long. A wide range of color options are available as well — so choose wisely, friend.

30 This Travel Table Tennis Set To Get The Party Started Champion Sports Anywhere Table Tennis Amazon $20 See On Amazon It’s official: Table tennis is having a comeback and this is now one of the greatest moments of my life. Whether you’re heading to a friend’s house or if you’ve got a long table set up at the beach, this quick-installation table tennis kit is ideal for a little afternoon competition. Complete with its retractable net, sturdy clamps, and two paddles with balls included, you genuinely have it all in this one box.

31 A Wooden Planter Box That Just Looks So Quaint Villa Acacia Rectangular Planter Amazon $15 See On Amazon Aside from giving your florals extra room to breathe and bloom, this natural hardwood box is ideal for plant placement indoors or outdoors with its clean design. If blooms aren’t your number one pick, you can also use this box to start an indoor leaf garden and enjoy fresh mint and rosemary whenever you feel like it. This winner of a planter also has a drainage hole so overwatered soil will fix itself.

32 This Portable Kit For Nail Maintenance On The Go LILY ENGLAND Manicure Set Amazon $13 See On Amazon You can trim your cuticles and give your nails a nice file-down with this mini manicure set that can be taken just about anywhere. Packaged in a shiny rose gold case, this kit contains everything from nail scissors and clippers to a cuticle pusher and tweezers. Add one to cart for yourself or gift it to a friend for a long-lasting case that will come in handy plenty of times. No more hangnails.

33 This Energizing, Exfoliating Scrub That Smells Like Coffee artnaturals Natural Arabica Coffee Scrub Amazon $10 See On Amazon The smell of java alone is enough to make me add this scrub to cart, but the benefits are also pretty impressive. For regular exfoliating, this coffee scrub helps to remove old surface skin resulting in a glow with just-scrubbed freshness. Plus, this one is mixed in with sea salt, almond oil, and olive oil for an extra boost of hydration.

34 This Premium Cocktail Shaker For Medal-Worthy Mixed Drinks Nuvantee Cocktail Shaker Set Amazon $12 See On Amazon Get your summer cocktail on with this bar-quality cocktail shaker set. From mojitos to margaritas, it’s imperative to have the right tools on hand. Aside from the shaker with a built-in strainer top, this set comes with a measuring tool for ensuring you pour in just the right amount of vodka. This whole kit is also rustproof and dishwasher-safe, so you have lots of happy hours ahead of you.

35 A Genius Fruit-Infuser Bottle For Cucumber Water Whenever You Want Brimma Fruit Infuser Water Bottle Amazon $18 See On Amazon Enjoy strawberry pineapple water on a regular basis with this fruit-infuser water bottle that filters your fruit flavors all on its own. With its 32-ounce liquid holding ability and clear exterior, you can get a satisfying glimpse of the colorful fruits in the center of your bottle and drink it to match. It’s also dishwasher-friendly (top rack) and has a flip-top lid along with a removable filter for a no-hassle wash. All I’m thinking about is how refreshing this will be on a hot afternoon.

36 This Waterproof Nature Bag For Keeping Your Valuables Dry & Covered Wise Owl Outfitters Waterproof Dry Bag (3 Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon If your standard backpack isn’t cutting it in the wild, this waterproof dry bag is just the thing. Designed with a weatherproof coating, this lightweight bag with a built-in handle will help keep your smaller items — or simply those belongings that need a little more cover — protected from splashes, bumps, and more. You can pick your favorite from a wide selection of sizes and colors.

37 An Ultra-Convenient Inflatable Pillow For Nights In The Great Outdoors Pitch and Trek Inflatable Camping Pillow Amazon $13 See On Amazon Sleeping in a tent tonight? Bring this inflatable pillow along for ultimate comfort and ease after a long day of hiking. This clever find inflates in under a minute, and it’s weatherproof so you can trust that it’ll last for countless backpacking trips to come. Even if you’re not immersed in nature, having an on-the-go pillow that you can put together and fold away in seconds is a requisite for relaxation when you need it.

38 This Gallon-Size Drink Dispenser For Serving Lemonade In Seconds Estilo Glass Beverage Drink Dispenser Amazon $20 See On Amazon For outdoor events and lemonade stands alike, this gallon-size dispenser should be at the top of the check list. Designed with a zero-leak spigot and made to look like a jumbo mason jar for a little flair, this dispenser will do the job of many in just a few seconds. Fill with your drink of choice and set up in the center of your table for a gorgeous piece that is also perfectly practical.

39 These Mega-Bright Safety Lights For Evening Excursions GearLight S1 LED Safety Lights (4 Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Bikers and night runners, this one’s for you. Let others know you’re on the road with these flashing safety lights that help keep all parties protected. In addition to the three lighting modes ranging from steady to strobe, these lights are also so easy to clip on and keep in place. Plus, they’re already powered up with batteries — so you can use them as soon as they come in the mail.