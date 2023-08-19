Amazon Keeps Selling Out Of These Cool Things For Your Home You Never Knew Existed

When a cool product is sold out — snatched up before you have a chance to try it for yourself — it feels like you’re missing out on a potentially life-changing item (or at least something that makes your week better).

Lucky for you, I’ve got the hot scoop. I’ve compiled a list of cool things so trendy and beloved that they keep selling out on Amazon. Designed to make your home comfier and your life easier, there’s something on this list for everyone. Scroll on, and snap up these gems before they’re gone.

1 These Food-Safe “Bear Claws” For Shredding Meat Bear Paws The Original Shredder Claws Amazon $15 See On Amazon A must-have for perfectly shredded meat, these sharp claws offer mess-free handling and shredding of pork, chicken, beef, and more. Made from heat-resistant, BPA-free nylon, they're melt-proof and dishwasher-safe. Designed for easy use and with a secure grip, they're a favorite among barbecue pros, even showcased on popular shows. Plus, you get to pretend you’re a bear, and that’s fun.

2 A Charcuterie Board With Compartments For Jams, Olives, & More Mixologist World Store Premium Charcuterie Board $36 See On Amazon This impressive charcuterie board is a complete set, including four stainless-steel knives and three ceramic bowls for an easy display of jams or items like olives, nuts, and berries. Crafted from bamboo, it's eco-friendly, water-resistant, and easy to clean. Ideal for any occasion, impress your guests with style and functionality.

3 These Hallway Night Lights That Turn On When Needed Emotionlite Hallway Night Lights (6-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon No need to turn on a harsh overhead light when you get up in the middle of the night. These hallway night lights come in a pack of six and feature a dusk-to-dawn sensor, so they turn on only when needed. Their warm glow ensures safety without being too bright, and you can use the 360-degree swiveling head to direct the light as desired. Energy-efficient and UL-listed, these compact lights are useful for any room or hallway.

4 A Hair Catcher That Helps Prevent Your Drain From Clogging Tubshroom Amazon $13 See On Amazon If anyone in your household is a shedder, you need the TubShroom. This innovative drain protector and hair catcher effortlessly prevents hair buildup without disrupting water flow. Unlike traditional drain plugs, the TubShroom fits neatly inside the drain, concealing hair for easy cleanup. Protect your pipes, help your tub stay cleaner, and save money on plumber visits.

5 This Beautiful Clear Teapot That Works With Any Kind Of Tea Willow & Everett Infuser Teapot Amazon $30 See On Amazon Elegance meets functionality in this glass teapot with an infuser. Crafted with durable stainless steel and heat-resistant borosilicate glass, it works for stovetop, microwave, and dishwasher use. The ergonomic handle ensures a comfortable, cool-to-touch grip, while the easy-pour spout minimizes spills. Ideal for loose-leaf, flowering, or fruit-infused tea, it's a thoughtful gift for tea enthusiasts.

6 A Glowing Night Light That Illuminates Your Toilet Chunace 16-Color Toilet Night Light Amazon $12 See On Amazon Whether someone is going through potty training or you simply like to rave in your restroom, this motion-activated GlowBowl toilet light is a fun and handy bathroom accessory. It detects motion within five feet and softly illuminates the toilet bowl with 16 color options. With five brightness levels, you can customize your ambiance. Simple to install with a flexible arm, it can run for up to 12 months on just three AA batteries.

7 These Magnetic Lights That Attach Securely To Your Grill Benicci Flexible LED BBQ Grill Lights (Set of 2) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Never again risk overcooking a burger because you can’t see it properly with these BBQ lights. Featuring nine high-density LED bulbs, the two lights have strong magnetic bases and flexible goosenecks to allow for easy setup on any grill. These versatile lights are suitable for grilling, camping, or even reading, and make a great addition to your car’s emergency kit in case of late-night breakdowns.

8 This Shower Filter That Has Over 33,000 5-Star Ratings AquaBliss 12-Stage Shower Filter Amazon $35 See On Amazon If harsh, over-chlorinated water is causing you dandruff, eczema, and itchy, inflamed skin, this Aquabliss shower filter might offer you some relief. Unlike other filters, it uses medical-grade filtration ingredients that help prevent chlorine and chemicals from irritating skin and hair. Compatible with both handheld and fixed showers, it's easy to install without tools. It even works with rain showers for a spa-quality experience.

9 A Milk Frother That Creates A Perfect Foam In 20 Seconds PowerLix Milk Frother Amazon $12 See On Amazon No need to stand in line for an overpriced latte — this rechargeable milk frother is perfect for making lattes, macchiatos, mixing protein shakes, and more in the comfort of your own home. Its powerful motor delivers barista-quality froth in just 20 seconds, and because it’s made of durable ABS stainless steel, it's easy to clean. The ergonomic design ensures comfortable use, and it's cordless for convenience.

10 This Bidet That Fits Discreetly On Your Toilet Veken Ultra-Slim Bidet Amazon $30 See On Amazon Elevate your bathroom experience with this bidet attachment. Featuring dual nozzles and adjustable water pressure, it offers thorough cleansing that’s gentler than toilet paper. Its durable stainless steel water inlet helps prevent leaks, and the slim design fits comfortably on standard toilets — plus it’s easy to install.

11 These Magnetic Spice Racks That Attach To The Side Of Your Fridge Vetacsion 4-Pack Magnetic Spice Racks Amazon $28 See On Amazon Maximize your unused space and minimize clutter at the same time with these magnetic spice racks. With sturdy metal construction and a rust-proof finish, they hang on any metal surface with super-strong magnets. These versatile black shelves can hold up to 12 spice jars each, or 11 pounds, freeing up countertop or cabinet space. It’s a practical, stylish solution for a well-organized kitchen.

12 A Mini Security Camera That Lets You Monitor Your Home From Your Smartphone Blink Mini Indoor Security Camera Amazon $35 See On Amazon Enhance your home security without breaking the bank: This 1080P HD indoor smart security camera offers motion detection, two-way audio, and a live view via smartphone. You can stay connected and informed with alerts for detected motion, and you can customize the detection zones. It’s easy to set up, and Alexa compatibility allows voice control for added convenience.

13 This Super-Realistic Fake Rock For Hiding Spare Keys RamPro Hide-a-Spare-Key Fake Rock Amazon $8 See On Amazon Never worry about being locked out again with this cleverly disguised key holder. Made from tough polyresin, it’s suitable for all weather conditions while replicating the appearance, texture, and color of real rock. The hidden tray beneath securely holds keys and other small items, blending seamlessly among outdoor elements like shrubs and landscaping.

14 A Chopper You Can Use On Everything From Salad To Chocolate Checkered Chef Mezzaluna Salad Chopper Amazon $14 See On Amazon Streamline chopping with this vegetable and lettuce chopper. Dual stainless steel blades make quick work of salads, herbs, veggies, and more. The widely-spaced position of the blades prevents jamming, and it comes with blade protectors to ensure safe storage. Dishwasher-friendly and versatile, this mezzaluna knife also works on chocolate and nuts.

15 These LED Strip Lights That Help Reduce Eye Strain Power Practical LED TV Backlight Strip Amazon $23 See On Amazon This Luminoodle LED light strip helps to reduce eye strain and improve contrast by providing ambient lighting around your TV or monitor and enhancing colors. Its true white LEDs create a soothing glow for a home theater experience. Powered via USB, it’s easy to install with the included strong 3M tape.

16 This Egg Cooker That Cooks Up To 6 Eggs In Just Minutes DASH Rapid Egg Cooker Amazon $19 See On Amazon With over 100,000 ratings and a 4.7-star rating, it’s hard not to get egg-cited about this highly-acclaimed rapid egg cooker. You can cook up to six eggs to your preferred doneness — soft, medium, or hard boiled — in just minutes. Its compact design works well for small spaces, and it even comes with accessories like poaching and omelet trays.

17 A Toothbrush Holder That Can Hold 7 Toothbrushes & So Much More iHave Toothbrush Holders for Bathrooms, 4 Cups Amazon $25 See On Amazon Avoid the dentist’s — and the carpenter’s — drills by installing this toothbrush holder. Installation is easy with the included adhesive strips. It features a toothpaste dispenser, magnetic mouthwash cups, and storage drawers for all your essentials. Keep your bathroom tidy and stylish with this multifunctional, easy-to-clean solution.

18 This Portable Humidifier That Can Sit On Your Desk GENIANI Portable Small Humidifier Amazon $22 See On Amazon Small yet mighty, this ultrasonic cool mist humidifier is both powerful and portable. From bedrooms to cars to offices, it's an effective solution for dry air. With two mist modes and an intuitive one-button control, it's a breeze to use. It won’t interrupt a peaceful night's sleep as it operates at a low, gentle 38-decibel noise level.

19 A Coffee Maker That Makes A Fine Cold Brew Coffee Gator Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon $30 See On Amazon It’s a “brew-tiful” day every day with this cold brew coffee maker. Made from heat-resistant, BPA-free borosilicate glass, it includes an ultra-fine mesh filter to keep your cold brew sediment-free. It has a leakproof lid that preserves the freshness of your brew. An included scoop and funnel help measure accurately and prevent spills.

20 This Surge Protector That Triples Your Outlet Capacity ECHOGEAR On-Wall Surge Protector Amazon $15 See On Amazon Protect and power up to six devices simultaneously with this surge protector. This fireproof solution safeguards your electronics from electrical surges while offering a high 1080 joules of protection and EMI/RFI filtering that helps prolong the lifespan of your electronics. Six pivoting AC heads provide ample outlet capacity, able to rotate 90 degrees, while the LED indicator confirms protection status.

21 A Patio Light That Clamps Easily Under Your Umbrella OYOCO Warm White Patio Umbrella Light Amazon $12 See On Amazon Whether you're enjoying dinner, playing games, or simply relaxing, the three lighting modes on this umbrella light will cater to your needs. Easy to install with a strong clamp or hanging hooks, this versatile light offers direct or indirect illumination. Time to make those summer nights brighter.

22 These Convenient Cord Organizers That Attach To Your Appliances Animal-Gifts Cord Organizer Amaozn $12 See On Amazon No more dangling, tangled, messy appliance cords with these cord organizers. Made of strong rubber, the adhesive pad is easy to install, won’t leave marks, and fits a wide range of small kitchen appliances, from blenders to toasters. Keep your kitchen organized, and enjoy a tidy cooking space.

23 This Adorable Tissue Box Designed So The Tissue Is Smoke In A Chimney Umbra Casa Tissue Box Cover Amazon $7 See On Amazon Add a playful and charming touch to your home with Umbra’s tissue box cover. This clever, house-shaped cover transforms your tissue box into a charming puff of “smoke” escaping from the chimney. Designed to fit standard tissue boxes, it’s a cute and functional decorative accent for any room.

24 A Quirky Yet Effective Microwave Cleaner TOPIST Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner Amazon $8 See On Amazon When it comes to cleaning up a dirty microwave, the Angry Mama cleaner is a “steam” come true. Just add vinegar, water, and a squeeze of lemon juice to this cute steam cleaner's body, then microwave for seven minutes. Steam comes out of mama's head, softening dirt and stains for easy cleaning. Made of heat-resistant materials, it’s dishwasher-safe and makes a great gift.

25 These Sheets That Make Your Bedroom Feel Like A Luxury Hotel CGK Unlimited Hotel Luxury Bed Sheets (4 Pieces) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Indulge in the luxury of this four-piece bedsheet set. With deep pockets for an easy fit and a softness that rivals Egyptian cotton, these brushed microfiber sheets offer unparalleled comfort. Breathable and available in a range of colors and sizes, you’ll feel the difference in your sleep quality.

26 This Tray That Expands To Fit Your Bathtub Homemaid Living Expandable Bamboo Bathtub Tray Amazon $40 See On Amazon Treat yourself by elevating bath time with this bamboo bathtub caddy tray. Its width is adjustable to fit most standard-sized bathtubs. Crafted from water-resistant bamboo, it boasts a wine glass holder, book/tablet stand, and a soap holder, so you can enjoy your soak in style and luxury.

27 A Reusable Pet Hair Roller That Went Viral On TikTok ChomChom Pet Hair Roller Amazon $25 See On Amazon Banish pet hair from your life with this unbelievably efficient pet hair remover tool. Reusable and eco-friendly, it requires no adhesives, batteries, or plugs. A simple back-and-forth motion collects hair and lint, and the built-in receptacle makes cleaning a breeze. There’s a reason this is a best-selling product: It works.

28 This Shower Curtain Liner That Lets Light In & Keeps Water Out AmazerBath Shower Curtain Liner Amazon $6 See On Amazon Maintain a dry bathroom with the help of this shower curtain liner. It's waterproof, protecting your decorative curtain, and preventing leaks onto the floor. Weighted magnets at the bottom stop blowing and ensure stability. It’s also easy to clean, odor-free, and compatible with most shower hooks.

29 These Shower Caddy Shelves That Can Hold Up To 15 Pounds KINCMAX Shower Caddy (2-Pack) Amazon $31 See On Amazon Maximize your bathroom storage with this two-pack of shower caddies. Made from rustproof stainless steel, these shelves are ideal for the bathroom, kitchen, or powder room. The deep basket prevents items from falling, while the open bottom promotes fast draining. Durable and scratch-resistant, they’re easy to install with adhesive.

30 A Wireless Doorbell You Can Install Yourself SadoTech Wireless Doorbell Amazon $29 See On Amazon Ideal for a larger house, this wireless doorbell features a broad 1,000-foot range. With a dual transmitter button that triggers two chime units, you’ll be able to hear this doorbell throughout your home. Choose from 52 ringtones and four volume levels; you can even configure each door with a different chime. The kit comes with two plug-in receivers; one wireless (and weather-proof) doorbell transmitter; a battery; and installation screws and adhesive.

31 This Best-Selling Rainfall Shower Head That Offers A High-Pressure Flow SparkPod Shower Head Amazon $30 See On Amazon Upgrade your shower experience with this rainfall showerhead, and enjoy a luxurious downpour of high-pressure hot water. Installation is a breeze; it can connect to any standard shower arm in minutes. Easy-to-clean nozzles prevent hard water deposits from building up. Number one in Amazon’s fixed showerhead category, over 9,000 shoppers have given this a five-star review.

32 These Bumpers That Minimize Door Slams Yonisun Sound Dampening Door Bumpers, Sheet of 100 Amazon $7 See On Amazon Protect your furniture and reduce impact noise with these clear rubber bumpers. With a diameter of a 1/2 inch and a height of five millimeters, each package contains 100 pieces. These bumpers are easy to apply and versatile for use on doors, chairs, drawers, cabinets, and tables. The two-stage impact resistance minimizes noise and extends the lifespan of your hardware.

33 An Illuminated Trifold Mirror With Magnification Options Beautyworks Illuminated LED Mirror with Magnification Amazon $30 See On Amazon Experience flawless makeup application with this BeautyWorks LED vanity mirror. Its 36-piece LED panel lighting provides super-bright, natural illumination, and the mirror offers 1X, 2X, and 3X magnification. With a 180-degree rotation and lightweight, portable design, it works well for home or travel. The rotating base even doubles as storage space for accessories.

34 These Plant Food Spikes For Forgetful Plant Parents Miracle-Gro Indoor Plant Food Spikes Amazon $4 See On Amazon Nourish your indoor plants effortlessly with these indoor plant food spikes. These easy-to-use spikes provide continuous feeding for up to two months, promoting vibrant growth with very little effort on your part. Suitable for various species like ferns, spider plants, and more, these spikes are filled with essential micronutrients to keep your flora flourishing.

35 An Attachable Spout That Aerates & Enhances The Flavor Of Your Wine TenTen Labs Wine Aerator Pourer (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Designed by a sommelier, this wine aerator and pourer enhances your wine's flavors by infusing it with optimal oxygen. This combo pack includes an extra aerator, making it ideal for gatherings or to give away as a gift. The tapered rubber base prevents drips, and the elegant design is both functional and durable.

36 These Dimmable Lamps With Built-In USB Ports & Phone Stands Lifeholder Touch Lamp with 2 Phone Stands Amazon $39 See On Amazon With a stylish gray lampshade and touch control for brightness adjustment, these dimmable lamps look good in any setting. They feature dual USB-A and USB-C ports, convenient for charging devices whether the lamp is on or off. Meanwhile, the built-in phone stands save space and keep your surfaces tidy. With a warm white Edison bulb that can be adjusted to one of three brightness settings, they make a lovely lighting choice for any room.

37 This Turkish Beach Towel That Easily Shakes Free Of Sand EPHESUS TOWELS Turkish Beach Towel Amazon $12 See On Amazon These multipurpose Turkish towels look chic — and work well — for the beach, pool, gym, or yoga, and can even be used as a blanket. Practical and stylish, they’re crafted from high-quality Turkish cotton, which is known for its exceptional softness and absorbency. With their fast-drying and lightweight design, they are travel-friendly and versatile.

38 A Set Of Scrubbing Brushes That Attach To Your Electric Drill Holikme Drill Brush Power Scrubber Attachment (4-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Compatible with most drills, these scrubbing brushes are a total game-changer for your cleaning routine. Effortlessly tackle tough cleaning tasks with three shapes of brushes to effectively clean pretty much any surface in your home, from upholstery to tile grout. Their nylon bristles are designed not to scratch surfaces. The extended reach attachment makes it easy to clean tight spaces, while saving you time on stubborn cleaning jobs.

39 This Shaggy Bath Mat That Feels Like Stepping On A Cloud Yimobra Original Luxury Shaggy Bath Mat Amazon $16 See On Amazon Stepping out of a steaming hot shower onto cold tile is a rude experience. Experience luxurious comfort and a warm feel with this chenille bathroom rug. Its super-absorbent microfiber quickly soaks up water, leaving your bathroom fresh. With an nonslip backing, easy cleaning, and vibrant colors, this rug is the ultimate bathroom accessory.

40 A Rack That Holds & Organizes Your Frying Pans DecoBros Pan Organizer Shelf Rack Amazon $18 See On Amazon Maximize your under-cabinet efficiency with this pan organizer. Designed to save space and keep your pans and lids organized, it offers myriad installation options — vertical, horizontal, free-standing, or mounted. With the capacity to hold up to five pans vertically, this rack is a must-have for an organized kitchen.

41 This Citrusy Toilet Spray That Traps Bad Smells In The Bowl Poo-Pourri Before-You-go Toilet Spray Amazon $5 See On Amazon Bad smells won’t escape the bowl when you use this before-you-go toilet spray. A few spritzes in the toilet bowl before using will leave your bathroom smelling fresh and clean. With a refreshing lemon, bergamot, and lemongrass scent, this travel-sized spray traps odors under the water's surface for a discreet and effective solution.

42 A Sweeping Set That’s Adorable & Compact Full Circle Mini Dustpan and Brush Set Amazon $11 See On Amazon Who knew a dustpan and brush set could be so darn cute? Measuring just 7 inches by 7 inches, it’s designed from eco-friendly materials like bamboo, recycled plastic, silicone, and rubber. Tackle small messes from desktops to countertops, then hang or stand them for easy storage.

43 These Wireless Stair Lights That Are Motion-Activated Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Stair Lights (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Maybe Cinderella wouldn’t have lost her shoe on the stairs if she could see where she was going. Enhance your own safety and convenience with these motion sensor stair lights. They automatically turn on in darkness and shut off after 30 seconds of no motion, detecting movement up to 10 feet away. Easy installation requires no electrician, and they're battery-operated with a run time of over 125 hours.

44 A Mop & Broom Holder That Keeps Your Cleaning Supplies Off The Ground Home-It Mop and Broom Holder Amazon $12 See On Amazon This wall-mounted mop and broom holder is made for keeping cleaning tools, garden tools, or household items neatly stored and easily accessible. It's easy to mount with included hardware and can hold up to 11 tools with a total load-bearing capacity of 38 pounds. The nonslip, easy-release design makes it user-friendly for various items, from mops and brooms, coats to umbrellas.