35+ Amazing Prime Day Home Deals That Are Cheap AF

Amazon Prime Day is an amazing opportunity to upgrade your space with the best prime day deals on home and kitchen items. This year it's even bigger and better than Black Friday, so stock up now and actually enjoy your Thanksgiving leftovers rather than battling the online masses for deals that might not even be as good as the ones you'll find on Amazon this October.

You have from midnight PT on Tuesday, October 13, until Wednesday, October 14 to score the best products at the lowest prices that will help turn your home and kitchen into the cozy abode of your dreams.

Our lists are constantly updated with new appliances to up your home cooking game, brilliant ways to keep your space clean, and more home and kitchen essentials that are up to 80 percent off — but time is limited and there's a lot to sort through, so check out these top-rated products before they sell out.

29% Off Febreze Air Freshener For Your Car Febreze Car Air Freshener Vent Clips (4-Pack) Amazon - $16 $11.20 See On Amazon Get your car smelling fresh in an instant (and on a budget) by simply snapping on these febreze air fresheners right onto your vent. with this set, you'll get four total clips, two of each scent: shimmer (a beautiful floral) and fresh (an invigorating blend of clean notes). best of all, there are settings that let you decide how much fragrance wafts out.

28% Off A Variety Pack of Mr. Clean's Magic Erasers Magic Eraser by Mr. Clean Variety Pack, 6 Count (2-Pack) Amazon - $16 $11.37 See On Amazon Each of these two variety packs comes with six magic eraser sponges: two extra durable ones, two bath scrubbers, and two kitchen and dish scrubbers — everything you need to clean your home from top to bottom.

55% Off This Multi-Purpose Metal Rolling Cart Ameriwood Home Marshall 3-Shelf Metal Rolling Cart Amazon - $54 $24.15 See On Amazon This three shelf utility cart is a great way to add extra storage space to a room or build your own handy bar cart. made of powder coated metal with a sleek black finish, it's a great accent for kitchens, living rooms, bedrooms, and more. it's even garnered hundreds of glowing amazon reviews, so you can be assured it's a high quality.

30% Off Fitbit's Digital Smart Scale Fitbit Aria Air Bluetooth Digital Smart Scale Amazon - $50 $34.95 See On Amazon This smart scale syncs to the Fitbit app so you can track exercise trends, follow stats, set goals, and generally get a complete picture of your health.

64% Off This Wireless Security Camera Arlo Wire-Free Security Camera Amazon - $389 $139.99 See On Amazon The Arlo security camera syncs with your smartphone, so you can stream footage and keep an eye on things at home, no matter where you are. Cloud storage keeps recorded footage for up to 30 days, and since the camera is battery operated, you don't have to deal with any complicated wiring.

37% Off An iRobot Roomba Vacuum iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum Amazon - $317 $199.99 See On Amazon This robot vacuum works on hard floors and carpet, plus it boasts wi fi connectivity and connects to Alexa and Google Assistant. And right now, it's $100 off.

55% Off These Sony Noise-Cancelling Headphones Sony WH-CH710N Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones Amazon - $196 $88 See On Amazon With noise canceling technology, an up to 35 hour battery life, and comfortable design, it's no wonder that these wireless over ear headphones from Sony have a 4.4 star rating on Amazon, with more than 6,300 reviews on the site.

46% Off This Alexa-Enabled Smart Plug TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug Amazon - $15 $7.99 See On Amazon Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home, these smart plugs can make any device plugged in way smarter. You can turn on and off electronics with the sound of your voice or via an app to turn your house into a glorified smart home. These plugs come with the backing of 7,000 Amazon reviewers, and can even be bought in a pack of three for more value. They're on sale if you act fast.

41% Off A Wi-Fi LED Lightbul TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb Amazon - $17 $9.99 See On Amazon This highly rated led light bulb is dimmable and can be controlled with your smartphone so you can set up schedules for lights and appliances anytime and from anywhere

30% Off This Outdoor Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Kasa Outdoor Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Amazon - $17 $9.99 See On Amazon Upgrade your outdoor space with this Kasa Outdoor Smart Home WiFi outlet, which offers two sockets, a remote control, and voice command capabilities via Alexa or Google. This weather resistant outlet has an ip64 rating and a 300 foot WiFi range for plenty of convenience.

33% Off This 3-Way Smart Switch Kit Kasa 3-Way Smart Switch Kit by TP-Link (2-Pack) Amazon - $45 $29.99 See On Amazon While Prime Day lasts, you can get this smart light switch for 33% off. Not only is it compatible with most smart hubs (including Google Home and Amazon Alexa!), but it can also be controlled via an app, so you can turn the lights on and off in your space from wherever you are. Over 2,000 Amazon reviewers have tried out these switches and the reviews speak for themselves.

41% Off 100 Medium-Dark Roast Coffee Pods Happy Belly Medium-Dark Roast Coffee Pods (100-Count) Amazon - $30 $17.54 See On Amazon These medium dark roast coffee pods are compatible with Keurig 1.0 and 2.0 k-cup brewers and boast more than 2,000 reviews.

35% Off The BISSELL Pet Stain Eraser BISSELL Pet Stain Eraser Cordless Portable Carpet Cleaner Amazon - $85 $54.99 See On Amazon The 2019 version of the BISSELL Pet Stain Eraser Cordless Portable Carpet Cleaner has more than 3,300 Amazon reviews and a 3.9-star rating. That's because it's an amazing tool for spot cleaning upholstery, carpets, and other surfaces that have been stained by your pet — or even just cleaning up an ordinary wine stain.

30% Off This BISSELL Power Fresh Steam Mop BISSELL Power Fresh Steam Mop Amazon - $90 $62.99 See On Amazon With a flexible swivel head and a 23-foot power cord, this BISSELL Power Fresh Steam mop is a chemical-free way to tackle 99.9 percent of germs and bacteria as well as dirt and sticky messes. It's safe to use on most sealed hardwood, ceramic, granite, linoleum, and marble floors.

30% Off This Stasher Reusable Storage Bag Stasher 100% Silicone Food Grade Reusable Storage Bag, 15 ounces Amazon - $12 $8.39 See On Amazon Cut down on your use of single use plastic with this handy Stasher reusable sandwich bag. made of 100% silicone that's non toxic, it's safe to use in the freezer, microwave, and dishwasher, as well as in the oven up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

42% Off This Contigo 20-Ounce Travel Mug Contigo Snapseal Kenton Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Travel Mug, 20 Ounces Amazon - $15 $8.60 See On Amazon This spill proof insulated travel mug from contigo can keep your drink hot for 7 hours, or cold for up to 18! That's why more than 4,500 people on Amazon have given it a stellar 4.6 star rating.

42% Off This Pair Of Bose Wireless Headphones Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones II Amazon - $343 $199 See On Amazon More than 1,150 Amazon shoppers have given these wireless Bose headphones a 4.5-star rating, and for a limited time only, you can get your hands— and ears— on them for less than $200. Not only does this model feature the brand's proprietary noise-cancellation technology, but they are also compatible with Alexa voice control.

42% Off This Waterpik Flosser Waterpik Water Flosser Amazon - $69 $39.93 See On Amazon The Waterpik water flosser has earned more than 45,000 reviews and an overall 4.5-star rating, and it's easy to see why; the device makes keeping up with dental hygiene a breeze, thanks to 10 pressure settings, multiple nozzle tips, and a gum massage mode. The best part — it makes flossing fun.

44% Off The Shark Navigator Upright Vacuum Shark Navigator Upright Vacuum Amazon - $229 $127.99 See On Amazon Not only does this Shark Navigator vacuum clean your floors with ease — but it also cleans itself. Designed with a swivel steerer to reach into nooks and crannies and a HEPA filter to catch allergens and dust, it can be used as both an upright vacuum and a handheld.

57% Off The Shark TruePet Upright Vacuum Shark TruePet Upright Vacuum Amazon - $395 $169.99 See On Amazon This wildly-popular Shark vacuum has won over thousands of Amazon reviewers for a reason: It comes with a wide range of attachments that work well for pet owners, parents, or anyone dealing with messes. During Prime Day, you can get this upright vacuum for 57% off its normal price.

42% Off Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips Amazon - $50 $27.96 See On Amazon Crest Whitestrips have earned a 4.5-star rating after more than 20,000 reviews making them a cult-favorite on Amazon. For Prime Day only they are a whopping 44% off, so make sure to grab them before they are sold out! The set comes with enough strips for 20 teeth-whitening treatments, along with two express treatments for last-minute brightening.

44% Off This Bluetooth-Enabled Oral-B Toothbrush Oral-B Pro SmartSeries Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Amazon - $98 $54.99 See On Amazon This smart electric toothbrush from Oral-B is Bluetoooth-enabled, so you can get real-time feedback about the quality of your brushing in order to improve your technique. With the backing of more than 4,000 Amazon reviews, this electric toothbrush has five modes to clean your teeth effectively, and even comes with a charging stand and a travel case. Get it for 44% off during Prime Day.

58% Off The 3-Quart Instant Pot Ultra Instant Pot Ultra, 3-Quart Amazon - $119 $49.99 See On Amazon The 6-quart Instant Pot Ultra has over 17.6k reviews on Amazon with an overall rating of 4.5 stars for a reason: it's a true multipurpose kitchen workhorse than can do the work of several appliances. With automatic settings for yogurt, rice, bean chili, meat stew, eggs, and more, it goes well beyond the functionality of your standard crockpot or pressure cooker — and it's currently over 50% off.

35% Off Exploding Kittens Card Game, Party Pack Exploding Kittens Card Game, Party Pack Amazon - $30 $19.49 See On Amazon With more than 35,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating, the Exploding Kittens franchise is a fan-favorite game thanks to being easy to learn and laugh-out-loud funny. Plus, since gameplay only takes about 15 minutes, boredom is out of the question. This party pack works for groups of two to 10 people and is recommended for ages 7 and up.

35% Off This ASUS Laptop ASUS VivoBook Laptop, 11.6-inch Amazon - $200 $129.99 See On Amazon Looking for an affordable, yet impressive laptop? Try this ASUS, which boasts 64 gigabytes of storage and a 10-hour battery life. It also features a clear-as-day 11.6-inch screen with a high-definition webcam.

34% Off An HP Touchscreen Chromebook HP X360 Chromebook Laptop, 14-Inch Amazon - $379 $249.99 See On Amazon This touchscreen laptop from HP is so versatile you can use it as a laptop or a tablet, and it can be controlled with just the touch of your finger. Normally nearly $400, this best-selling laptop is a whopping 34% off for Prime Day, making it one of the day's best tech deals.

61% Off Pandemic (The Game) Pandemic Amazon - $45 $17.49 See On Amazon For a game night that reflects the current times, check out Pandemic, which has 7,500 reviews and a near-perfect rating. In this cooperative game, you and your teammates work to stem the disease outbreak by treating infections worldwide and gathering resources for cures. Reviewers call it "seriously addictive" and "one of the best board games."

56% Off This Nespresso Machine That Comes With Coffee Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi Amazon - $227 $99.99 See On Amazon For perfect coffee and espresso drinks, every time, the Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi is a great choice. This Prime Day, this fan-favorite machine with over 3,500 ratings on Amazon and an overall score of 4.5 stars is 56% off, and it comes with a variety pack of three of the brand's best-selling coffee pods.

20% Off This Acer Laptop Acer Aspire 1 Laptop Amazon - $200 $159.99 See On Amazon For 20% off during Prime Day, this 15-inch Acer Aspire laptop is one of the most affordable laptops you'll find. Over 1,000 Amazon reviewers rave that this laptop is a steal for the price. Act fast to snag this deal while it lasts.

50% Off The Echo Show 5 Echo Show 5 Amazon - $89.99 $44.99 See On Amazon Now half off, you can pick up this compact Amazon Show 5 for such a steal. Use it to pull up recipes, listen to podcasts, set alarms, manage your smart home, and so much more.

36% Off This 43-Inch Toshiba Fire TV Edition Toshiba Smart 4K UHD TV Fire TV Edition, 43-inch Amazon - $329.99 $209 See On Amazon This Toshiba smart TV has Fire TV built-in, so you can effortlessly access streaming content from Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more. It comes with an Alexa-enabled voice remote and offers crisp, 4K Ultra HD picture clarity. Score it now for 36% off while the Prime Day deals last. Click here to see all Smart TVs (Fire TV Editions) starting at $79.99

35% Off This 32-inch Fire TV Insignia Smart HD TV Fire TV Edition, 32-inch Amazon - $169 $109.99 See On Amazon This hi-def Fire TV edition 32-inch TV from Insignia allows you to stream all your favorite content from Disney+, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Hulu, and more, with crystal-clear quality and Alexa-enabled remote. Now 35% for Prime Day, this is one tv with a major fan following — it has a 4.6-star rating after more than 14,000 Amazon reviews. Click here to see all Smart TVs (Fire TV Editions) starting at $79.99

62% Off The 3rd-generation Echo Dot Echo Dot, 3rd Gen Amazon - $49.99 $18.99 See On Amazon At 62% off, this is a Prime Day deal you don't want to miss. Use this Alexa-enabled device to do everything from listen to music to control your smart home. With a 4.7-star rating after more than 600,000 Amazon reviews, the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is a home must-have.

46% Off The Fire HD 10 Tablet Fire HD 10 Tablet Amazon - $149.99 $79.99 See On Amazon Nearly 50% off for Amazon Prime Day, the Fire HD 10 tablet is a deal you're going to want to nab now. It comes with all your favorite apps, from Netflix to Disney+, and features 12 hours of battery life and convenient picture-in-picture viewing. Click here to see all Fire Tablet deals up to 45% off