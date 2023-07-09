Shopping

Any Of These Cheap Things Would Make Spending Time At Home So Much Better

Under-$50 upgrades for every room.

Written by Veronika Kero
You spend a lot of time at home, so it’s only natural to want to make it as cozy as possible. Luckily, Amazon is full of budget-friendly upgrades for every room in your home that make spending a lazy afternoon or evening at home more enjoyable. Scroll on to see these surprisingly inexpensive buys that will help you keep cool without boosting your energy bill, add more seating without buying expensive furniture, and even let you keep things clean with less drama.

1

This Rechargeable Desk Fan With Color-Changing LEDs

This USB-rechargeable desk fan is less than 12 inches tall and light enough to easily move between rooms (it weighs just over 1 pound). Keep it at your desk when working and move it to your bedroom at night. The nearly silent motor has three different speeds and can last for up to 9 hours per charge.

2

A Reversible Cooling Blanket For Your Couch Or Bed

With one side covered in smooth nylon and the other in soft polyester, this cooling blanket can be used during any season. Its dense weave wicks away sweat and absorbs body heat so you can rest more comfortably. It comes in five colors in the listing, and four sizes ranging from throw-sized to king-sized.

3

This Mini Fire Pit That Can Be Used Indoors & Out

Don’t let minimal backyard space stop you from ending a summer night with some s’mores. At just 5 inches wide, this tabletop firepit can fit just about anywhere (and it’s safe to use indoors and out). It takes just minutes to assemble and has a burn time of one hour. It can be used with or without the elegant marble-print base.

4

A Portable Air Purifier For Your Car Or Home That Cleans 9 Cubic Feet Per Minute

To make sure that you’re breathing clean air no matter where you are, keep this portable air purifier by your side. It uses a two-stage filtration system (with HEPA) to eliminate 99.97% of dust, germs, allergens, and odors. Just choose between the three fan speeds to begin cleaning 9 cubic feet per minute. It weighs less than one pound and lasts 12 hours per charge.

5

These Warm White LED Light Bulbs For Instant Ambiance

Giving off 800 lumens of brightness, it’s almost hard to believe that these LED light bulbs actually use less energy and will help lower your monthly bill. Each bulb in this two-pack will last for 15,000 hours. Installing them in any room will upgrade the atmosphere with their warm white glow that’s a great alternative to harsher lighting.

6

These Lidded Storage Bins With Customizable Labels

The clean white base of these storage bins makes them a seamless addition to any room in your home. The sides have built-in handles while the smooth top is made of genuine bamboo that’s durable and easy to wipe clean. The two pieces in this pack can be stacked or nested together when not in use. Plus, they come with customizable labels. A larger size is also available in the listing.

7

A Water-Resistant Bluetooth Speaker With A 10-Hour Playtime

Weighing less than 8 ounces and measuring just 4 inches wide, this Bluetooth speaker is great for use in a bathroom, in the yard, or anywhere else you want to listen to your tunes. No matter where you are, its unique shape and angle will deliver sound more efficiently within a 100-foot range. One shopper commented, “The sound is impressive with good bass and volume.”

8

An Organizer Rack That Adjusts To Fit Your Water Bottles

It’s easy to adjust this water bottle rack to fit all of your bottles; you can move each of its three shelves. No tools are needed for assembly so you can begin tidying up your cabinets as soon as it arrives at your door. Plus, it’s equipped with non-slip feet to protect your cabinet from scratches. A two-shelf and wider version are also available in the listing.

9

These Paintable Wire Covers That Can Be Installed 2 Ways

Nothing can ruin the vibe of a room as quickly as messy wires. Whether it’s your laptop charger running along your floorboards or your TV cable hanging down the wall, keep it all concealed with these cord covers. They can hold up to three wires and are made of a smooth, paintable material. The kit also includes angled connectors for corners. They can be installed with the included tape or screws and anchors.

10

An Extendable Ceiling Fan Duster With A Bendable Head

Whether your vanity, cabinets or even fans need to be wiped clean, reach for this microfiber duster. You can extend the handle from 30 to 90 inches and its flexible head can bend 90 degrees, making it easy to reach every corner. And depending on the mess you’re tackling, it can be used wet or dry.

11

This Versatile Linen Basket That Comes In Lots Of Colors & Sizes

Use this storage basket to tidy up the coffee table or keep your remotes (and snacks) handy next to the couch. When not in use, it can collapse down for storage. Several colors are available in the listing, as are larger sizes to hold pillows, throws, out-of-season clothing, and more.

12

This Memory Foam Seat Cushion That Won’t Flatten Or Slide Around

Whether you’re driving or working at your desk, this seat cushion made of therapeutic memory foam won’t lose its shape or move out of place (thanks to its non-slip bottom). It features a velour cover that can be removed and put in the washing machine and can help alleviate discomfort in your lower back, hips, and tailbone.

13

A Cozy Robe With A Breathable Waffle Knit

Slip into this mid-length robe before making breakfast, lounging on the couch, or when you’re getting ready for bed. The soft waffle knit will allow your skin to breathe even when you tie the belt. It has two front pockets and comes in a wide range of colors in the listing.

  • Available colors: 15
  • Available sizes: X-Small — 7X

14

A 12-Pack Of Shower Steamers To Turn Your Bathroom Into A Spa

Made with essential oils, this 12-pack of shower steamers comes with calming scents like menthol and eucalyptus, lavender field, rose garden, and more. When placed near running water, they’ll emit a scented steam that won’t clog your drains or leave a residue on your glass. “They last about 4-6 showers depending on where you're placing them/how wet they're getting, and the smell fills up my bathroom,” wrote one shopper.

15

These Silicone Cooking Brushes That Are Dishwasher Safe

Whether you’re basting a turkey or brushing egg wash on a pastry, this silicone brush is a handy tool you’ll want in your kitchen. Underneath the flexible bristles is a built-in grid to hold sauces and provide even coverage. And because it’s so soft, it won’t damage cookware. It’s dishwasher safe for easy sanitizing.

16

This Leakproof Cold Brew Maker That Holds 2 Liters

With a flip-cap lid that prevents leaks, this 64-ounce cold brew maker won’t make a mess in your fridge. It features a wide mouth with a fine mesh filter that’s easy to fill with your favorite grounds. And because every part is dishwasher-safe, its cleanup is just as simple. A 32-ounce version is available in the listing, as is a version with a built-in handle.

17

This Bamboo Pizza Board That’s Also Great For Charcuterie

This 12-by-17-inch bamboo pizza board gives you plenty of space to make a large pie. Thanks to its beveled edges, the dough will slide right off when you’re done. When it’s not pizza night, use it to create a charcuterie board or veggie platter. The hole in the contoured handle allows you to conveniently hang it for storage.

18

This Cozy & Breathable Cotton Blanket That Comes In 10 Great Shades

Besides being soft and cozy, this 100% cotton throw blanket is breathable, too. The quality material absorbs moisture so you can feel cool throughout the night. Its subtle texture will look great on your couch, and it comes in several colors, sizes, and different styles within the listing.

19

This Expandable Cult-Favorite Bamboo Bathtub Tray

You’ll look forward to spending more time at home once you place this bamboo bathtub tray in your bathroom. It has designated spots for everything you need (like your wine glass and tablet) when you’re trying to enjoy some alone time. It expands to fit a wide range of tubs and comes with rubber feet to keep it firmly in place.

20

This Deep-Pocket Bedsheet Set Made Of Bamboo Fiber

This bedsheet set features a cotton and bamboo fiber blend and percale weave for a soft and cool feel. The combination creates a linen-like texture for optimal temperature regulation and it has a lightweight thread count of 300 and deep pockets. Choose from nine different colors and five sizes within the listing.

21

A Cushy Memory Foam Bath Mat With 44,000+ 5-Star Reviews

This popular memory foam bath mat is nearly an inch thick for comfort and it quickly absorbs liquid to keep your floors dry. Plus, the PVC dots on the bottom will keep it from moving around. It’s available in 22 colors and six sizes within the listing.

22

This Stainless Steel Lid Organizer With Sturdy Silicone Feet

Made of rust-resistant stainless steel, this 10-slot lid organizer is perfect for high-moisture areas like the kitchen. It can also be used to line up books in the bedroom or folders in the office. Thanks to its silicone feet, it won’t skid or slide when full.

23

A 6-Month Supply Of Dishwasher Cleaner That Gets Rid Of Buildup

If you want to make sure your appliance is performing well, pick up this six-pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets that dissolve limescale and mineral buildup. The cleaner can get into all the places that you wouldn’t normally be able to reach like the tub, racks, pump and valve, drain, and recirculation hoses. The tablets should be used monthly, so this package should last you for six months.

24

This Rotating Organizer That Comes In 4 Beautiful Colors

Place this rotating organizer on your desk for quick access to the exact pen you need or on your vanity to give your makeup brushes a proper home. It spins 360 degrees on its adorable gold feet so that you don’t have to go digging through drawers to locate something. The ridges and four fun colors that it’s available in make it just as decorative as it is functional.

25

A 25-Piece Set Of Organizer Trays For Your Drawers & Cabinets

With this 25-piece set of organizer trays, you’ll be able to tidy up lots of drawers and cabinets in your home. The pack comes with four different sizes of bins and the durable plastic is shatter-resistant. Each tray is 2 inches deep and they can be nested between uses.

26

An Anti-Fatigue Mat That’s Available In Lots Of Colors & Sizes

Place this anti-fatigue mat at your desk or kitchen sink. It’s made of high-density memory foam that supports your muscles and reduces stress on your joints. The non-slip bottom keeps it in place and prevents curling. It comes in several colors and sizes within the listing to match any decor.

27

These Corner Shower Caddies That Can Up To Hold 40 Pounds

With an angled shape, this two-pack of corner shower caddies makes use of wasted space in your shower. Each shelf has four hooks from which you can hang your razor and loofah and a tall railing to keep items secure. The caddies are held up with included adhesive strips that enable them to hold up to 40 pounds each. They’re made of stainless steel and are available in three different finishes in the listing.

28

A Chic Reed Diffuser That Lasts For 3 Months

Whether you go for the lavender thyme, clean linen, mossy pine, or any of the 9 other scents that this reed diffuser comes in, your home will have a completely new vibe. The 6.7-ounce bottle won’t take up too much space on any of your tables but will fill the area with an inviting fragrance for up to 90 days. It comes with preserved flowers and six cotton sticks that can be added or removed to adjust the amount of aroma that is released.

29

This 4-Pack Of Sleek Bins That Can Be Used For Toiletries, Food & More

At just under 5 inches tall and almost 12 inches long, these organizer bins give you plenty of space to store toiletries, cleaning supplies, or snacks in your pantry (they’re made of food-grade material). They come in a pack of four and each comes with a matching bamboo lid.

30

This Bristle-Free Grill Cleaner With Notches In 4 Shapes & Sizes

This bristle-free grill cleaner tool with a solid aluminum handle and stainless steel head will last through countless cookouts. It won’t crack, chip, splinter, or fade as you scrape the buildup off the grates using the four different-shaped scrapers that will fit most kinds of grill rods.

31

A 7-Piece Cleaning Brush Kit With Non-Scratch Bristles

No kitchen mess will be too tough for this cleaning brush set that comes with seven unique pieces including a unique flexible brush and a tile grout brush thin enough to reach into tight spaces. All are made with durable nylon bristles that won’t scratch your cookware or tile and most have built-in scrapers that the top so you can tackle those stubborn cooked-on bits and stains.

32

This Highly Rated Portable Air Conditioner That Runs On Water

For less than $50, you can save on your energy bill but still enjoy a cool breeze with this humidifying portable air conditioner. It has a 23-ounce water tank that allows it to run for up to 20 hours before needing to be refilled. Plus, it can be adjusted between three different speeds and features seven LED colors at the top. It can be powered via USB.

33

A Set Of Stackable Storage Boxes With A 4.7-Star Overall Rating

To keep everything organized while still having a clear view of what you have, pile your toiletries and cosmetics into these organizer boxes. It comes in a pack of two so you can stack one on top of the other and the hinged lids will keep out dust. Four other sizes are also available in the listing.

34

These Waterproof Slides With More Than 25,000 5-Star Reviews

Made of thick EVA, these cushioned slippers have nearly 2-inch soles that absorb shock so you’ll feel like you’re walking on a cloud. Following the instructions in the listing, you can use a hairdryer to create a custom fit. And because the material is waterproof, you can use them both indoors and out.

  • Available colors: 16
  • Available sizes: 4 — 16

35

A Nonslip Runner Rug That Comes In 10 Pretty Colors

Adding something as simple as this runner rug to your bedside or hallway can add comfort and personality to your home. It’s made of soft faux wool and has durable edges to prevent fraying. On the other side, it’s covered in nonslip grooves to keep it from sliding around. It comes in 10 colors in the listing including sage green, teal, and pink.

36

An Expandable Drawer Organizer For A Custom-Fit Solution

Organize your messy set of utensils with this adjustable drawer organizer that expands from 13 to 20 inches wide (it can also be used to clean up a junk drawer). It has seven to nine slots depending on how much you extend the sides. And because it’s made of bamboo, it’s water-resistant and easy to wipe clean.

37

These Odor-Eliminating Candles With An 80-Hour Burn Time

Spending time at home will definitely be better if you used this two-pack of odor-eliminating candles to get rid of any unwanted smells. They come in 17 different scents in the listing and are feature a lead-free cotton wick and an 80-hour burn time. One reviewer wrote, “They do eliminate smoke odors!!! [...] Clean, long lasting burn if you use as directed. I have purchased multiple times and will buy more!”

38

A Bamboo Cabinet Organizer With Adjustable Dividers

The five dividers that make up this cabinet organizer can be moved between any of the 11 side slots so that it can store items of various sizes. Stack container lids or line up all your spices so that they are easier to find. Built-in handles make it easy to move, and its silicone feet help it stay put.

39

This Machine-Washable Bath Pillow With A Convenient Hook

To go along with your new bamboo tray, add this bath pillow to your cart. It’s made of a luxuriously soft mesh material that’s quick-drying and won’t irritate the skin. The best part is that it can be popped into your washing machine in the included wash bag. The six extra-strong suction cups on the back will make sure it stays in place and you can hang it from its top hook for storage.

40

A Marble-Look 5-Piece Bathroom Set To Upgrade Your Counter

Organize all of your bathroom necessities at once with this highly rated bathroom accessory set. It has designated pieces for your soap and toothbrushes in addition to two tumblers that can be used for anything from makeup brushes to extra bandages. The marble-like finish will bring a touch of elegance to your space. Three other colors are available in the listing.

41

These Gel Toe Separators That’ll Make You Feel So Good

To avoid smudging your at-home pedicure, use these comfortable gel toe separators that will let you move around as you please. They’ll fit feet from a size 6 to 11 and reviewers report they can ease discomfort from wearing tight shoes.

42

A Set Of Floor Pillows For Stylish Additional Seating

Made of plush memory foam, you’ll feel like you’re sitting on a couch when using these sizable floor pillows. It’s a budget-friendly way to add more seating options to your living room. They measure 22 by 22 inches and are made of a soft corduroy fabric and are available in 13 different colors in the listing.

43

This Streak-Free Screen Cleaner With A 4.7-Star Overall Rating

This highly rated screen cleaner kit comes with an alcohol-free spray and a microfiber cloth that work together to make all your devices look new with a streak-free shine. Use it on televisions, computer monitors, tablets, glasses, phones, mirrors, and more.

44

This Stainless Steel Squeegee With 50,000+ 5-Star Reviews

You can hang this 10-inch squeegee just about anywhere using the included waterproof adhesive hook. It’s made of durable stainless steel and has a strong rubber blade that can remove soap scum, limescale, and other sources of buildup so that your mirrors and windows are left with a streak-free shine. It’s available in silver, bronze, gold, and black, and also in three widths in the listing.

45

A Pack Of Space-Saving Hangers For Less Than $1 Each

Finding the exact shirt you need or putting away that new jacket will be easier with these space-saving hangers. This pack comes with 12 hangers that each have five slots in them so that more pieces can hang vertically instead of taking room on the rod. They also each spin 360 degrees so you have a full view of each piece.