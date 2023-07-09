Any Of These Cheap Things Would Make Spending Time At Home So Much Better

Whether you go for the lavender thyme, clean linen, mossy pine, or any of the 9 other scents that this reed diffuser comes in, your home will have a completely new vibe. The 6.7-ounce bottle won’t take up too much space on any of your tables but will fill the area with an inviting fragrance for up to 90 days. It comes with preserved flowers and six cotton sticks that can be added or removed to adjust the amount of aroma that is released.