45 Awesome Things Under $35 That'll Make You Look & Feel Rich

Appearances aren’t everything. Personally? Whenever I look good, I also feel good — and I’m not just talking about clothes. Having a home that’s decked out with bougie furnishings is also an easy way to lift my spirits after a long, stressful day. But if you aren’t sure where you can find stuff that’ll make your home way nicer, don’t worry — everything I’ve gathered for this list will make you look and feel rich.

And because I love shopping on a budget, I’ve made sure that each and every item you’ll find below is priced at $35 or less. That’s right: You can get a gorgeous cubic zirconia bracelet and this gorgeous faux fur jacket for less than $50 total. Or, you could even snag a stylish tote bag along with these plant-based soaps for less than $40. That’s less than the price of dinner out — and once you do go out on the town, your friends will likely spend a good chunk of the evening complimenting your expensive-looking taste.

You don’t have to spend a ton of money to look and feel your best — and all the awesome things under $35 on this list are proof. So what are you waiting for? That faux fur jacket isn’t going to buy itself, you know.

This Chic Rectangular Sunglasses With A Retro Flair

The '90s are making a comeback — and these retro sunglasses are an easy way to join in on the trend. The lenses are non-polarized, yet feature a protective UV coating to help shield your eyes. Plus, they come in dozens of colors to match any outfit.

These Cuff Earrings Plated With Real 14-Karat Gold

With their 14-karat gold plating, these cuff earrings look way more expensive than $14. Even with their ultra-reasonable price, they're hypoallergenic — and the cubic zirconia stones sparkle just like real diamonds. Choose from three finishes: yellow gold, rose gold, or silver.

These Whitening Strips That Help Erase Unwanted Tea & Coffee Stains

If you're trying to whiten your teeth, these strips can help you get them sparkling again. You only need to wear them once a day for about an hour, and you should be able to see a difference in your smile after just one week. Plus, full results are available within 10 days.

This Large Faux Leather Tote Bag For All Your Essentials

I always try to find tote bags that can fit a large metal water bottle, as I like to keep one by my side throughout the day — and this one more than fits the bill. Not only is it big enough for all my extras, but the faux leather material gives it a modern vibe. Plus, the tassel is a cute touch.

A Pair Of Walking Shoes That Won't Weigh You Down

This pair of walking shoes is ultra-lightweight and made with soft memory foam insoles. They're easy to slip on and off without having to tie the laces — and if you don't like white, don't fret: They're available in seven other trendy shades. Available sizes: 5.5 — 10

These Silky-Soft Bedsheets That Feel Like Satin

Not only are these microfiber-satin sheets breathable, but they're also so soft that you'll think twice about getting out of bed in the morning. Each set is fade-, stain-, as well as shrink-resistant. And with an extra-deep pocket, the fitted sheet works with any mattress up to 15 inches tall.

A Clip-On Light That Illuminates Videos & Selfies

Trying to take the perfect selfie? Let this LED light help you out. It clips onto your phone so that you're instantly illuminated for the camera — and the rechargeable battery means there's no need to purchase costly replacements. Plus, the brightness is adjustable up to three levels.

A Hair Treatment That's Chock-Full Of Collagen

Whether you're dealing with dry hair or unwanted frizziness, this treatment can help. It's loaded with ceramide 3 and collagen, which penetrate deep into parched strands to help moisturize them. And unlike some formulas, it can be used on all types of hair, per the brand.

A Memory Foam Mattress Topper That Can Help You Stay Cool

If you find yourself getting warm at night, try putting this mattress topper on your bed. It's infused with cooling gel that helps siphon away your body heat, working to keep you cool when temperatures rise high. Plus, many reviewers even wrote about how they "highly recommend" it.

A Mirror Tray With A Sleek Gold Frame

Add this tray to your vanity if you need somewhere to keep small accessories, like jewelry and serums. The mirror base gives it a bougie feel, while the golden framework adds style. There's even a layer of soft fabric on the bottom that's gentle on whichever surface you're setting it on.

A Luxurious Faux Fur Cardigan That Comes In Multiple Colors

This breathable, open-front cardigan is layered with rows of luxurious faux fur, making it a soft and stylish option for any season. The polyester construction is anti-wrinkle and can be cleaned in the washing machine. Plus, it's available in nine colors ranging from coffee (pictured) to wine red and black. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

These Faux Fur Slippers Made With Memory Foam

Not only are these slippers made with plush memory foam, but the faux fur upper also has moisture wicking abilities. The result? Your feet stay dry as well as cozy — and with tough rubber outsoles, you can even wear them on short trips to the mailbox outside. Available sizes: 5 — 12

These Ultra-Soft Leggings That Look Like Leather

With dozens of colors to choose from (in addition to this faux leather shade), you shouldn't have any trouble finding these leggings in a shade you like. They're made from buttery-soft fabric, with a high-waisted cut that looks great with any style top. Plus, one reviewer wrote, "I love how soft they are — I actually tell people to feel my legs so they can see." Available sizes: Small — 3X

An Oversized Denim Jacket That's Available In Different Washes

If you ask me, every closet needs a quality denim jacket — and this oversized one comes in a variety of washes and styles to match any outfit. Dual chest pockets and distressed details along the hem give it a classic feel — and one reviewer even called it their "new favorite jacket." Available sizes: Small — Large

This Halter Top With A Gorgeously Twisted Neckline

With a snug fit that sits close to the body, this halter top looks undeniably stylish when tucked into a pair of high-waisted skinny jeans. The twisted neckline is a new style that's very on-trend right now — and the medium-weight fabric won't leave you sweating on warm days. Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X

A Casual Blazer You Can Wear Every Day

Looking for a blazer you can wear on an everyday basis? This one is lightweight enough for year-round wear — and the stylish grid print looks great paired with basic tees. One reviewer even wrote that "this light jacket is the icing on the cake to dress up pants and heels for a meeting, or chic enough for after work drinks." Choose from three colors: black, navy, or white. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

The Night Shirt That's Soft, Silky & Slouchy

Still sleeping in that old T-shirt you've got kicking around? Then it's time to upgrade to this gorgeous sleeping shirt. It's made from 100% polyester satin, with buttons going down the front that make it easy to adjust the fit. And with dozens of colors to choose from, there's no excuse not to grab a few — especially at such a reasonable price. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

A Red Lipstick With A Beautiful Matte Finish

Putting on ruby-red lipstick always makes me feel like a million bucks, so why not grab this tube from MAC? The rich pigment glides onto lips, while the matte finish makes it suitable for daytime and nighttime events — or even just for feeling fancy when you're cleaning around the house.

These Fashionable Belts Made From Faux Leather

A good belt can cost a pretty penny. Luckily for both of us, these ones are available for less than $20. They're made from stylish faux leather, with a double-ring closure that gives them a classic look you'll be able to wear through multiple seasons. Each order even comes with a hole punch — just in case you need to make them tighter.

This Cowl-Neck Dress That's Sleek, Silky & Stylish

Smooth, silky, breathable — this satin mini dress hits all the right notes. It's perfect for cocktail parties, or even that wedding you have coming up on your calendar. The cowl neck is perfect for showing off a necklace, and it even comes in three colors: burgundy, black, or green. Available sizes: X-Large — 4X

A Fashionable Scarf Made From Soft Satin

Made from 100% soft satin, this silky scarf works great as a bandana, or even as a simple headscarf. It comes in dozens of shades to match any outfit in your closet — and one reviewer even wrote that "this scarf can be styled so many ways, but I mainly wear it in my hair."

These Eye Masks Made With 24-Karat Gold & Snail Slime

These masks are made from a blend of 24-karat gold and other nourishing ingredients (including snail slime and collagen). They work together to help brighten and moisturize skin while easing unwanted puffiness, and you only need to wear them for about 15 minutes each time.

The Decorative Taper Candle Holders That Come In Different Heights

With their varying heights, these candle holders are already styled in a way that'll look good regardless of where you put them. Each one is made from thick metal, with a matte finish that compliments any style. Choose from three colors: black, gold, silver, or white.

Th Cozy Bathrobe That's Straight From The Spa

Step out of that cold shower and into this warm, cozy bathrobe. It's made from 100% polyester, with a popcorn knit that absorbs drips without leaving you with that soggy "wet towel" feeling. One size is made to fit most, and it comes in more than 10 shades.

This Kit That Lets You Do Gel Manicures At Home

Getting regular manicures quickly adds up, whereas this kit is an easy way to help yourself save some money. Each order comes with seven different gel shades, as well as all the tools needed to give yourself a pristine manicure. Plus, the polish formula is made to stay on nails for up to 45 days.

A Hand Cream That's Enriched With Shea Butter

Dry hands are no match for this lotion, as the shea butter-rich formula penetrates deep into parched skin. It also has a light rose scent for a refreshing touch — and one reviewer even wrote that it "really keeps my hands moisturized without being greasy."

These Magnetic Eyelashes That Don't Use Glue

If your eyes are too sensitive for glue, try using this magnetic eyelash kit instead. Simply draw on your lids using the magnetic liner, then hover the lashes right overtop. The magnets in the band will instantly stick to the liner — and the lashes are even reusable.

This Vibrating Golden Facial Massager That Helps Rejuvenate Your Skin

Not only can this facial massager help soothe unwanted puffiness and increase circulation, but it can also help your serums absorb easier. The golden T-shaped bar vibrates as you move it across your complexion, and it only needs two AA batteries — which are not included — to work. Plus, each order also comes with a pouch so you can take it with you when traveling.

The Pointed-Toe Ballet Flats You Can Wear Every Day

With its casual style and neutral color, these ballet flats are perfect for everyday wear. The pointed toe is a fashionable touch, while the lightweight TPR outsole helps gives you traction. But if that isn't enough? The insoles are also padded with soft memory foam for added comfort. Available sizes: 5 — 15

A Scrunchie Made From 100% Mulberry Silk

Still using those cheap scrunchies you've got kicking around the house? Now's your chance to upgrade to this stylish one made from 100% mulberry silk. It's large enough for nearly any thickness of hair — and since it glides through your strands, there's very little chance of it ever getting snagged.

This Cotton Calvin Klein Bralette That's Soft & Comfy

With dozens of colors to choose from, you might as well add a few of these cotton bralettes to your cart. The cups are unlined for a natural look, while the cotton-modal blend has a hint of elastane for stretch. One reviewer even wrote that it's "the most comfortable bralette in the world." Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

A Pitcher That Lets You Make Cold Brew At Home

Always buying pre-made cold brew from the store? Save yourself some money and make your own at home using this pitcher. The reusable filter is made from fine mesh, which helps keep grounds out of your mug. Plus, it's narrow enough to fit on most refrigerator doors.

These Soaps Made From 100% Natural Ingredients

Not only are these bars of soap made from 100% plant-based ingredients, but they've also been triple-milled in order to produce a rich, luxurious foam in the shower. Each bar is completely vegan — and they even contain moisturizing coconut, argan, and jojoba oil.

The Tennis Bracelet With Sparkling Cubic Zirconia Stones

Whether you're accessorizing for a night out or styling a bridal party, this classic bracelet is the perfect choice. The cubic zirconia stones are clear and shining, while the metal is completely lead-free. Besides, that $15 price tag can't be beat. Choose from white gold, rose gold, and yellow gold.

This Aerator That Can Help Improve The Flavor Of Wine

Pop this nozzle into your bottle, and it'll help aerate your wine as it passes through. Not only can this help improve its flavor, but the tapered tip also helps prevent stray drips on your surfaces. "I'm not sure what exactly it is," wrote one reviewer, "but this aerator basically makes any wine smooth and flavorful."

A Poplin Shirt Made From 100% Cotton

Even though this poplin shirt has long sleeves, there's no need to worry about wearing it on warmer days. It's made from 100% cotton, allowing your skin to breathe so that you don't grow too hot — and the close-but-comfortable design can be styled different ways. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

These 14-Karat Gold Rings You Can Stack On Top Of Each Other

Trying to create a layered jewelry look? These super-thin rings are filled with 14-karat gold, and they stack on top of each other for that stylish vibe you're going for. Each one is made to order — and many reviewers raved about how they're "well-made."

The T-Shirt Made From A Soft Cashmere Blend

You've probably seen sweaters made from cashmere, but what about T-shirts? This one is made from a soft cashmere-tencel blend, making it soft, slouchy, as well as stretchy. It's cool enough to wear year-round, and comes in more than 15 rich shades. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

A Set Of Hair Claw Clips In Cute Prints

Leopard, marbled pink, zebra — these acrylic hair clips come in so many cute prints

41 These Luxurious Bath Fizzies Made With Shea Butter LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set (12-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Whereas some bath fizzies can leave stains in your tub, this set is formulated so that all colors wash away with the bathwater. Each one is made with hydrating shea butter to help prevent your skin from drying out in the tub, and they even fizz up into a luxurious foam when submerged.

42 A Bougie Silverware Set That Shines Like Gold Gold Silverware Set with Tray (20-Pieces) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Who says silverware has to be — well, silver? This utensil set features a high-end golden finish on top of stainless steel, which is also resistant to rust. The ergonomic handles are designed to fit comfortably in either hand, and reviewers raved about how each utensil is a “good weight.”

43 The High-Waist Biked Shorts With A Pocket For Your Phone Promover High Waist Biker Shorts Amazon $18 See On Amazon Not only does this pair of biker shorts have a high-waist fit, but there’s also a hidden pocket inside of the waistband, which is large enough for keys, cards, or cash. It’s available in various colors and designs, and many customers wrote that the pair is “squat proof” as well as “super soft.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

44 These Spiral Golden Hair Ties That Won’t Snag Onto Strands Yigou Metallic Spiral Hair Ties (12-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Ever get an elastic band stuck in your hair? It’s no fun — but you can upgrade to these stress-free ones. The coil design expands to accommodate various types of hair, yet holds everything in place when you’re moving. Plus, they’re available in different glamorous hues from silver to gold.